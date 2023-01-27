Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes blocked on I-471 in Newport due to a crash
NEWPORT, Ky. — The three left lanes are blocked on south bound I-471 in Newport after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials say that traffic is getting by using the ramp lane at this time. Delays...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, blocking the intersection in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, blocking the intersection, at Rapid Run and Overlook, in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here.This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
wvxu.org
A year ago, Cincinnati committed to mostly buying electric vehicles. Turns out it's not that easy
Cincinnati officials promised to only buy electric vehicles for the city fleet, as long as that option was available. Nearly a year later, every purchase attempt has been backordered or canceled thanks to supply chain and workforce challenges. City Manager Sheryl Long says just this month, Ford canceled the city’s...
linknky.com
Bellevue’s Enson Harbor announces closure
Just over a year after its opening, Enson Harbor announced via Facebook that Sunday was the restaurant’s final day in operation. In the same post, the seafood restaurant announced that a Chinese Dim Sum restaurant will soon take its place. “It’s the last day of Enson Harbor. We are...
ODOD to tear down hundreds of buildings in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- More than 200 buildings will be torn down in Montgomery County after the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) announced the third round of a statewide demolition program. According to ODOD, the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program has already had two rounds of planned demolitions. On January 27, Ohio Governor Mike […]
WKRC
Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
wvxu.org
As out-of-town landlords face city lawsuits, we look at how such investors impact the community
Cincinnati has filed suit against several out-of-town landlords for repeated violations. The list includes VineBrook Homes. The city calls its landlord practices illegal and predatory. In a statement, Mayor Aftab Pureval said: "VineBrook's neglectful behavior has caused significant harm to renters, and the city of Cincinnati will fight back with...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Mathers Street in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Mathers Street in Evanston. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to report of a crash on Compton Road in Colerain Township
GROESBECK, Ohio — Crews respond to report of a multi-vehicle crash on Compton Road at Pippin Road in Colerain Township. It is blocking the roadway. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, Ohio is a vibrant city with a diverse array of neighborhoods, each offering its own unique charm and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a report of a vehicle fire on Ravenwood in Villa Hills
VILLA HILLS, Ky. — Crews respond to report of vehicle fire in the 2500 block of Ravenwood Court in Villa Hills. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Bach Buxton Road in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Bach Buxton Road in Batavia. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Verity Parkway and Yankee Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on West Galbraith Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to a report of a crash on West Galbraith Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WKRC
Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Symmes Road and Union Centre Boulevard in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Symmes Road and Union Centre Boulevard in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
dayton.com
Beerhead Bar & Eatery opens in Mason, is fourth one in Ohio
Beerhead Bar & Eatery, a restaurant chain with a focus on local craft beers, recently opened its newest location in Mason. With 10 locations nationwide, four in Ohio and others in Illinois, Texas, Michigan and New York, it offers a variety of food and drinks in a family friendly space.
Over 270 houses, commercial buildings set to be demolished in Miami Valley
Hundreds of buildings, from houses to commercial structures, will be demolished as part of Ohio Department of Development’s Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. 599 dilapidated and abandoned structures across 15 counties in Ohio will be demolished so that the land can be “reused for new businesses, housing, or...
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
1. Sysco - Warehouse Order Selector. Sysco is hiring to fill multiple warehouse order selector roles. These full-time positions pay up to $80,000 a year. Hermann Services is seeking a full-time service plumber. The job pays between $60,000 to $90,000 a year.
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery at gunpoint on Cambridge Avenue in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery at gunpoint on Cambridge Avenue in Mount Washington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
