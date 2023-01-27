It is a new year here in Texas. But even though it is a new year, there are individuals in the state, specifically Bell County, that their location is unknown. Law enforcement in Texas is always looking for criminals who have disappeared from the public eye. Every month, Bell County lists the individuals that are wanted for various crimes in the state. There is also a cash reward if any tips from Texans that report seeing these individuals.

BELL COUNTY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO