Below Deck Star Captain Sandy Yawn Posts Ambiguous Quote After Captain Lee Rosbach Called Her Out Over Camille Lamb Firing

Uh-oh, the Drake Passage has nothing on these two . Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Lee Rosbach are probably the most familiar to Below Deck viewers as they lead their collective franchises towards scenic locations , thrilling ports, and now… bitchy social media posts.

Are we going to have to separate these two? It looks like Captain Sandy might have responded to Captain Lee sharing his two cents on Twitter about Sandy’s “lack of respect and procedure” when firing a member of the crew . Fans know stew Camille Lamb did everything, including showing off the finer points of her dancing skills. What she didn’t do is her job. Chief Stew Fraser Olender almost lost his mind and was given the go sign by Sandy to relieve Camille of any further duties, or dances, on board.

Camille was hired by Lee but fired by Sandy and Captain Lee felt some type of way when Sandy didn’t give him a heads up about her termination. Then he publicly shamed her on Twitter, which didn’t exactly show off his predilection for “respect and procedure.” Now it appears Sandy might have something to say back to Captain Lee. Come on guys, can’t we all just get along ?

According to Us Weekly , Captain Sandy shared a cryptic comment but didn’t immediately respond to Captain Lee’s criticism of her leadership. Sandy tweeted a photo that read; “If someone treats you bad, just remember that there is something wrong with them, not you. Normal people don’t go around destroying other people.” Oh lord here we go.

RELATED: Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real”

The photo Sandy posted showed a man shouting at a woman. Sandy included the hashtag, “#bekind.” Captain Lee really didn’t know what he was in for when his typing fingers got itchy. Sandy shared another quote that may or may not have alluded to her response. “Hurt people hurt others, but luckily, healed people heal others. Safe people, shelter others. Free spirits, free others. Enlightened people, illuminate others. And love always wins. So shine your light of love on all who may cross your path in life, because what you do matters .” Welp, we’ve gone full inspirational message here. There’s no coming back from this.

I hope, with all of my might, that Captain Lee will be able to restrain himself from negatively responding and further encouraging this mess. Both Lee and Captain Sandy have faced personal demons , overcome hardships , and dealt with insubordination on all levels . These are two high-grade licensed mariners, surely they can do better than being reduced to attacking each other on social media and engaging in cryptic mud-slinging. We have Real Housewives for that.

TELL US- WHO DO YOU THINK IS RIGHT IN THIS SITUATION, LEE OR SANDY? DO YOU THINK CAPTAIN LEE WAS OUT OF LINE WHEN HE SHAMED CAPTAIN SANDY ON TWITTER? DO YOU THINK CAPTAIN LEE OWES CAPTAIN SANDY AN APOLOGY?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo ]

The post Below Deck Star Captain Sandy Yawn Posts Ambiguous Quote After Captain Lee Rosbach Called Her Out Over Camille Lamb Firing appeared first on Reality Tea .