Wisconsin public school open enrollment period begins Feb. 6
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The open enrollment application period for Wisconsin public schools is set to begin on Feb. 6. From Feb. 6 until April 28, parents and guardians will be able to apply to send their children to any public school district in Wisconsin during the 2023-24 school year, accoding to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
MARY SUMMERS
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Mary Summers for the Sunshine Award. Mary is a teacher for the Eleva School District who educates and supports students with special needs in high school. She puts her students first in and out of school. Mary impacts not just the students’ lives, but the lives of the parents also. As one of those parents it can be emotionally draining but Mary always has a way to put a happy tear in the eye instead of tears from stress. With all that work she still finds time to help direct the school’s annual musical. It doesn’t stop there though; Mary also is a figure skating coach where she even has students from UWEC. Mary is the teacher who advocates for my daughter in so many ways. If it was not for Mary, I truly don’t know what I would have done. Mary is definitely there for the students, 100 percent. I know it would be a struggle to get my daughter to attend school if it was not for the support of Mary. She has been a big support for our family and many others.
MARSHFIELD MEDICAL CENTER – NEILLSVILLE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Marshfield Medical Center in Neillsville for the Sunshine Award. They deserve this award for the outstanding care they took of me during my stay while I was treated for severe symptoms of influenza A. I was in a very bad physical condition when I arrived in the Emergency Room and their response was immediate and professional. Absolutely every single member of that incredible team saw to my needs with skill, timeliness, professionalism, and compassion. I will always be grateful to those remarkable people.
KARI MOLDREM
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to nominate Kari Moldrem for the Sunshine Award. Kari has been a welcome sight with all the snow and wind the past few weeks. She took it upon herself to be sure our walks, paths, driveway, and mailbox were all cleared of snow. She is the kind of neighbor everyone wishes they had. Thank you, Kari.
Students get hands-on learning opportunity at STEAM Museum experience
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at an Altoona elementary school had an opportunity to get hands-on learning at a STEAM Museum experience Tuesday. St. Mary’s Elementary turned its Parish Hall into a learning experience focused on not only STEM topics, but also in creative arts. 12 different stations were...
TIM AND DAWN HERMANN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate Tim and Dawn Hermann of Altoona for the Sunshine Award. They are the most incredible neighbors anyone could hope to have. They have been so helpful since they moved in several years ago. Recently, due to heart issues and major surgery, we were unable to clear our driveway during the big storm. Dawn and Tim did such a great job of clearing the ice and snow so we could get out for our medical appointments and we appreciate it so very much. Thank you to both of them.
BILL AND JON JENNEMAN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - My dad, Lloyd Jenneman, turned 91 in August of 2022. He wanted to go hunting one last time. So, with a lot of searching to find an area where he could hunt, his nephew, Bill Jenneman, and Bill’s son, Jon Jenneman, offered the land for him to hunt with easy access to a blind that Jon had for him to use. Maybe, this could be his last time to hunt. We saw deer but didn’t get anything. It was nice to go down memory lane though which made it worth more than getting a deer would have. I am grateful that Bill and Jon Jenneman gave my dad and I the opportunity to have one more hunt together. I just want to say thank you with the Sunshine Award.
SHARON LLOYD
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Sharon Lloyd for the Sunshine Award. She’s my oldest sister and I love her for all the things she does for me. I love you, Sharon. Tim Oertel.
PEGGY ZOPF
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to nominate Peggy Zopf for the Sunshine Award. She is a wonderful friend and neighbor, and she is there when you need her. She is like a mom to me. She is amazing. Jennifer Black.
JAMIE STRASBURG
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Jamie Strasburg for the Sunshine Award. Jamie is a one-of-a-kind person that we are lucky to call our friend! Since we moved here, Jamie and her family have been so kind and welcoming! No matter how busy Jamie is or what she has on her plate, she is always thinking of others. Jamie has randomly sent little “pick me ups,” and things she knows that will help make my days better. I can never repay Jamie’s kindness and we are so blessed to have her family’s friendship.
TINA DREGER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Dr. Tina Dreger the Sunshine Award. Dr. Dreger was my doctor after a car accident. She is one of the nicest doctors that we have had. She showed compassion, concern, and was very thorough and listened to my concerns. Amy Britten.
New Chippewa Falls museum set to open Friday
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Making community history more accessible to all. That’s the goal of a group of Chippewa Valley volunteers. After years of work, that goal will soon become a reality. Inside this building designed to resemble a saw mill that once stood in Chippewa Falls an army...
COREY COMERO
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mr. Comero is the middle school and high school band and music director for the Independence School District. From the decorations to their performance, he goes above and beyond for every performance/concert his students give. Mr. Comero is a huge asset to our music department, and we are very lucky to have him. Please give Mr. Corey Comero the Sunshine Award.
Lake Altoona District raising money for sediment collector project
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -For years one group has been working to tackle a problem impacting an area lake: sand. “The Eau Claire River carries in tens of thousands of cubit yards of sand,” said Michele Skinner the chair of the Lake Altoona District Board. “A cubit yard is the size of a wash machine.”
The Highground Veterans Memorial Park held its 10th annual Winter Bowl in Eau Claire for the first time
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A bowling event that raises money for a non-profit benefiting veterans in Wisconsin has moved here to Eau Claire from Marshfield after nine years. The Highground Veterans Memorial Park choose to have its tenth annual Winter Bowl fundraiser at Bowl Winkle’s Sunday afternoon, and its looking to help fund one of its programs that helps veterans out coping with trauma.
Gov. Evers, DOT announce over $134 million in transportation and road funding
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin DOT announced Tuesday that municipalities across the state received more than $134 million in the first quarterly payments for 2023 for General Transportation, Connecting Highway, and Expressway Policing Aids. “Since 2019, we’ve improved more than 5,800 miles of roads and...
CRYSTAL LOUDEN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thanks to Crystal Louden of Tripawd Pet Care for being a light in the ugly days. Winter can be a downer but she keeps tails wagging and paws moving, all with a smile to brighten any day. My dogs have never been excited to brave the tundra but she shows up and they stampede the door to get to her. She pours her heart into this, and the dogs of the valley (and their peeps) are so lucky. Please give Crystal the Sunshine Award.
CENEX C STORE - HIXTON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two weeks ago, coming back from Black River, my friend and I pulled over at the truck stop in Hixton when the roads got too icy to drive. Hoping this would only be for a couple of hours, it instead turned into us being there all night. Not to mention, the gas light had come on during the night. Unsure of what to do, I went into the truck stop and explained what had happened, but it was made clear to us nobody could help us. We headed across the street to the other gas station and again explained our situation. Without any hesitation or judgment from the sweet lady behind the counter, she reached into her purse, got her own bank card, and put in $25 of gas. I never got her name, but she truly was our angel that Sunday morning. Please give the gas station where she worked, the Cenex C Store in Hixton, the Sunshine Award.
DMV offers information on obtaining a voting ID ahead of spring primary
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Ahead of the Wis. spring primary on Feb. 21, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles is reminding voters how to obtain identification, free of charge, that is valid for voting. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, valid identification...
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre has a busy February in store. “Little House on the Prairie: The Musical runs February 3-5 at the Pablo Center. “School of Rock: The Musical” runs February 17-19 at the Pablo Center. “Dragons Love Tacos” is February 18...
