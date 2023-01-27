ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Multiple lanes blocked on I-471 in Newport due to a crash

NEWPORT, Ky. — The three left lanes are blocked on south bound I-471 in Newport after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials say that traffic is getting by using the ramp lane at this time. Delays...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash, blocking the intersection in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, blocking the intersection, at Rapid Run and Overlook, in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here.This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Bellevue’s Enson Harbor announces closure

Just over a year after its opening, Enson Harbor announced via Facebook that Sunday was the restaurant’s final day in operation. In the same post, the seafood restaurant announced that a Chinese Dim Sum restaurant will soon take its place. “It’s the last day of Enson Harbor. We are...
BELLEVUE, KY
WDTN

ODOD to tear down hundreds of buildings in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- More than 200 buildings will be torn down in Montgomery County after the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) announced the third round of a statewide demolition program. According to ODOD, the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program has already had two rounds of planned demolitions. On January 27, Ohio Governor Mike […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Mathers Street in Evanston

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Mathers Street in Evanston. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Bach Buxton Road in Batavia

BATAVIA, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Bach Buxton Road in Batavia. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
BATAVIA, OH
WKRC

Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
WEST HARRISON, IN
dayton.com

Beerhead Bar & Eatery opens in Mason, is fourth one in Ohio

Beerhead Bar & Eatery, a restaurant chain with a focus on local craft beers, recently opened its newest location in Mason. With 10 locations nationwide, four in Ohio and others in Illinois, Texas, Michigan and New York, it offers a variety of food and drinks in a family friendly space.
MASON, OH

