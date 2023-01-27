ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Shore News Network

Missing Rockville woman found dead, police conducting murder investigation

ROCKVILLE, MD – Police reported today that a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing since January 2nd has been found dead. 20-year-old Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez was last seen by friends and family three weeks ago. On Saturday, at around 2 pm, Montgomery County Police Department were notified of the discovery of a body of a woman found inside Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park. Police said her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death officially. No suspect(s) are in custody. The post Missing Rockville woman found dead, police conducting murder investigation appeared first on Shore News Network.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Two Shot in Gaithersburg Tuesday Morning

Gaithersburg and Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a shooting on Tuesday morning in Gaithersburg. According to Gaithersburg Police, “Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of N Summit Ave. At 6:28 a.m, ofcs from GPD & @mcpnews responded to the area for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Ofcs located 2 adult victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.”
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Woman Pinned Up Against Wall By Ring Robber After Leaving Severn Market

Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing the ring off of a woman's finger near a food market in Severn, authorities say. The woman was reportedly walking from the Orchard Food Market to her home around 1:45 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, when a man approached her and placed a hard object on her back, demanding "everything" she had, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
SEVERN, MD
fox5dc.com

2 injured during shooting in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities say two people were injured during a shooting in Gaithersburg. The shooting was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the 400 block of N Summit Avenue near Girard Street. Police say they arrived to find two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. Montgomery County...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Teen who stabbed mom's boyfriend to death not facing charges: police

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Authorities say a teen stabbed and killed his mother's boyfriend after an alleged domestic assault Sunday night in Fairfax County. Police say they responded to an apartment in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue just before 10 p.m. after receiving a call from the teen who told them the boyfriend had assaulted his mother.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

32-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Man Killed In Collision

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday evening in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 32-year-old Taha Robinson of Upper Marlboro. On January 30, 2023, at approximately 8:50 pm, officers responded to the 8000...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
mocoshow.com

Life in Prison Plus 25 Years for Defendant Who Shot 21-Year-Old Man in Broad Daylight

According to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, “Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, the Honorable John Maloney sentenced defendant, Abraham Douglas, 21, of Washington D.C. to life in prison plus an additional 25 years for the death of Ahamdou Bamba Gueye, 23, of Takoma Park.” Douglas received life for the first-degree murder charge, plus 20 years consecutive for Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and another five years consecutive for Third-Degree Burglary. Douglas was convicted in December, 2022.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman dies after West Baltimore shooting and crash; children remain in critical condition

BALTIMORE -- A woman who was shot Saturday as she was driving with her two young children in West Baltimore has died, police said Tuesday. The children, a three-year-old and a 14-month-old infant, remain hospitalized in critical condition. Police initially reported the infant was two months old. The agency released surveillance images of a group of suspects. The images show the suspects in a storefront before the shooting, and out on a street with what appear to be guns drawn.The woman, identified as 23-year-old Mya Morton, was sitting in her car waiting on a carryout food order on the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when gunfire erupted on the block, police said. Morton was shot as she was driving away, causing a crash that injured her two children. One of the men involved in the shooting died Saturday. He was identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes.Police said Saturday said someone has been detained by police, but said they were still determining if this person is involved in the shooting, or a victim themselves. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police. 
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after electrical fire at home in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Authorities say one person is dead and another remains hospitalized after a house fire in Montgomery County. The fire was reported around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 13400 block of Oriental Street in Rockville. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said firefighters arrived to...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MD

 https://www.sourceofthespring.com

