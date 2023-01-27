Read full article on original website
KEVN
Prayer action held in North Rapid for man killed in officer-involved shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday, a prayer action was held in North Rapid to support the family of Ira Wright, and for anyone who recently lost a loved one. Wright was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 19. He was shot and killed by a Rapid City police officer around 10 p.m. According to the Rapid City Police Department Chief Don Hedrick, the officers went to the area of Surfwood Drive and Maple Street when they encountered a person who took off running from them. During the chase, police say, the person reportedly pulled a gun on one of the officers.
KELOLAND TV
New York man sentenced for enticing minor during Sturgis rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A New York man is headed to prison for attempted enticement of a minor during the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. 29-year-old Christopher Dahl was sentenced to 12-years behind bars followed by 5 years supervised release. Dahl pleaded guilty last July. He was arrested after...
kotatv.com
A logo for the city of Rapid City is in the approval process
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, Feb. 1, the city’s Legal and Finance committee will discuss approving Rapid City’s first-ever logo which was created in an 18-month process. The process began in August of 2021 and the final selection features a bold tri-colored “R-C” emblem along with a...
newscenter1.tv
“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
sdpb.org
More than quarter of Rapid City women's prison land purchase is not 'buildable'
State lawmakers are learning more about a proposed women’s prison in Rapid City. A bill to construct the prison is before the legislature this year. Last year, the state purchased a 20-acre plot to build the new facility. However, a quarter of the land is not usable for construction.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: A blanket of white covers Rapid City and surrounding area
RAPID CITY, S.D. — While it can certainly create its challenges (drive the conditions, not the speed limit!), snow can also turn South Dakota’s Black Hills and prairie into a wonderland.
KELOLAND TV
Woman faces DUI, possession of stolen vehicle charges
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman is behind bars Thursday morning, accused of stealing a car. Rapid City Police say it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Officers saw a car speeding westbound on Omaha Street. Police then learned that the car was stolen. Authorities followed the...
newscenter1.tv
One of Pennington County’s “Most Wanted” men arrested
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Friday evening, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of the “Most Wanted” men in the Black Hills area has been arrested. PCSO reported that Jake Michael Dimond was arrested and that his felony warrant was cancelled. The warrant for...
newscenter1.tv
“Our families can rest.” Reactions to the verdict of the triple homicide case in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the jury declaring Arnson Absolu guilty on January 26 of three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 26-year-old Charles Red Willow, 29-year-old Ashley Nagy, and 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser, the courtroom gallery was overcome with relief upon hearing the statement. Witness testimonies concluded Tuesday and closing arguments were held Wednesday as the jury deliberated for around two days before reaching their verdict.
kotatv.com
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In light of state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s suspension, some voters in South Dakota’s Senate District 30 feel their voices have been denied the representation they voted for. What makes up Custer, Fall River, and parts of Pennington County is the area considered South...
newscenter1.tv
The cold weather didn’t stop people from attending the All Ability Skate Day at Main Street Square
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The second annual All Ability Skate Day was held at the Main Street Square Ice Rink on Saturday, January 28. Even though it was cold and snowy, it didn’t stop people from showing up. Skating was free between noon and 4 p.m. What is...
newscenter1.tv
Despite the cold and snow, over 60 people turned out for Rapid City’s first legislative cracker barrel of 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. – About 60 people turned out despite the cold and snow for Rapid City’s first legislative cracker barrel of 2023, which was hosted by Elevate Rapid City and held at Western Dakota Tech. After officials introduced themselves and some of their bills or concerns, the...
newscenter1.tv
Enjoy amazing sunrises and sunsets in this ranch style home in Spearfish
SPEARFISH, S.D. – How does enjoying a nice dinner with friends, out on a covered deck, watching the sunset on a peaceful evening sound? Pretty good, right?. The home on 2579 Top Shelf Avenue in Spearfish is newly constructed with five bedrooms and three full-bath bathrooms. It’s located in a spot for amazing views of Lookout Mountain and Crow Peak. The appliance package includes stainless steel Samsung kitchen items/gas range and LG washer & dryer set. There are three bedrooms on the main level with a huge master suite. The living room area has a corner gas fireplace to keep you nice and warm during the winter months.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Both Sanaa Abouresk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed in the Best Chef category for the Midwest region.
newslj.com
Fatal wreck closes Hwy. 85
A two-vehicle accident south of Newcastle on Jan. 17 at 2:05 p.m. resulted in the death of a 71-year-old Denver man, according to Sgt. Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The accident occurred around milepost 85 in Niobrara County, closing the highway for several hours. Vladimir Perlin was driving...
newscenter1.tv
Reenact your favorite scene from “Cheers” with a custom built bar made of Black Hills Pine in this Spearfish home
SPEARFISH, S.D. – — awesome home located in the Green Acres Subdivision. This place has three bedrooms and one bathroom. On the main floor, you have two bedrooms, the bathroom and both the kitchen and living area. In the basement, you’ll find another bedroom and a very spacious family room. The basement is also where you’ll find the custom-built wet bar made with local Black Hills Pine, perfect for entertaining Sam, Diane, Frasier and who could forget NORM!
KEVN
Widespread snow and cold temperatures settle into the area tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Friday night widespread snow move into the area that will last into Saturday afternoon. Lows will be chilly with temperatures in the single digits and teens for tonight. Highs on Saturday will mostly be in the single digits to teens with a few areas reaching the 20s as artic air will settle in the region with Snow eventually weakening in the afternoon.
KEVN
Bundle up, it is going to remain cold for a few more days.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Artic air is in the forecast for tonight as lows dip well into the negatives where a wind chill advisory will remain in effect until Monday afternoon. Make sure to bundle up and give your vehicle extra time to warm up as highs will only be in the single digits with a few areas only warming up to 10 degrees with a light breeze making it feel much colder.
KELOLAND TV
Winter tourism in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — When you think of Black Hills tourism, you probably think of summer, when people from all over hit the road to see all of our state’s great places. However, there is a lot to do and see when taking a vacation during the...
kotatv.com
Mayor: ‘It is unbelievable, the lack of standards’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over the last few months, Rapid City has seen an uptick in violent crime, leading to city officials asking the community to “step up” and help make change happen. Despite neighborhood watches and police on duty in the northern Rapid City area 24/7,...
