Wisconsin DNR Reports January Has Been Deadly For Snowmobilers
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — This month, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed seven snowmobile related deaths. Many of these deaths are due to speed (particularly with negotiating turns), alcohol and drug use while riding, and operator inexperience. Jake Holsclaw with the DNR says the victims of these fatalities are all over the age of 40.
Organic Advisory Council Nominations due February 19
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations for the Wisconsin Organic Advisory Council (OAC) until February 19, 2023. Seats are available in each of the following categories: non-profit organization, organic business, and at-large. Members serve three-year terms, and the council meets quarterly.
Ag Committees Look to get Tax Credit To Farmers in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — Lawmakers on Wisconsin’s agriculture committees are looking to pass a piece of the state’s projected $7 billion surplus along to farmers. It’s a bipartisan effort as the state Assembly’s Agriculture Committee suggests expanding tax credits to support farmers in the 2023-25 budget. The committee’s chair, Cuba City representative Travis Tranel, says he’s looking to expand the Use-Value tax credit, which assesses farm property taxes on production rather than the value of the land itself.
Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty Challenges new Gun Restrictions in Federal Court
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is representing veterans, suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in a Texas federal court. The conservative legal firm is challenging new restrictions on stabilizing braces, which can convert pistols into rifles with barrels less than 16...
Farmers Face Unique Mental-Health Challenges, Roecker Says
Farming is a uniquely stressful occupation, and farmer mental-health needs tend to be underserved, said Loganville, WI dairy farmer Randy Roecker in the latest Dairy Defined podcast. Roecker, a board member for Foremost Farms USA, is a co-founder of the Farmer Angel Network, a Wisconsin organization that helps support farmers’ mental health needs.
Evers promises flat-tax veto
MADISON, WI (WSAU-MetroSource) – Governor Tony Evers said this week he’ll veto the upcoming state budget of the Republican-controlled Legislature if it includes a flat tax. GOP lawmakers have said they want Wisconsin to transition to a 3.25 percent income tax for all income levels. The Democratic governor...
Gamblers sweep Madison
The Green Bay Gamblers extended their winning streak to a season high five games with a home and home sweep of Madison. On Friday night, Green Bay scored a 4-3 victory in Madison and on Saturday night at the Resch Center, Matthew DiMarsico delivered a hat trick in Green Bay’s 7-4 win. The Gamblers under first year coach Mike Leone now stand 21-10-1-1 on the year, good for 44 points, in second place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference race and just three points behind conference leading Chicago. The Gamblers have a busy three game weekend coming up with a lot of travel. A home and home set with Dubuque beginning on the road Friday night, returning home for a rematch Saturday before finishing off the set at Cedar Rapids on Sunday.
NEW Zoo Welcomes New Director
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is welcoming their new director. Carmen Murach attended college at UW-Madison and spent a decade working as a research scientist there, and also volunteered at the Henry Vilas Zoo. “Once I had some zookeeper experience under my belt,...
College Hoops Weekend
Highlights from a busy weekend in college basketball included the confounding slump of the Wisconsin Badgers, the impressive resurgence at Marquette and an improbable conference leading season in Milwaukee. The Badgers lost to Illinois at the Kohl Center Saturday 61-51, their sixth defeat in the last seven games. It was...
