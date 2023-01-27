ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

News Radio 710 KEEL

UPDATE: Missing Louisiana Child Is Found Safe

UPDATE: Louisiana State Police say this child has been found safe. Louisiana State Police have issued an alert for a missing boy. This endangered child advisory has been issued on behalf of the Covington Police Department for 8-year-old, Jett Gremillion. The 8-year-old non verbal boy was last seen in Covington...
COVINGTON, LA
iheart.com

Suspect In Madison Brooks Case Arrested For 2020 Rape

One of the suspects in the rape case of LSU student Madison Brooks is now under arrest for a rape reported in Livingston Parish in 2020. The Walker Police issued an arrest warrant for Kaivon Washington on Friday, after a witness reportedly corroborated details about the earlier assault. Washington turned...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.

Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 found dead off of Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputy hit by vehicle during traffic stop, shoots and wounds driver

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy who was struck by a vehicle during a weekend traffic stop shot and wounded the vehicle’s driver, Louisiana State Police said in a Sunday news release. It happened Saturday evening in the rural Ethel community, about 25 miles north of Baton Rouge in East Feliciana Parish. A […]
ETHEL, LA
WWL-AMFM

Three Sunday homicides in New Orleans

New Orleans Police say they were called to three separate homicides in an eight hour period Sunday. “Around 9:15 p.m. First District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 2000 block of Dumaine Street,” according to a news release
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Man arrested after woman shot while in bed, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 29, following a shooting that left one person injured. Arrest documents said that Lionel Harris, 30, faces charges that include attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Driver fatally shot Saturday night in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Jan. 28) in the Old Aurora section of Algiers, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed. The NOPD said it received calls reporting gunfire and a single-car accident around 10:50...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Juvenile girl fatally shot Sunday in Seabrook neighborhood in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A juvenile girl was fatally shot Sunday afternoon (Jan. 29) in the Seabrook neighborhood of New Orleans East, police said. The NOPD said an adult man has been detained for questioning in connection with the incident, but stopped short of calling him a suspect or announcing an arrest in connection with the girl’s death.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

