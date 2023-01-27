ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Below Deck Star Captain Sandy Yawn Posts Ambiguous Quote After Captain Lee Rosbach Called Her Out Over Camille Lamb Firing

By Allisun
 4 days ago
Uh-oh, the Drake Passage has nothing on these two . Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Lee Rosbach are probably the most familiar to Below Deck viewers as they lead their collective franchises towards scenic locations , thrilling ports, and now… bitchy social media posts.

Are we going to have to separate these two? It looks like Captain Sandy might have responded to Captain Lee sharing his two cents on Twitter about Sandy’s “lack of respect and procedure” when firing a member of the crew . Fans know stew Camille Lamb did everything, including showing off the finer points of her dancing skills. What she didn’t do is her job. Chief Stew Fraser Olender almost lost his mind and was given the go sign by Sandy to relieve Camille of any further duties, or dances, on board.

Camille was hired by Lee but fired by Sandy and Captain Lee felt some type of way when Sandy didn’t give him a heads up about her termination. Then he publicly shamed her on Twitter, which didn’t exactly show off his predilection for “respect and procedure.” Now it appears Sandy might have something to say back to Captain Lee. Come on guys, can’t we all just get along ?

According to Us Weekly , Captain Sandy shared a cryptic comment but didn’t immediately respond to Captain Lee’s criticism of her leadership. Sandy tweeted a photo that read; “If someone treats you bad, just remember that there is something wrong with them, not you. Normal people don’t go around destroying other people.” Oh lord here we go.

RELATED: Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real”

The photo Sandy posted showed a man shouting at a woman. Sandy included the hashtag, “#bekind.” Captain Lee really didn’t know what he was in for when his typing fingers got itchy. Sandy shared another quote that may or may not have alluded to her response. “Hurt people hurt others, but luckily, healed people heal others. Safe people, shelter others. Free spirits, free others. Enlightened people, illuminate others. And love always wins. So shine your light of love on all who may cross your path in life, because what you do matters .” Welp, we’ve gone full inspirational message here. There’s no coming back from this.

I hope, with all of my might, that Captain Lee will be able to restrain himself from negatively responding and further encouraging this mess. Both Lee and Captain Sandy have faced personal demons , overcome hardships , and dealt with insubordination on all levels . These are two high-grade licensed mariners, surely they can do better than being reduced to attacking each other on social media and engaging in cryptic mud-slinging. We have Real Housewives for that.

TELL US- WHO DO YOU THINK IS RIGHT IN THIS SITUATION, LEE OR SANDY? DO YOU THINK CAPTAIN LEE WAS OUT OF LINE WHEN HE SHAMED CAPTAIN SANDY ON TWITTER? DO YOU THINK CAPTAIN LEE OWES CAPTAIN SANDY AN APOLOGY?

Comments / 41

Debbie McGreehan
3d ago

sandy was definitely right in firing her! This young lady felt very entitled. I think she felt it was her own party boat, work when You feel like it and drinking on the job...seriously! Captain Lee would of Never put up with this so what is the issue?? The only issue I could see is if Sandy did not communicate with Lee what was happening but she was there to run the ship and she did just that. Love Capitan Lee but very disappointed with him engaging in this manor with Sandy. And please tell me this young lady is Not returning like I've been reading!!!

Reply
28
Dorothea Key
3d ago

Yes , Captain Sandy was in the right to fire Camille my question is why did it take so long to do it... Captain Lee does owe Captain Sandy a apologie because she did him a favor to take over his boat while he was getting better. So he gave her full reign to do as she sees fit.... He should of never slammed her in anyway but the only thing I agree on is she should of kept him updated on what was going on, she did not deserve what he did, as he always says to his crew was " Don't embarrassed the boat and that is exactly what he did." Not only did he do that he also embarrassed hisself!!!!!

Reply
23
Independent thinker
4d ago

Everyone would be better off without social media. It is destroying human kindness, respect, and positive interaction.

Reply
28
