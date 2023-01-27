Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Missing Louisiana Child Is Found Safe
UPDATE: Louisiana State Police say this child has been found safe. Louisiana State Police have issued an alert for a missing boy. This endangered child advisory has been issued on behalf of the Covington Police Department for 8-year-old, Jett Gremillion. The 8-year-old non verbal boy was last seen in Covington...
Suspect In Madison Brooks Case Arrested For 2020 Rape
One of the suspects in the rape case of LSU student Madison Brooks is now under arrest for a rape reported in Livingston Parish in 2020. The Walker Police issued an arrest warrant for Kaivon Washington on Friday, after a witness reportedly corroborated details about the earlier assault. Washington turned...
Teen arrested, accused of fatally shooting woman inside car at Tangipahoa Parish gas station
A Hammond teen faces a murder charge after detectives say he shot a woman while inside her parked car at a Tangipahoa Parish gas station on Sunday.
Police investigating drive-by shooting in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police are investigating a drive-by shooting.
Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.
Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
2 found dead off of Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
Deputy hit by vehicle during traffic stop, shoots and wounds driver
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy who was struck by a vehicle during a weekend traffic stop shot and wounded the vehicle’s driver, Louisiana State Police said in a Sunday news release. It happened Saturday evening in the rural Ethel community, about 25 miles north of Baton Rouge in East Feliciana Parish. A […]
Baton Rouge NAACP says Louisiana should adopt new procedures after 5 Memphis police officers arrested when man was beaten, died in custody
A surveillance camera captured police officers in Memphis holding Tyre Nichols down as other officers kicked and beat him with a baton Jan. 7. "It's getting tougher and tougher to watch those videos in it's entirety," President of NAACP BR, Eugene Collins, said. The Memphis police department released four clips...
New video: Traffic stop leads to gunfire; woman shot by East Feliciana deputy
ETHEL - New video obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit shows the moment law enforcement fired more than a dozen shots at a woman who tried to flee a traffic stop in her car. The shooting, involving an East Feliciana sheriff's deputy, stemmed from a stop around 7:30 p.m. near...
2 men killed in shooting at Waffle House near Siegen Lane, sheriff's office says
Two men were killed when their car was shot up in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Rieger Road, near Siegen Lane early Monday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. The department received a shooting report at 3 a.m.; when deputies arrived at the 10000 block of...
Baton Rouge NAACP says state should change procedures after 5 Memphis officers arrested for death of Tyre Nichols
A surveillance camera captured police officers in Memphis holding Tyre Nichols down as other officers kicked and beat him with a baton early this month. "It's getting tougher and tougher to watch those videos in its entirety," said Eugene Collins, president of NAACP BR. The Memphis Police Department released four...
Three Sunday homicides in New Orleans
New Orleans Police say they were called to three separate homicides in an eight hour period Sunday. “Around 9:15 p.m. First District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 2000 block of Dumaine Street,” according to a news release
Female juvenile killed in Little Woods shooting, suspect arrested
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Little Woods Sunday (Jan. 29th).
60-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a Child Cyber Crime Operation
60-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a Child Cyber Crime Operation. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and unlawful use of social media as part of a joint operation involving multiple agencies. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet...
Man arrested after woman shot while in bed, authorities say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 29, following a shooting that left one person injured. Arrest documents said that Lionel Harris, 30, faces charges that include attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
Driver fatally shot Saturday night in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Jan. 28) in the Old Aurora section of Algiers, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed. The NOPD said it received calls reporting gunfire and a single-car accident around 10:50...
19-Year-Old Louisiana Man Indicted for Attempted Carjacking by Federal Grand Jury, He Faces Up to 15 Years if Convicted
19-Year-Old Louisiana Man Indicted for Attempted Carjacking by Federal Grand Jury, He Faces Up to 15 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been indicted and charged with attempted carjacking and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans...
Sheriff launches investigation into who leaked info to WBRZ about employee's theft arrest
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's office launched a full scale investigation Friday after the WBRZ Investigative Unit published video of WBRSO employee Mandy Miller turning herself in on felony theft charges. After WBRZ published video of Miller turning herself in to the jail, sources said Kevin...
Louisiana Manhunt Tied to Miss. Officer Shooting, Home Invasion Ends With 8 In Custody
According to WAFB, a manhunt in Gonzales ended with multiple people being taken into custody. The incident happened Thursday, Jan. 26 and two of the people arrested had warrants for crimes in Mississippi, according to investigators. WAFB reports that a large police presence was seen around the Jack in the...
Juvenile girl fatally shot Sunday in Seabrook neighborhood in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A juvenile girl was fatally shot Sunday afternoon (Jan. 29) in the Seabrook neighborhood of New Orleans East, police said. The NOPD said an adult man has been detained for questioning in connection with the incident, but stopped short of calling him a suspect or announcing an arrest in connection with the girl’s death.
