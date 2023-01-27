Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEVN
Stock show vendors display their products all throughout The Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Friday, the 65th Annual Blacks Hills Stock Show and Rodeo began with the PRCA Extreme Bull-riding event,. As rodeo events roll on throughout the week, the Monument has more to offer outside of the arena. Thousands of people flock to Rapid City every year...
KEVN
A logo for the city of Rapid City is in the approval process
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday, Feb. 1, the city’s Legal and Finance committee will discuss approving Rapid City’s first-ever logo which was created in an 18-month process. The process began in August of 2021 and the final selection features a bold tri-colored “R-C” emblem along with a...
KEVN
Goats, zebras, and camels, oh my! An exhibit at the Stock Show & Rodeo is showing off some unique animals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo has its very own animal nursery, but with animals, you won’t typically see on the farm. This animal nursery gives guests the opportunity to get up close with a zebra, goat, cow, llama, and sheep. The animals are...
KEVN
Bid now or lose: bid calling contest in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When these people talk, it means money in the bank. At the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, a total of 14 contestants competed in the bid calling contests. It was narrowed down to the top five auctioneers, and finally the top three out of those five were named a winner.
KEVN
Healing through a Lakota horse youth camp
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Beginning February 17th through February 20th, the 2nd annual Healing with Horses Youth Identity Camp will open for a four-day overnight teepee-style camp at the Thunder Horse Stables on Valley Street in Rapid City. Delaney Apple and Jeremiah Moreno joined “Good Morning Black Hills” to let the community know about this special camp and get the word out about their efforts to heal our youth through the intervention of horses.
KEVN
Future stars of rodeo shine in High School Showcase
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The future of rodeo in South Dakota appears to be bright as high school cowboys and cowgirls display their talent at the Rodeo Rapid City 20X High School Showcase. Ben Burns has highlights from some of Sunday afternoon’s top competitors.
KEVN
Major construction projects underway in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week, construction started in both downtown Rapid City and Sioux Park. The downtown parking structure work began Monday. Construction crews started working on the south stairwell on both the first and second floors. “Portions of the ramp will be closed down during that construction....
KEVN
Celebrate national ‘Inspire Your Heart with Art Day’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When you think of art, many people think of dancing, a play, or a painting. But do you think of the health benefits of art? If not, Tuesday is the day to start. Art gives people the ability to express themselves through different mediums such...
kotatv.com
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In light of state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s suspension, some voters in South Dakota’s Senate District 30 feel their voices have been denied the representation they voted for. What makes up Custer, Fall River, and parts of Pennington County is the area considered South...
KEVN
Slowly warming through the week.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow cover and lingering arctic air are making for a painstakingly slow warming trend this week. Today we’ll hope for 30 in Rapid City. Tomorrow, we’re optimistic temperatures will climb above freezing. No precipitation is expected the rest of the week or the...
KEVN
Bundle up, it is going to remain cold for a few more days.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Artic air is in the forecast for tonight as lows dip well into the negatives where a wind chill advisory will remain in effect until Monday afternoon. Make sure to bundle up and give your vehicle extra time to warm up as highs will only be in the single digits with a few areas only warming up to 10 degrees with a light breeze making it feel much colder.
heritagedaily.com
The hidden chamber at Mount Rushmore
The Mount Rushmore National Memorial is a colossal sculpture carved into the granite face of Mount Rushmore, featuring the figures of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. Located in the Black Hills near Keystone, South Dakota, United States, the concept for the Mount Rushmore National Memorial was...
KEVN
Prayer action held in North Rapid for man killed in officer-involved shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday, a prayer action was held in North Rapid to support the family of Ira Wright, and for anyone who recently lost a loved one. Wright was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 19. He was shot and killed by a Rapid City police officer around 10 p.m. According to the Rapid City Police Department Chief Don Hedrick, the officers went to the area of Surfwood Drive and Maple Street when they encountered a person who took off running from them. During the chase, police say, the person reportedly pulled a gun on one of the officers.
KELOLAND TV
Two Rapid City schools secured following reported handgun nearby
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are searching for an individual with a handgun. On Friday, North Middle School and Knollwood Elementary were placed on secure status following a report of an individual walking near the Surfwood Apartments with a handgun. Police have yet to locate the...
kotatv.com
Mayor: ‘It is unbelievable, the lack of standards’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over the last few months, Rapid City has seen an uptick in violent crime, leading to city officials asking the community to “step up” and help make change happen. Despite neighborhood watches and police on duty in the northern Rapid City area 24/7,...
newslj.com
Fatal wreck closes Hwy. 85
A two-vehicle accident south of Newcastle on Jan. 17 at 2:05 p.m. resulted in the death of a 71-year-old Denver man, according to Sgt. Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The accident occurred around milepost 85 in Niobrara County, closing the highway for several hours. Vladimir Perlin was driving...
Comments / 0