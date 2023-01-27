ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

KCK Police investigating homicide from Jan. 22

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Detectives with the Kansas City Kansas Police Department are investigating a Jan. 22 homicide that took place during an attempted burglary. According to police, a resident called KCKPD shortly after midnight on Sunday Jan. 22, to report intruders at their home. During that conversation, the homeowner reported that another person at the house fired a weapon, striking one of the suspects. Upon arrival, officers found the individual who had been shot dead.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Attempted burglary turns into homicide investigation for KCK police

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a homicide that took place during an attempted burglary. Shortly after midnight on Jan. 22, 2023, a resident called KCKPD dispatch to report intruders at their home. During that conversation, police say the homeowner reported...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

KCPD finds 20-year-old shot to death in a vehicle overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Sunday in Kansas City. Just before one a.m., officers were alerted to the sound of gunfire in the area of Meyer Blvd. and Swope Pkwy. Upon arrival, KCPD began canvassing the area...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Person gunned down in car at 55th and Cleveland in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot to death inside a vehicle in Kansas City early Monday morning. No one is in custody. Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a shots-fired call near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway. They canvassed the area and found a vehicle with a gunshot victim inside just north of 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Officers called emergency medical crews, who declared the victim dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Passenger dies following Friday crash on 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died after a SUV ran into the back of a dump truck on 71 Highway last Friday. The police said the crash happened on Jan. 27 at about 2:18 p.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 71, just before E. 18th Street. A Kenworth...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED AFTER POLICE CHASE THROUGH PETTIS COUNTY

A Kansas City man charged with multiple felonies after trying to flee from authorities on Friday, January 27, 2023 was arraigned on Monday, January 30, 2023. According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, Sedalia Police attempted a vehicle stop in the area of U.S. Highway 65 and 16th Street on a silver passenger vehicle for equipment violations. The vehicle failed to yield to police as the driver traveled north. A Pettis County Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Highway 65 and Swope Road. The vehicle continued north at a high rate of speed, with little to no traffic, failing to yield. Missouri State Highway Patrol was able to deploy stop sticks in the area of Highway 65 and BB Highway, deflating both passenger side tires. However, the vehicle continued north into Saline County and ultimately west on I-70.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Hunter shot in accident at Hillsdale State Park

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — An investigation is underway after a hunter was shot and injured at Hillsdale State Park. Miami County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an area near 239th Street and Lookout Road around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Due to the circumstances, deputies believe the hunter was injured in...
HILLSDALE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy