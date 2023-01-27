ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Obituary: Susan ‘Susie’ Kay McMurry

Susan “Susie” Kay (Warburton) McMurry: December 23, 1946 – January 28, 2023. Susie passed away peacefully January 28, 2023, at Wyoming Medical Center, after a lifelong battle with Diabetes. A special thanks to her loving caregivers lead by Brooke Baker. She was born in Casper on December 23, 1946 to Robert and Tillie Warburton. Growing up in Elk Mountain and Hanna, Wyoming, Suz graduated from Hannah High and moved to Casper to attend Casper College (AS Education) finishing her degree at the University of Wyoming (BS Education).
CASPER, WY
Registration opens for summer Teens Explore Career Camp

CASPER, Wyo. — Registration for the free Teens Explore Careers Camp, taking place from June 4 through June 9 at Casper College, is now open at cyberwyoming.org/camp. Registration is limited to 20 young high school women. TECC is a camp for girls to explore their digital world in a...
CASPER, WY
Windy City Striders winter race series underway

CASPER, Wyo. — The Windy City Striders’ Winter Series is underway, with four races left in the season. According to a release, the four races will take place on Feb. 4, Feb. 18, March 4, and March 18. Registration fees are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. A five-race series pass is also available.
CASPER, WY
Inclement weather closes Casper VA Clinic

CASPER, Wyo. — Due to inclement weather, the Casper VA Clinic will be closed today. Veterans with appointments today will be contacted and changed to virtual (phone or video) appointments or rescheduled. Clinic staff encourage all patients to stay inside and limit travel during these extreme conditions. If veterans...
CASPER, WY
(OPINION) Letter: Wyoming lawmakers should focus on Wyoming people

Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. As a resident/registered voter of Wyoming,...
WYOMING STATE
Wintry conditions close more roads, highways around Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Throughout the Casper area, several streets and highways have been closed by the Wyoming Department of Transportation as winter conditions have made travel dangerous in a number of locations. Roads are closed along Wyoming 220 from Pathfinder Road to Alcova; between Wyoming 258, Wyoming Boulevard and...
CASPER, WY
Casper’s Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill to close, liquidate food inventory

CASPER, Wyo. — The Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill announced on social media on Monday that it will be selling off its food items. Multiple calls and messages to Yellowstone Garage on Monday were not returned. The Facebook post announcing the sale was met with multiple enquiries regarding the status of the restaurant. The posts were not answered as of noon Monday.
CASPER, WY
Sheriff’s deputies free woman stuck in snow in Antelope Hills area

CASPER, Wyo. — Today, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies freed Natrona County resident Marianne Shoemaker after she became stuck in the snow in the Antelope Hills area. According to NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan, dispatchers received a call roughly an hour and a half ago from Natrona...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Bitter cold, blustery winds on Monday after a foot of snowfall in Casper over weekend

CASPER, Wyo. — The snow has stopped, but bitter cold temperatures well below normal for this time of year will continue through at least tomorrow. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, windchills of minus 35 degrees are likely in parts of Natrona County today. As of 5 a.m., the Casper-Natrona County International Airport is reporting a temperature of minus 21 degrees. Today’s high is expected to reach just 7 degrees, with the low tonight dipping to zero.
CASPER, WY
Cold front to batter Casper on Sunday

CASPER, Wyo. — Yesterday, Casper-area residents were treated to snowfall throughout the day. Today, that snow is expected to continue, though now residents will also have to deal with temperatures that aren’t expected to get above zero degrees. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today’s high...
CASPER, WY
Natrona County health and food inspections (1/23/23–1/29/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Highland Park Community Church cancels Sunday services due to weather

CASPER, Wyo. — Highland Park Community Church will not host Sunday services, church officials said. According to the church’s social media pages, the decision was made in light of the still-hazardous condition of several area roads. Other organizations and businesses closing due to weather can send their closures...
CASPER, WY
Windchill Warning ends this morning; high winds expected all week long

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper will bid adieu to the bitter chill in the air this week as temperatures warm to a more seasonal average, but high-speed winds are here to stay. A Windchill Warning in effect for Natrona County will expire at 9 a.m. today, though the National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting windchill values as low as minus 20 degrees. Winds will come from the southwest at 24–30 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph. Skies will be clear and sunny, and the forecast high is 20 degrees.
CASPER, WY

