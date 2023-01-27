ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illusionist Leon Etienne to bring magic to Turning Stone

By Reegan Domagala
 4 days ago

TURNING STONE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As seen on America’s Got Talent and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, illusionist Leon Etienne is returning to Turning Stone Resort Casino Showroom on Saturday, February 4 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.!

As critics call the “America’s Rock Illusionist,” Leon has entertained all around the world and on the biggest TV shows.

“We’re so excited to be returning home to Central NY and the Turning Stone Resort Casino!
It’s one of our favorite venues,” Leon Etienne says. “We’ll be bringing back some old favorites and BRAND NEW, never-before-seen illusions that will be sure to blow your mind!”

Leon will perform his one-of-a-kind show at Turning Stone that will be 100% interactive and sure to bring laughter, wonder and joy to all.

