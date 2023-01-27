ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lititz, PA

Underage Drunk Lititz Man Goes Over 100 MPH In 35 Zone Ejecting Three Passengers, Police Say

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26vDKn_0kTklip500
Spencer James Campbell. Photo Credit: Manheim Township police

A 20-year drunk man going 108 miles per hour in a marked 35 zone, sheared off a utility pole and ejected his three passengers, authorities announced in a release on Friday, January 27.

Spencer James Campbell of Lititz told the police he "lost control while negotiating a curve in the roadway and hit a utility pole. Campbell did drink alcoholic beverages and has a medical marijuana card. His eyes were glassy during this conversation," according to the release by Manheim Township police.

Campbell "hit and sheared a utility pole which caused the backseat passenger to be ejected through the back window," in the 3000 block Kissel Hill Road, Manheim Township, on Nov. 24, 2022, around 2:28 a.m., the police detail in the release.

All three ejected passengers suffered serious injuries, according to the release.

Campbell took a blood test showing he had a blood alcohol content of .06% as well as controlled substances in his system. Since he is underage, the applied state law limit is .02%, the police explain in the release.

He was charged with six felonies for Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault by Vehicle while DUI, Aggravated Assault by Vehicle; seven misdemeanors for DUI-General Impairment, DUI-Minors, DUI-Controlled Substance, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and three summary offenses of Reckless Driving, Roadways Laned for Traffic, Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed, according to the police release and confirmed with court documents.

Campbell was released on $25,000 unsecured bail, according to the police.

His formal arrangement is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2023, at 9 a.m., according to his latest court docket.

Campbell has a record of driving under the influence and has previous been sentenced to treatment and community service for one of two incidents of DUI in 2022, the second case remains active, court records show.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

Comments / 25

sue hershey
4d ago

come on dude, are you that thick headed that you can't see that partying and getting all kinds of wasted isn't worth wasting the rest of your life.

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Trio Robbed Berks Shop At Gunpoint, Cops Say

Three men are charged with armed robbery after police say they stormed a Berks County 7-Eleven and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. Police in Spring Township were called to the convenience store at 3100 State Hill Road at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the department said in a statement.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police Identify Newark Man Killed In UTV Accident Sunday

(Newark, Del.-19711) The New Castle County Division of Police, Traffic Services Unit, continues to investigate the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the 1000 block of Corner Ketch Road on Sunday evening. Investigators have identified the victim as Jack Birch, 47, of Newark. Original Story. On Sunday, January 29,...
NEWARK, DE
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Woman accused of assaulting 7-year-old at bus stop in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, Dauphin County – A 44-year-old woman is accused of assaulting a 7-year-old boy at the bus stop in this Upper Dauphin community Monday morning. State Police at Lykens said they were called to the bus stop at East Market and Tunnel Streets in the borough around 8am. Troopers...
WILLIAMSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Heroic Teen Shot Dead In Delco; Suspect In Custody

A Delaware County teenager who once helped save three kids from drowning in an icy pond was shot dead in Upper Darby, authorities say. Anthony Alexander, 17, of Collingdale Borough, was in an apartment building on the 2400 block of Marshall Road just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, when he was shot, township police said in a statement.
UPPER DARBY, PA
Daily Voice

Trucker Stole $2.5K In Diesel From Berks Gas Station: State Police

That's one way to save at the pump. State police in Berks County are looking for the trucker who they say stole thousands of dollars in diesel from a Kutztown gas station. The thefts occurred at Rutter's on Kutztown Road in Maxatawny over a period of weeks, troopers said in a statement. On four occasions between Jan. 6 and Jan. 19, the driver was caught on surveillance camera fuelling up without paying a dime, authorities wrote.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Hotel Raided, Carlisle Drug House Condemned, Nine Arrested, Police Say

Nine people have been arrested and a home has been condemned following two drug raids in three days— involving the same man, police say. The Carlisle Police began an investigation into neighbors' complaints of criminal activity at 138 North East Street in the borough by conducting a warranted search of the home executed by Carlisle Police, Cumberland County Special Response Team, Cumberland County Drug Task Force, and Carlisle Borough Codes Department on January 12, 2023, according to a release by the department on Jan. 30.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Pedestrian dies days after Dauphin County crash

A 39-year-old man hit Friday while crossing Route 322 in Swatara Township has since died, police said. Pritesh Patel, of Palmyra, was leaving the Speedway convenience store at the Mushroom Hill Road intersection — crossing north across 322 toward Walmart — when an eastbound vehicle hit him around 6:15 p.m., according to Lt. Timothy Shatto.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Criminal mischief, sale and transfer of firearms, hit-and-run crash

Vehicle Accident – At 7:39 p.m. Jan. 21, a 2009 Honda Odyssey driven by a 35-year-old Lebanon man, accompanied by a 15-year-old Lebanon female and a 12-year-old Lebanon male, was traveling north on SR 343, south of its intersection with Freeport Road, and struck a deer in the road. The Honda exited the road to the left shoulder, struck an embankment, and overturned before coming to a rest in the south lane of SR 343. The Honda sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Motter’s Towing. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported. Fredericksburg Fire Department and Myerstown EMS assisted on the scene.
LEBANON, PA
skooknews.com

Tamaqua Police Looking to Identify Suspect Who Stole Donation Box

The Tamaqua Police Department is looking to identify the suspect who stole a donation box on Tuesday morning. According to Police, the theft occurred around 7:11am, at Hope's Market on Broad Street when the pictured suspect stole an "Animal donation box". Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect...
TAMAQUA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Arrest DE Man After Casino Confrontation

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 37-year-old New Castle DE man has been arrested on several charges involving disruptive behavior while he was seated earlier this month at a blackjack table on the gaming floor of the Valley Forge Casino Resort, Pennsylvania State Police reported Sunday (Jan. 29, 2023).
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
467K+
Followers
66K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy