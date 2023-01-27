Read full article on original website
Joe Kueter, 46, Hills, MN
HILLS, MN—Joseph “Joe” Daniel Kueter, 46, Hills, MN, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at The Church of St. Mary in Larchwood. Burial will be at Larchwood Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Jurrens Funeral Home in Hills, MN.
Bob Brodersen, 72, Paullina
PAULLINA—Robert “Bob” Eugene Brodersen, 72, Paullina, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Orange City Area Health Center. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb, 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina. Burial will be at a later date at Prairie View Cemetery near Paullina. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, with family present 6-7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina.
Le Mars man arrested for OWI near Sibley
SIBLEY—A 20-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control of his vehicle. The arrest of Matthew Dean Hicks stemmed from a deputy finding a 2013 Ford Focus in the...
Homelessness and housing: Part 1
REGIONAL—The most visible story of N’West Iowa is one of healthy communities, thriving families and economic vitality. However, there is a less visible story unfolding in the region’s communities, too. According to Orange City resident Kim Scorza, executive director of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City, that shadow story includes people — some of them children — who have no home.
Car in snow pile leads to arrest of OWI
SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 9:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to maintain control of his vehicle, possession of an open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Maynor Gudiel Morales...
Hull man arrested on OWI charge in Hull
HULL—A 32-year-old Hull man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Brian James Verwolf stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan for failing to use its turn signal at the intersection of Railroad Street and Main Street in Hull, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Car in ditch leads to arrest for OWI, pot
ROCK RAPIDS—A 39-year-old Jasper, MN, man was arrested about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
Arrested for assault, criminal mischief
HOSPERS—A 26-year-old Worthington, MN, man was arrested Friday, Jan. 27, in Hospers on charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and second-degree criminal mischief. The arrest of Obdulio Eduardo Lopez Vail stemmed from two separate incidents at Premium Iowa Pork in Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s...
Disruptive man at casino cited for intox
LARCHWOOD—A 40-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of John Richard Christopherson stemmed from a request from the casino to assist with an intoxicated male,...
O'Brien County Conservation talks management plans
SUTHERLAND—The O’Brien County Conservation Board heard strategic planning recommendations for three properties at a special session on Jan. 5. Director Travis Scott and operations supervisor Mark Wilson recommended management actions and addressed concerns associated with the Mill Creek Wildlife Area, Litka Wildlife Area and Weale Wildlife Area. Mill...
Worthington man charged for public intox
SIOUX CENTER—A 33-year-old Worthington, MN, man was arrested about 2:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise. The arrest of Javier Antonio Guzman stemmed from a report from a store owner that Guzman was being loud and rowdy in...
Sheldon man jailed on marijuana warrant
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about noon Friday, Jan. 27, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The arrest of Jonathan Jay Koerselman stemmed from a bag containing marijuana plant material found sitting on top of his dresser during...
Archer couple arrested after altercation
ARCHER—Two rural Archer residents face charges following a domestic altercation about 7:55 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. The arrest of 37-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Ruther and 34-year-old Brittney Jean Wagenaar stemmed from an incident at their residence at 3451 Oriole Ave. about two miles north of Archer, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Man arrested on warrant found with meth
SANBORN—A 26-year-old Sanborn man arrested about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault was further charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine. The arrest of Caleb Mitchell Chindlund stemmed from a complaint from his probation officer...
Charged for shooting woman with Nerf gun
PAULLINA—A 37-year-old rural Paullina man was arrested about noon Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of domestic abuse assault — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of John Anthony Bandomo stemmed from shooting his fiancée in the face with Nerf gun and “acting in a physically erratic and unreasonable manner while she was on the phone with law enforcement dispatch,” according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman arrested for meth, more at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 32-year-old Jasper, MN, woman was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a drug stamp at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
Sibley teenager cited for THC vape pipe
SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Sibley resident was cited about 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of Marcos Jesus Vega-Cervantes stemmed from the stop of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra for not dimming its lights on Fifth Street at the Golf View Drive intersection in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Teenager charged for marijuana at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 11:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of Elijah Malik Cooper stemmed from...
Two Florida men arrested for marijuana
INWOOD—Two Florida men were arrested about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, following a traffic stop on Highway 18 about a mile west of Inwood. The arrest of 32-year-old Dereck Allen Wynne of Waldo, FL, and 39-year-old Ronald Jason Thomas of Gainesville, FL, stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2018 Ram 3500 pickup that Wynne was driving, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
