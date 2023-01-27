Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Suburban Times
DuPont January 27 Report from Mayor, Council
Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council January 27 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Road Improvements: Hipkins/Angle/Elwood
City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood is doing road improvements along Hipkens Road, Angle Lane and Elwood Drive. Improvements include sidewalks on all three streets and a new water main along Hipkins. Roundabouts will be built at the North Way and Hipkins intersection and the Elwood/Dresden/87th intersection. Improvements.
The Suburban Times
Pierce College Students Partner with Clover Park Rotary for Prairie Restoration
Submitted by Clover Park Rotary. Friday, January 27, 2023, a group of students from Pierce College joined the Clover Park Rotary to begin the replanting of native wildflowers in the South Sound Wildlife area. Local students and service organizations have spent the past 3 years removing the invasive Scotch broom from the prairie area located along Phillips Rd in Lakewood to begin restoring the prairie to its natural state.
The Suburban Times
Proposed Moratorium on Underground Storage Tanks, Metal Recycling and Auto Wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has scheduled a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 2 on ZOOM to provide information about a proposed moratorium on underground storage tanks, metal recycling and auto wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District.
The Suburban Times
Health Department monitoring Tacoma woman with tuberculosis
TACOMA, Wash.—Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is monitoring a case of active tuberculosis (TB) in a woman in Tacoma. She has declined to take medication. We are working with her and her family to try to persuade her to get the treatment she needs to help cure the TB so she can protect herself and others.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Police Department Launches Safe Place Initiative
Tacoma Police Department announcement. Tacoma, Wash. – As part of ongoing efforts to respond to, investigate and address hate crimes, the Tacoma Police Department has joined more than 275 other law enforcement agencies to launch a Safe Place Initiative. “Tacoma is a compassionate and welcoming city, and the Safe...
The Suburban Times
Plan for nighttime lane closure on I-5 in DuPont Jan. 30
DUPONT – People who travel northbound Interstate 5 between Olympia and DuPont can expect delays the evening of Monday, Jan. 30 through early morning Tuesday, Jan 31. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the left lane to repair guardrail. 6 p.m. Monday, Jan....
The Suburban Times
Save The Date: Annual Tea and Purse Auction
Submitted by The Salvation Army of Tacoma. Tacoma, along with the rest of the world, is starting to open back up and get back to it’s pre-pandemic activities. The Salvation Army of Tacoma is no exception; youth and adult programming alike has kicked into gear again. But programming is...
The Suburban Times
Spring Fair Photography Competition
Submitted by Debbie Klosowski. Display your images and compete for cash prizes and awards at the annual Tacoma Photographic Society Spring Fair Photography Competition held at the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup on April 13-16 and 20-23. Any amateur photographer who derives less than 50% of their income from photography...
The Suburban Times
February Red Letter Days
From Dorothy: I haven’t checked my calendar, but there’s a pretty good chance it’s still winter in the Great Northwest. Here are a couple of Keep Warm in Pierce County activities that look good to me:. Monday, Feb. 27 – YOGA, MEDITATION, AND WELCOME WALKS LAKEWOOD (from...
The Suburban Times
So many dishes from so many cultures all in one place
Asia Pacific Cultural Center announcement. APCC’s 25th Annual New Year Celebration. February 25, 2023, 11 am to 6 pm. Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall. Mongolian food, Filipino food, Fijian food, Samoan food, and more! Come to our FREE Annual New Year Celebration and tantalize your taste buds with a variety of dishes from many different countries and cultures! If there is a reason to come to an event hungry this is it. At APCC, we just LOVE food!
