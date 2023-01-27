Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on Harris Road in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on Harris Road in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Free Soil Road in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Free Soil Road in Georgetown. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Multiple vehicles reportedly stuck in hazardous road conditions on Taylor Avenue in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Multiple vehicles reportedly stuck in hazardous road conditions on Taylor Avenue in Oakley. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crash reported on State Route 48, Hamilton Township police on scene
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Hamilton Township Police are at the scene of a crash in Warren County, Tuesday night. According to police, it happened on State Route 48 at Regency Park Boulevard. A photo posted by the Hamilton Township Police Department shows two wrecked vehicles blocking the road. Police...
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported on Gustin Rider Road in Blanchester
BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on Gustin Rider Road in Blanchester. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
A crash involving an ambulance was reported on Montana Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — An ambulance was involved in a crash on Montana Avenue in Westwood, Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Montana and Boudinot avenues. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash at this time. For live traffic updates, click here.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to report of a crash at Asbury and Forest in Anderson Township
FORESTVILLE, Ohio — Crews respond to a report of a crash at Asbury Road and Forest Road in Anderson Township. The intersection is blocked. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, blocking the intersection in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, blocking the intersection, at Rapid Run and Overlook, in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here.This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on the I-7N ramp to Donaldson Road in Erlanger
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on the I-7N ramp to Donaldson Road in Erlanger. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Video shows car slide off road, slam into Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser
BATAVIA, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to travel safely during winter weather. OSP said last winter, there were 12,939 crashes due to snow, ice or slush-covered roads. This winter, OSP said a trooper on the Batavia Post's cruiser was hit in Williamsburg. OSP shared...
WLWT 5
Crash reportedly blocking traffic on Industrial Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash reportedly blocking traffic on Industrial Road in Florence. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Monmouth Street in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Monmouth Street in Newport. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
A crash with injuries has been reported on I-275 in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — A crash with injuries has been reported on I-275 in Crestview Hills. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
A crash with injuries has been reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — A crash with injuries has been reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Bach Buxton Road in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Bach Buxton Road in Batavia. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
A crash with injuries has been reported in Madisonville on Bramble Avenue
CINCINNATI — A crash with injuries has been reported in Madisonville on Bramble Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Fuel leak reported at Harrison Avenue and East Miami River Road in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. Police have cleared the scene. Harrison Road is open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a reported fuel leak in Colerain Township, Monday afternoon. A fuel spill was reported on Harrison Road near East Miami River Road. The first department is...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries and wires down on Wabash Avenue in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries and wires down on Wabash Avenue in Evanston. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on West 4th Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on West 4th Street in Covington. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on west State Route 129 ramp to north I-75 in Liberty Township
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on the west State Route 129 ramp to north I-75 in Liberty Township. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Comments / 0