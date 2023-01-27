Woman Transforms Desk Into Two Nightstands

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Ah, the humble desk. We use these sturdy furniture pieces day in and day out, from writing and drawing to typing all hours of the night as we work on our next biggest project. But do we give them as much love as they deserve? Probably not! Especially not when they can be so much more than basic !

Case in point, did you know that you could make nightstands out of your typical desk? It’s true, as Jessica May Smith recently pointed out in this stunning TikTok video!

Now, for this project, Jessica didn’t have anything special. She had been given a pretty ordinary wooden desk, the heavy kind that most of us would probably shove in an extra room for a bit more storage space because it is a bit too big and unwieldy and just… not all that pretty to look at.

But Jessica saw the bones of this desk and she immediately saw that there was something more to the whole thing. So, you know what she does?



Immediately chop the thing in two. Yep, she gets out a small saw and cuts out the middle desk part, but there is a method to her madness! You see, as Jessica puts it, desks don’t sell but but, surprisingly, nightstands do! And the base of this desk is essentially two nightstands with a table in the middle, so why not just nix that unused piece?





So after cutting out the middle, a bit of sanding and some painting, Jessica now has two gorgeous matching nightstands that will likely sell like hot cakes rather than one old desk that is a bit too fussy for anyone to really want. Just goes to show you that sometimes potential is a bit hidden and you need to look underneath the surface!



