Hackers are using fake Google ads to steal Bitwarden password vaults — how to stay safe
Password managers and their vaults containing passwords are a highly attractive target for hackers and other cybercriminals.
Why PayPal Users Need to Check Their Accounts (Right Now)
PayPal customers attacked and personal information compromised.
Watch out for this email that could steal your money or personal information
Now that the holidays are over, scammers are going after those who got a new laptop, TV, or computer as a gift.
I’m an Idiot. Don’t Fall for the Phishing Scam I Just Fell for
Don’t be like me. Don’t be dumb. I feel like a fool. After years of occasionally writing articles about scams and fraud, I fell for a simple phishing scam on my cell phone. I gave up my debit card information to a scammer — possibly one based in the tiny European nation of Montenegro.
The Verge
How to use your phone to find hidden cameras
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
The Windows Club
How to completely delete yourself from the internet
This is the internet age. Every one of us has a footprint on the internet in some way. Either through the government or by personal usage of the internet. No one is immune from the internet age. The regular data leaks from big companies and services that we use expose us to the world. We put most of our details on the internet either through social media or shopping. Have you ever wondered how can you scrub yourself from the internet? In this guide, we show you how to completely delete yourself from the internet.
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
Scammers attempting to access personal information in new sneaky text methods
Scammers are coming up with new sneaky ways to get access to your personal information through text message scams. The latest uses seemingly innocent photos of a hand holding up a wine glass without any additional context. FSW student Isabela Sanguienty said, “I would just think someone had the wrong...
TechRadar
PayPal confirms data breach, sends warning emails to users
PayPal has issued a warning to some of its customers that their accounts have been breached, and some sensitive data compromised. In its report (opens in new tab), the company confirmed that on December 20, 2022, an unauthorized third-party accessing a number of PayPal accounts. Further investigation uncovered that whoever was behind the attack, accessed the accounts between December 6 and December 8, 2022.
Technology and privacy: how to protect yourself in the digital age
In today's digital age, privacy is an increasingly important issue. With the increase in the use of mobile devices and online connectivity, our digital lives are increasingly exposed. This can be a concern since our personal information, such as our photos, messages, and financial data, is accessible to anyone with Internet access.
Gizmodo
A New Tracker Promises to Collect a Lot More of Your Data. Its Maker Says That's Better For Your Privacy.
Last week on Zoom, where I spend all the best moments of my life, I spoke with the chief product office of an ad tech company called FullThrottle. Amol Waishampayan said his company has a brand-new patented technique that will let companies collect even more of your data—ten times more data, he claims—and tie that information to your home address. He said FullThrottle won’t collect the information without your consent, but he expects a lot of us will give it up willingly. Waishampayan said this tracking will actually be better for your privacy, and in fact, you might even like it. By the time I closed my laptop I was almost convinced. Almost.
makeuseof.com
What Is Encrypted DNS? 4 Top Providers to Improve Online Privacy and Security
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Domain Name System (or DNS) is a crucial part of the internet. It allows us to use convenient names like makeuseof.com to access web resources. And...
makeuseof.com
How to Delete Your Incognito Mode History and Protect Your Privacy
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're like most people, you use the incognito browsing mode when you want to keep your browsing history private. But did you know that incognito mode isn't actually private?
Jumbo has all the tools you need to protect your online footprint
Jumbo can help you maintain a safer presence on the internet once you figure out all the settings.
TechRadar
What is a DNS leak? Where to find them, how to fix and more explained
If you're interested in staying safe online you’ll have probably heard that DNS leaks are a real security risk. But what are they, exactly, and how can you protect yourself?. Every time you access a new website your system sends a DNS (Domain Name System) request to find the site's server. These requests aren't encrypted, which means your ISP, Wi-Fi hotspot owners, even snoopers hanging around your favorite coffeeshop might be able to log your browsing history.
News4Jax.com
Get a lifetime of necessary MS Office apps for your Mac for one low payment of $50
Are you tired of having to renew your Microsoft Office license every year but you can’t do without those essential apps for your Mac? Then you will be thrilled to hear that you can currently get the six most popular MS Office programs for an incredibly low one-time payment because a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 is available right now for just $49.99.
Why you should think twice before taking online quizzes
Online quizzes and surveys that appear to be innocuous personality tests can be more revealing than you think — exposing personal information, potentially leaving you open to fraud.Quizzes in particular tend to ask personal questions, such as: "What is your favorite breed of dog?" or "What was your favorite band in high school?" — the same kinds of prompts you're often shown to gain access to private accounts, like your bank account, using multifactor authentication. Building a puzzleSometimes, bad actors behind these quizzes collect snippets of information you share online and use it to put together a fuller picture of your...
TechCrunch
Privacy assistant Jumbo tears down its paywall
“Something we didn’t anticipate and that we’re tying to fix today is that a paid product creates an important barrier to entry,” Jumbo founder and CEO Pierre Valade told me. Valade previously founded Sunrise, a popular calendar app that was acquired by Microsoft. Jumbo’s flagship feature is...
jguru.com
Reasons For Deleting Your Digital Data & Protecting Your Online Identity
By definition, digital data is the electronic representation of information which would include images, audio, emails, and more. The information used and searched online creates a digital footprint that combined forms an online identity like a fingerprint. Deleting your information is a security option for electronic personal data privacy protection.
Google Fi User Data May Have Been Compromised In T-Mobile Breach
Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Fi shared information with customers about their data being exposed. It appears that T-Mobile US Inc.'s TMUS latest data breach is the reason behind it. What Happened: Google Fi customers are being notified that its "primary network provider" witnessed some "suspicious activity" relating to a...
