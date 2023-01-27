ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

US105

New Year, New Most Wanted In Bell County, Texas, Have You Seen Them?

It is a new year here in Texas. But even though it is a new year, there are individuals in the state, specifically Bell County, that their location is unknown. Law enforcement in Texas is always looking for criminals who have disappeared from the public eye. Every month, Bell County lists the individuals that are wanted for various crimes in the state. There is also a cash reward if any tips from Texans that report seeing these individuals.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Dewey Community Center to open as warming center in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Dewey Community Center will open as a warming center due to the weather forecast, the City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management announced. Dewey Community Center will open at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 and remain open through 11 a.m. Feb. 1. in...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Moss Rose Center to open Monday in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority and other community partners to provide an increased services warming center for those in need from Monday through the morning of Friday. The Moss Rose Community Center will open at noon Jan. 30 to serve...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Organizations gather to care for elderly during winter storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local organizations are working to keep our elderly warm and fed during the winter storm. Due to the weather, they have all hands are on deck so seniors can be comfortable. Seniors at Stoney Brook of Hewitt gain comfort gathering around the fireplace. They want to...
HEWITT, TX
KCEN

Nearly 300 homeless people in Killeen, Temple and Belton

KILLEEN, Texas — The annual point-in-time count taken in Bell County reveals that almost 300 community members are experiencing homelessness. The point-in-time count is a survey to find the approximate amount of individuals experiencing homelessness. The survey found totals for Killeen, Temple, Belton, Hamilton County and Lampasas County. Here's...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Central Texas warming shelters open during winter storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a list of warming shelters open to the public during this winter storm. Fairview Community Church, located at 1202 Veterans Avenue, has opened a 24-hour warming center and soup kitchen. Gatesville. The Hidden Gem Family Center, located at 115 7th St. is open for...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: School closures

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas school districts issue weather updates

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
BELTON, TX
KXAN

UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas during winter storm warning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the Austin Metro Area and has reported two outages affecting two customers. You can report […]
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least 12 crashes in McLennan and Bell counties have been already been reported this morning. The majority we are told are single vehicle rollovers as drivers are failing to slow down on these dangerous slick conditions. Waco. The Herring bridge currently closed for traffic, according...
WACO, TX

