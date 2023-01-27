Read full article on original website
New Year, New Most Wanted In Bell County, Texas, Have You Seen Them?
It is a new year here in Texas. But even though it is a new year, there are individuals in the state, specifically Bell County, that their location is unknown. Law enforcement in Texas is always looking for criminals who have disappeared from the public eye. Every month, Bell County lists the individuals that are wanted for various crimes in the state. There is also a cash reward if any tips from Texans that report seeing these individuals.
Clayton Construction In Waco, Texas Alleged To Have Abandoned Projects
All of us at one point in our lives will possibly wish to upgrade our living area. Due to the normal wear and tear of life, or simply because it's just time for a refurbishment. However, there's always the task of finding a company to do the work. Recently, one...
KWTX
Dewey Community Center to open as warming center in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Dewey Community Center will open as a warming center due to the weather forecast, the City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management announced. Dewey Community Center will open at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 and remain open through 11 a.m. Feb. 1. in...
KWTX
Moss Rose Center to open Monday in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority and other community partners to provide an increased services warming center for those in need from Monday through the morning of Friday. The Moss Rose Community Center will open at noon Jan. 30 to serve...
KWTX
Organizations gather to care for elderly during winter storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local organizations are working to keep our elderly warm and fed during the winter storm. Due to the weather, they have all hands are on deck so seniors can be comfortable. Seniors at Stoney Brook of Hewitt gain comfort gathering around the fireplace. They want to...
Nearly 300 homeless people in Killeen, Temple and Belton
KILLEEN, Texas — The annual point-in-time count taken in Bell County reveals that almost 300 community members are experiencing homelessness. The point-in-time count is a survey to find the approximate amount of individuals experiencing homelessness. The survey found totals for Killeen, Temple, Belton, Hamilton County and Lampasas County. Here's...
Full List Of Closings, Delays, And Travel Conditions For Central Texas
Most of Texas is closed due widespread ice especially in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place until midday on Wednesday. You can find a full list of delays and closures here. Will Ice Be The Only Winter Weather?. Nope. We're expecting a sleet mix, and...
KWTX
Central Texas warming shelters open during winter storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a list of warming shelters open to the public during this winter storm. Fairview Community Church, located at 1202 Veterans Avenue, has opened a 24-hour warming center and soup kitchen. Gatesville. The Hidden Gem Family Center, located at 115 7th St. is open for...
keranews.org
What would property tax relief from the Legislature mean for Texas renters?
In a two-bedroom South Austin apartment, Maddie Hastings goes through the familiar routine of giving a tour. “Last year, I think I took about 350 leads and leased about 110 of those or so,” she told the Texas Standard. As an apartment locator coming up on 3 1/2 years...
KWTX
Central Texas school officials explain process of canceling classes due to weather
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple school districts across the area have canceled school on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the inclement weather. Belton, Killeen and Salado ISD are among them. Killeen ISD made the decision Tuesday morning to cancel school for Wednesday. District superintendent, Dr. John Craft, said the...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: School closures
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
KWTX
Waco police, firefighters respond to ‘dozens of calls’ amid Central Texas’ ice storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Slick and icy roads kept the Waco police and fire departments busy on Tuesday. “We’ve seen a number of, a big rise, and an uptick in car wrecks and fall injuries,” Keith Guillory, Waco Fire Department’s Lieutenant, said. Both emergency responders tweeted out...
KWTX
City of Killeen plans to upgrade lights for park’s basketball and tennis courts
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - After receiving a lot of calls and emails concerning lights at Long Branch Park, the City of Killeen announced plans to upgrade the 35-year-old, dysfunctional lights for daily use of the tennis and basketball courts. Executive Director of Recreation Services, Kelly Snook, said residents mostly use...
fox44news.com
Central Texas school districts issue weather updates
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas during winter storm warning
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the Austin Metro Area and has reported two outages affecting two customers. You can report […]
KWTX
Meals on Wheels volunteers in Waco ‘all hands on deck’ to deliver meals ahead of winter storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If there is one thing Debbie King and her legions of volunteers at Meals on Wheels Waco learned from the Snowmageddon of February 2021 it’s that winter weather in Texas is harsh and unpredictable and preparation is key. That’s why King, chief executive officer, and...
KWTX
Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least 12 crashes in McLennan and Bell counties have been already been reported this morning. The majority we are told are single vehicle rollovers as drivers are failing to slow down on these dangerous slick conditions. Waco. The Herring bridge currently closed for traffic, according...
KWTX
Central Texas boy transforms into MLK, delivers iconic speech as local school begins celebrating Black History Month
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas elementary school student said he was inspired to transform into the role of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as his school in Belton kicked off Black History Month with an multicultural event. Grayson Williams, 10, is a fifth grader at Pirtle Elementary in...
Woman taking friend for cancer treatment describes her, others spinning on SH 45
One Austinite, Mary Stone, was trying to get a friend to MD Anderson Cancer Center Tuesday morning for her cancer treatment, but ended up spending hours stuck on the bridge because of the icy conditions.
Records: Pflugerville superintendent told staff he was ‘disgusted’ by former teacher’s comment
School personnel records reveal it was a Texas pastor and eighth-grade teacher who was caught on cell phone video telling Black middle school students “deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.”
