Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Friends and Fans Sound Off on Todrick Hall's Comments

By Carly Silva
 4 days ago

Todrick Hall seemed to insinuate in an interview that the drama on the 'Ellen' show might have lead to tWitch's death.

Fans and friends of the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss are calling out Todrick Hall for his recent speculation about the reason for the beloved DJ's tragic death.

Hall, 37, spoke with Page Six earlier this week where he insinuated that Boss may have been struggling with pressure from the fallout of the Ellen DeGeneres Show drama. As we know, DeGeneres has been widely accused of running a toxic environment on her longtime talk show, though Boss stood by her through the accusations.

"People were looking at him like, ‘Why are you still supporting this woman,’” Hall claimed, adding “I think he was under a lot of pressure.”

The singer went on to imply that the backlash may have played a part in Boss' death by suicide last month, stating, "I don’t know what was going on in his life that may [have led] him to make that decision but I do understand. Right now when I get online some days like right now, if I was in the wrong position of where this abuse would keep happening for years and years and years, there’s only so much a human being can take.”

But now, a source close to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum has come forward to condemn Hall's comments, calling it "negligent" and "self-serving" to theorize about Boss' death, according to TMZ . The source also reportedly criticized Hall for making speculations while promoting his own project.

Fans of Boss are also unhappy with Hall's interview, with many supporters taking to Twitter to point out the "tasteless" nature of someone speaking on behalf of Boss.

"Todrick Hall is way out of line pretending to know Twitch’s thoughts & feeling before his death. He just wants attention as always," one user tweeted.

"His input wasn't needed especially if he's going to make it about himself. This is a bad take," another user wrote in part .

"I'm so tired of ppl making speculations like they know what happened. Why would Todrick do that? Just let the family grieve in peace ," someone else lamented.

Boss died at age 40 in December 2022 at a motel less than a mile away from his California home. He is survived by his wife Allison Holker Boss , and three children, Weslie , 14, Maddox 6 and Zaia , 3.

