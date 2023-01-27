Underage Drunk Lititz Man Goes Over 100 MPH In 35 Zone Ejecting Three Passengers, Police Say

Spencer James Campbell. Photo Credit: Manheim Township police

A 20-year drunk man going 108 miles per hour in a marked 35 zone, sheared off a utility pole and ejected his three passengers, authorities announced in a release on Friday, January 27.

Spencer James Campbell of Lititz told the police he "lost control while negotiating a curve in the roadway and hit a utility pole. Campbell did drink alcoholic beverages and has a medical marijuana card. His eyes were glassy during this conversation," according to the release by Manheim Township police.

Campbell "hit and sheared a utility pole which caused the backseat passenger to be ejected through the back window," in the 3000 block Kissel Hill Road, Manheim Township, on Nov. 24, 2022, around 2:28 a.m., the police detail in the release.

All three ejected passengers suffered serious injuries, according to the release.

Campbell took a blood test showing he had a blood alcohol content of .06% as well as controlled substances in his system. Since he is underage, the applied state law limit is .02%, the police explain in the release.

He was charged with six felonies for Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault by Vehicle while DUI, Aggravated Assault by Vehicle; seven misdemeanors for DUI-General Impairment, DUI-Minors, DUI-Controlled Substance, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and three summary offenses of Reckless Driving, Roadways Laned for Traffic, Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed, according to the police release and confirmed with court documents.

Campbell was released on $25,000 unsecured bail, according to the police.

His formal arrangement is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2023, at 9 a.m., according to his latest court docket.

Campbell has a record of driving under the influence and has previous been sentenced to treatment and community service for one of two incidents of DUI in 2022, the second case remains active, court records show.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.