Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wsgw.com
Minnesota governor signs bill protecting “fundamental right” to abortion
Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation on Tuesday that codifies a “fundamental right” to abortion access and reproductive care in the state, solidifying abortion protections into law over the objections of Republican lawmakers. The Protect Reproductive Options Act, or PRO Act, narrowly passed the Minnesota Senate on...
wsgw.com
Saginaw VA Exceeds Target for Helping Homeless Veterans
Over 200 Veterans in the Saginaw area found permanent housing last year. According to the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center, they were given a target of helping goal of helping 173 veterans find housing in 2022. By the end of the year, the Saginaw Homeless Program and Support Services for Homeless Veterans had exceeded that goal by housing 238 vets.
wsgw.com
Delta College Celebrating Black History Month
Delta College is celebrating Black History Month with ongoing events throughout February. The college’s 2023 theme is Black Resistance: an exploration how African Americans have resisted against historic and ongoing oppression in all forms. Throughout the month, Delta’s Celebrating our Stories Facebook page will explore the lives of prominent African American figures.
wsgw.com
Juvenile Crime on the Rise in Mt. Pleasant
Police in Mount Pleasant are seeing a rise in juvenile crime. The Mount Pleasant Morning Sun reports that, according to the most recent crime statistics, 33 juvenile incidents took place in 2022, more than doubling any of the previous 5 years. Public Safety Director Paul Lauria says that violence and bullying in schools, especially the middle school, is driving that number up.
wsgw.com
Standish Man Missing After Leaving for Detroit
A 27-year-old Standish man has gone missing. Armani Kelly left for Detroit on January 21 to perform at Lounge 31 on Gratiot Avenue. Kelly’s mother, Lorrie Kemp, says she isn’t sure if her son ever made it to the performance as she hasn’t heard from him since he arrived in Detroit. She was able to track places he had visited using his vehicle’s OnStar computer, which showed it was at Life Church, Huntington Apartments and Londonderry Condos. His vehicle is now in possession of the Warren Police Department.
wsgw.com
Elderly Clio Man Dies in Fatal Thetford Township Crash
Alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be factors in a fatal three way crash on Saturday in Genesee County’s Thetford Township. Police say an 81-year-old Clio man was heading east on Vienna Road in a 2020 Ford Escape when he struck a 2004 Chevy Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman going north on Bray Road. Police say the woman failed to yield at the intersection.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Township Police Investigating Clothing Store Breaking and Entering
Police in Saginaw Township are looking for a man caught on camera breaking into a clothing store and leaving with arms full of merchandise. Police say the incident took place around 5:28 a.m. on Thursday at the DXL store on Bay Road. The store’s security camera shows a pickup truck...
wsgw.com
Reward Offered in Five Year Old Flint Homicide Case
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 dollars for information leading to an arrest of a suspect or suspects in a 2018 Flint murder. Barry Swindle was killed in his home in the 2300 block of Broadway Blvd. on January 29, 2018. Police say he suffered blunt force trauma to his head.
Comments / 0