Kansas City Police investigating homicide near 24th and Brighton
Kansas City Police say they found a person who had been shot inside a car just after 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.
KC man pushed police officer down stairs, broke his ankle
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in an assault of a police officer after the defendant caused the officer to fall down stairs and break an ankle, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Twann J. McGill Jr. 42,, faces Assault 2nd Degree and Resisting...
KCTV 5
KCK Police investigating homicide from Jan. 22
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Detectives with the Kansas City Kansas Police Department are investigating a Jan. 22 homicide that took place during an attempted burglary. According to police, a resident called KCKPD shortly after midnight on Sunday Jan. 22, to report intruders at their home. During that conversation, the homeowner reported that another person at the house fired a weapon, striking one of the suspects. Upon arrival, officers found the individual who had been shot dead.
KMBC.com
Attempted burglary turns into homicide investigation for KCK police
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a homicide that took place during an attempted burglary. Shortly after midnight on Jan. 22, 2023, a resident called KCKPD dispatch to report intruders at their home. During that conversation, police say the homeowner reported...
KMBC.com
KCPD finds 20-year-old shot to death in a vehicle overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Sunday in Kansas City. Just before one a.m., officers were alerted to the sound of gunfire in the area of Meyer Blvd. and Swope Pkwy. Upon arrival, KCPD began canvassing the area...
Olathe police rule woman's death inside hotel room as homicide
Olathe police have ruled a woman's death inside a hotel room as a homicide. On Sunday, officers responded to the room after hotel staff reported the woman didn't check out of her room.
KCTV 5
Arson arrest leads officials to urge removal of cars from Lawrence parking garage
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence officials are asking residents to move their cars out of a downtown parking garage after an Ottawa man was arrested after allegedly attempting to set it on fire. Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says that on Monday morning, Jan. 30, officials with the Lawrence Police Department...
KCTV 5
Person gunned down in car at 55th and Cleveland in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot to death inside a vehicle in Kansas City early Monday morning. No one is in custody. Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a shots-fired call near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway. They canvassed the area and found a vehicle with a gunshot victim inside just north of 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Officers called emergency medical crews, who declared the victim dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Deadly workplace accident under investigation in Clay County
Clay County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a worker at Martin Marietta Materials in Randolph, Missouri, died in a fall.
Kansas City police investigating shots fired into Westport CBD shop
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after someone fired a shot into Sacred Leaf in Westport early Monday morning.
KCTV 5
Passenger dies following Friday crash on 71 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died after a SUV ran into the back of a dump truck on 71 Highway last Friday. The police said the crash happened on Jan. 27 at about 2:18 p.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 71, just before E. 18th Street. A Kenworth...
kmmo.com
KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED AFTER POLICE CHASE THROUGH PETTIS COUNTY
A Kansas City man charged with multiple felonies after trying to flee from authorities on Friday, January 27, 2023 was arraigned on Monday, January 30, 2023. According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, Sedalia Police attempted a vehicle stop in the area of U.S. Highway 65 and 16th Street on a silver passenger vehicle for equipment violations. The vehicle failed to yield to police as the driver traveled north. A Pettis County Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Highway 65 and Swope Road. The vehicle continued north at a high rate of speed, with little to no traffic, failing to yield. Missouri State Highway Patrol was able to deploy stop sticks in the area of Highway 65 and BB Highway, deflating both passenger side tires. However, the vehicle continued north into Saline County and ultimately west on I-70.
KCPD investigating fatal shooting at 55th, Swope Parkway
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting near 55th and Swope Parkway. Police say officers were called to the area around 1 a.m. Monday.
Spring Hill man killed in crash on 169 Highway
A Spring Hill man died after Kansas Highway Patrol troopers said he ran a stop sign and was broadsided by a tractor trailer on 169 Highway.
Resident guns down alleged burglar inside KCK home, police say
A man was gunned down after allegedly breaking into a home on Jan. 22, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department announced Monday.
KMBC.com
Leavenworth man sentenced for shooting another Kansas man in the leg
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Antoine Courtney, 30, of Leavenworth, Kansas, was sentenced to 41 months for aggravated battery after a two-day trial last month. Courtney was found guilty of shooting another Kansas man in the leg outside of a home in Leavenworth. On June 6, 2021, court records showed...
ATF Kansas City responds to shooting scene at Target in Omaha, Nebraska
The ATF Kansas City assisted in responding to a shooting scene around noon Tuesday at a Target near 178th Street and West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska.
KMBC.com
Lee's Summit, Mo., man pleads guilty to armed robbery of T-Mobile store in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit man has pleaded guilty to his role in the armed robbery of a T-Mobile store in Kansas City. Derrick C. Davis, 22, faces 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of robbery and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.
stnonline.com
Missouri Teens Arrested After Forcing Themselves Onto Independence School Bus
Three teens have been arrested after they forced their way onto a school bus, punched a driver, and assaulted two students, reported KMBC News. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. on Jan. 26. Investigators indicated they believe it was a targeted attack. Three teen suspects are reportedly not students...
fourstateshomepage.com
Hunter shot in accident at Hillsdale State Park
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — An investigation is underway after a hunter was shot and injured at Hillsdale State Park. Miami County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an area near 239th Street and Lookout Road around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Due to the circumstances, deputies believe the hunter was injured in...
