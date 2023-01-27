ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcyb.com

Ribbon cutting held for Ballad Health Spine and Rehabilitation clinic in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ballad Health officially opened its new spine and rehabilitation clinic on the Indian Path Community Hospital campus Monday in Kingsport. “We really provide a great team based approach," physical medicine rehabilitation specialist Paul Jett said. "I think that’s what really separates us from the other services that are provided in our area. So there are some wonderful providers out there, but I think our ability to work within the system, have the physical therapy team right across the street, those sorts of things is just really helpful.”
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Three West Ridge students sign on for work-based learning with Eastman

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A trio of West Ridge students will be getting a hands-on learning experience -- all before graduating from high school. Sullivan County schools and the Kingsport Chamber held a student signing Tuesday, for the high school's new Work-Based Learning Manufacturing Program. Three students signed...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

‘The karma they deserve’: Local animal shelter promotes Valentine’s Day fundraiser

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter is offering an interesting way for individuals to celebrate this Valentine’s Day. The shelter posted on social media “if you’re feeling a little catty about a previous relationship, our cats can help.” By donating $5, the shelter will write your ex’s name on a […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Tri-Pride to host rollout party in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tri-Pride organization is hosting a rollout party next month ahead of its annual festival. The rollout party will take place Thursday, February 9 from 7:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Down Home in Johnson City. The event includes performances by Tyler Hughes,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Tree-trimming scam targets BTES customers

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) is warning customers to be on the lookout for a new scam in the area. A release from BTES states that the scam aims to wrongfully take money from customers for vegetation management services. According to BTES CEO Clayton Dowell, the scammers are going door-to-door to […]
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

MyRide TN expanding to Johnson City

MyRide TN, a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service, has launched a branch in Johnson City. The program officially began on Jan. 10, providing older Tennesseans with rides to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments and grocery stores. Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to doctor appointments, according to their website.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Bays Mountain Park officials mourning death of wolf named Unalii

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bays Mountain Park officials are mourning the death of a wolf named Unalii. Unalii died in his enclosure on Sunday morning, according to officials. His death is under review by veterinary staff at the University of Tennessee. Officials said Unalii appeared lethargic and had swelling...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol, Virginia enters formal consent decree over landfill issues

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The city of Bristol, Virginia says it has entered into a formal consent decree with the Virginia Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). According to the city, it says this is a critical next step in its...
BRISTOL, VA
Herald and Tribune

Washington County Board of Education found to be owners of mystery property near West View

The Washington County Board of Education has recently found out they own a mystery parcel of land on State Road 34. “As both we (the Washing- ton County BOE/Washington County Schools) and the Washington County government review and update details of our inventory of county-owned property, this particular piece of property has been identified as owned by the ‘Washington County School Board,’” said Director of Washington County Schools Jerry Boyd. “The property to the left side (of the parcel) with the large structure (that is approximately 0.3 miles from the property in question) is West View Elementary School.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Allandale Mansion to host Mardi Gras-themed Murder Mystery

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Allandale Mansion will host a Mardi Gras-themed Murder Mystery event in February. The event will include a murder mystery for people to solve, desserts, hurricane punch, coffee and a bring-your-own-cigar lounge. The first-ever Mardi Gras Masquerade Murder Mystery will take place on Feb. 18 from 7-9 p.m. at the Allandale […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Pal’s opens new Kingsport location

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Pal’s Sudden Service began welcoming customers at a new location in Kingsport on Thursday. It’s the seventh Pal’s to open in the Model City, where it all began in 1956 on Revere Street. The local-favorite fast food chain says its newest location is at 1345 South John B. Dennis Highway. This new […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Family hold vigil and hangs flyers for missing teen

Family and friends gather in Hardin Park to hold a vigil for missing 16-year-old, Danielle Owens. Family hold vigil and hangs flyers for missing teen. Family and friends gather in Hardin Park to hold a vigil for missing 16-year-old, Danielle Owens. Mutts’ near triple double sends Va. Tech past Syracuse...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

‘It’s gotten significantly worse’ — JCDA funds security at John Sevier Center through March

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In a move that adds strain to the John Sevier Center (JSC) budget, Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA) commissioners will fund security at the downtown high-rise apartments at least through March. JCDA contracted with a local security company in early January amid worsening issues with unauthorized people entering the building. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Ballad Health responds to lawsuit alleging failure to pay full wages

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A former Holston Valley Medical Center nurse is suing Ballad Health, alleging the company failed to pay for all hours worked. The lawsuit was filed in federal court, alleging Ballad set up its time card system to automatically add unpaid meal breaks to employees' schedules but then required employees to work through those breaks.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy