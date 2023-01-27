Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Ribbon cutting held for Ballad Health Spine and Rehabilitation clinic in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ballad Health officially opened its new spine and rehabilitation clinic on the Indian Path Community Hospital campus Monday in Kingsport. “We really provide a great team based approach," physical medicine rehabilitation specialist Paul Jett said. "I think that’s what really separates us from the other services that are provided in our area. So there are some wonderful providers out there, but I think our ability to work within the system, have the physical therapy team right across the street, those sorts of things is just really helpful.”
Missing Knoxville man located in Kingsport
A Silver Alert has been requested for a Knoxville Man who has been missing since around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
wcyb.com
Three West Ridge students sign on for work-based learning with Eastman
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A trio of West Ridge students will be getting a hands-on learning experience -- all before graduating from high school. Sullivan County schools and the Kingsport Chamber held a student signing Tuesday, for the high school's new Work-Based Learning Manufacturing Program. Three students signed...
‘The karma they deserve’: Local animal shelter promotes Valentine’s Day fundraiser
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter is offering an interesting way for individuals to celebrate this Valentine’s Day. The shelter posted on social media “if you’re feeling a little catty about a previous relationship, our cats can help.” By donating $5, the shelter will write your ex’s name on a […]
wcyb.com
Tri-Pride to host rollout party in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tri-Pride organization is hosting a rollout party next month ahead of its annual festival. The rollout party will take place Thursday, February 9 from 7:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Down Home in Johnson City. The event includes performances by Tyler Hughes,...
wcyb.com
Kingsport church dedicates comfort station to first responders, in memory of Steve Hinkle
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Holy Mountain Baptist Church members are dedicating its fellowship hall as a comfort station to local first responders. Kingsport Police Department and Sullivan County Sheriff's Office members will have a chance to stop by, have a cup of coffee and a snack, use the restroom, or take a break.
Tree-trimming scam targets BTES customers
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) is warning customers to be on the lookout for a new scam in the area. A release from BTES states that the scam aims to wrongfully take money from customers for vegetation management services. According to BTES CEO Clayton Dowell, the scammers are going door-to-door to […]
Johnson City Press
MyRide TN expanding to Johnson City
MyRide TN, a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service, has launched a branch in Johnson City. The program officially began on Jan. 10, providing older Tennesseans with rides to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments and grocery stores. Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to doctor appointments, according to their website.
wcyb.com
Bays Mountain Park officials mourning death of wolf named Unalii
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bays Mountain Park officials are mourning the death of a wolf named Unalii. Unalii died in his enclosure on Sunday morning, according to officials. His death is under review by veterinary staff at the University of Tennessee. Officials said Unalii appeared lethargic and had swelling...
wcyb.com
Animal Rescue in Blountville raises awareness about virus in felines
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local animal rescue is raising awareness about a virus that may be scaring people away from adopting some of their cats. All three kitties you will see in this story are waiting for a forever home at The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue in Blountville.
wcyb.com
Bristol, Virginia enters formal consent decree over landfill issues
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The city of Bristol, Virginia says it has entered into a formal consent decree with the Virginia Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). According to the city, it says this is a critical next step in its...
Herald and Tribune
Washington County Board of Education found to be owners of mystery property near West View
The Washington County Board of Education has recently found out they own a mystery parcel of land on State Road 34. “As both we (the Washing- ton County BOE/Washington County Schools) and the Washington County government review and update details of our inventory of county-owned property, this particular piece of property has been identified as owned by the ‘Washington County School Board,’” said Director of Washington County Schools Jerry Boyd. “The property to the left side (of the parcel) with the large structure (that is approximately 0.3 miles from the property in question) is West View Elementary School.”
Allandale Mansion to host Mardi Gras-themed Murder Mystery
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Allandale Mansion will host a Mardi Gras-themed Murder Mystery event in February. The event will include a murder mystery for people to solve, desserts, hurricane punch, coffee and a bring-your-own-cigar lounge. The first-ever Mardi Gras Masquerade Murder Mystery will take place on Feb. 18 from 7-9 p.m. at the Allandale […]
wcyb.com
Northeast State Community College social work students learn signs of human trafficking
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Officials at Northeast State Community College are working to help students recognize the signs of human trafficking, and learn ways to help the victims. Human trafficking is a global issue that involves an estimated 27.6 million victims worldwide, according to the International Labor Organization.
Helping Amy choose which beautiful dress from The Encounter, she should wear to The Kingsport Chamber Dinner
Go to our Daytime TriCities Facebook page to vote on which one of the three amazing dresses from The Encounter that Amy should wear to the 76th annual Kingsport Chamber Dinner! You have until 5 pm today to enter! For more information on The encounter call 423-247-4806 or you can find them on Facebook
Pal’s opens new Kingsport location
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Pal’s Sudden Service began welcoming customers at a new location in Kingsport on Thursday. It’s the seventh Pal’s to open in the Model City, where it all began in 1956 on Revere Street. The local-favorite fast food chain says its newest location is at 1345 South John B. Dennis Highway. This new […]
wjhl.com
Family hold vigil and hangs flyers for missing teen
Family and friends gather in Hardin Park to hold a vigil for missing 16-year-old, Danielle Owens. Family hold vigil and hangs flyers for missing teen. Family and friends gather in Hardin Park to hold a vigil for missing 16-year-old, Danielle Owens. Mutts’ near triple double sends Va. Tech past Syracuse...
‘It’s gotten significantly worse’ — JCDA funds security at John Sevier Center through March
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In a move that adds strain to the John Sevier Center (JSC) budget, Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA) commissioners will fund security at the downtown high-rise apartments at least through March. JCDA contracted with a local security company in early January amid worsening issues with unauthorized people entering the building. […]
Summer Wells’ parents criticize DCS; say they haven’t been in contact with children
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The parents of a missing 6-year-old Hawkins Co. girl are criticizing the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) for the handling of their case involving their older children. Don and Candus Wells’s youngest child, Summer Wells, has been the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert since June 15, 2021. A little over a […]
wcyb.com
Ballad Health responds to lawsuit alleging failure to pay full wages
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A former Holston Valley Medical Center nurse is suing Ballad Health, alleging the company failed to pay for all hours worked. The lawsuit was filed in federal court, alleging Ballad set up its time card system to automatically add unpaid meal breaks to employees' schedules but then required employees to work through those breaks.
