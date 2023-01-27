Read full article on original website
CDC warns that a brand of eyedrops may be linked to drug-resistant bacterial infections
One person has died and at least three others are left with permanent vision loss because of a bacterial infection possibly linked to a brand of over-the-counter eyedrops, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A majority of those affected reported using preservative-free EzriCare Artificial Tears before becoming...
End to national Covid-19 emergency order could affect Vermont’s tools to fight the disease
President Joe Biden announced plans to end the emergency order on May 11. The order set requirements for insurance coverage of Covid-19 vaccinations, testing and treatment. Read the story on VTDigger here: End to national Covid-19 emergency order could affect Vermont’s tools to fight the disease.
