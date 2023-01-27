Read full article on original website
WWE News: Roman Reigns Reacts to Sami Zayn’s Actions At Royal Rumble, Top 10 Reigns Title Defenses
Roman Reigns left Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn decimated in the ring to close out the Royal Rumble, and Reigns reacted to the moment in a new video. As noted, Reigns and The Bloodline laid waste to Zayn after he hit Reigns with a chair to stop a post-match assault on Owens. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion posted to TikTok after the show, as you can see below.
Jazmin Allure Had Emotional Moment With Becky Lynch After WWE Main Event Match
Jazmin Allure had a match on WWE Main Event last year, and she recently revealed that she shared an emotional moment with Becky Lynch after the bout. Allure, who is now part of the WOW – Women of Wrestling roster as Jennifer Florez, spoke with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture and talked about her match in WWE against Tamina, which aired on the July 11th episode of WWE Main Event. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Cody Rhodes On Pointing at the Wrestlemania Sign, Teases New Merchandise
During the post-show press conference after the Royal Rumble (via Wrestling Inc), Cody Rhodes spoke about winning the men’s Rumble match and how cool it was to point at the Wrestlemania sign. He also teased new merchandise related to his torn pectoral injury last year. Here are highlights:. On...
Backstage Update on Plans for Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber, Why He’s Not Headlining WrestleMania 39
– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE’s plans for Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 39. According to Meltzer, Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the title is currently the plan for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. The event is being held in February in Montreal, Quebec, which will be a hometown crowd for Zayn.
Update On Plans For Dark Side of The Ring Season Four Subjects
A new report has a couple new details on the upcoming fourth season of Dark Side of The Ring. PWINsider reports that they have heard the following names listed as subjects for episodes for the new season:. * Abdullah the Butcher. * Mike Awesome. * Bam Bam Bigelow. The site...
NJPW Road to New Beginning Night Five Results: LIJ Battles CHAOS
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night five of its Road to New Beginning tour today at the Iwate Prefectural Gymnasium in Iwate, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Tiger Mask & Togi Makabe def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Yuto Nakajima. * Master Wato & Jado def. Gedo & Taiji Ishimori.
Producers For Last Night’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following people produced matches and segments on the show:. * Michael Hayes produced the Cody Rhodes & Judgment Day promos. * TJ Wilson produced Candice LeRae vs. IYO SKY.
Jimmy Korderas Doesn’t Think Royal Rumble Needed More Surprises
In his latest Reffin Rant on Twitter, Jimmy Korderas stated his opinion that this weekend’s Royal Rumble stood on its own merits and wasn’t lacking due to the absence of significant audience surprises (via Wrestling Inc). Korderas chalked up the Rock’s lack of attendance as simply an unsubstantiated rumor and felt that the show shouldn’t hold itself hostage to online expectations. You can read a few highlights and find the original social media post below.
Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz Added To MLW Superfight
Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Taya Valkyrie and Billie Starkz for MLW Superfight 2023. The event happens this Friday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Valkyrie was originally set to face Delmi Exo, who will get a new opponent later today. The announcement reads:. Major League Wrestling...
Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 1.31.23
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and NXT is barrelling ahead to Vengeance Day this weekend. Yes indeed, the brand moves out of Capitol Wrestling Center on Saturday for a show in Charlotte, North Carolina. But before we get there, tonight will see the final competitors in the Fatal Four-Way NXT Tag Team Championship match determined as Chase U, The Dyad, and Malik Blade & Edris Enofé do battle for that Vengeance Day spot. Plus, the Creed Brothers will finally get their match against Indus Sher while Roxanne Perez responds to last week’s attack by Toxic Attraction. We’ll also see Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller talk before their NXT Championship match on Saturday, and the in-ring debut of Stevie Turner among other likely moments.
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Tony Khan on the Changes He Made to Keep His Booking Layout More Organized
– During a recent edition of WTF with Marc Maron, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed how he changed his his booking layout to keep things more organized. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Tony Khan on his process of booking storylines: “I had a process, I already had...
Kenny Omega Reportedly Resolves Visa Issue, Will Be At AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega’s visa issues are reportedly behind him, meaning that he will be at this week’s AEW Dynamite. As noted last week, Omega’s absence from the last couple weeks of AEW TV was said to be due to a visa issue. The Wrestling Observer reports that Omega’s issues have been cleared up and he will be at Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.
Aubrey Edwards On Stars That Have Helped Her In AEW, Nyla Rose Making Her Break Character
Aubrey Edwards wears a number of hats in AEW, and she recently talked about some of the people who have helped her there as well and more. Edwards spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and a couple of highlights are below:. On Nyla Rose making...
Beyond Wrestling Miight Snow Results: Wheeler Yuta, Lio Rush In Action
Beyond Wrestling’s Miight Snow show took place in Sunday and featured Wheeler Yuta, Lio Rush and more. You can see the full results below from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:. * Ichiban defeated Mortar. * Aaron Rourke defeated Rex Lawless. * Dezmond Cole defeated...
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
The ROH World Championship is on the line on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs....
Sami Zayn On Whether The Bloodline Storyline Would Have Gone The Same Without Triple H In Charge
Sami Zayn’s involvement with The Bloodline is one of the top storylines in wrestling of the past year, and Zayn recently talked about whether it would have taken off without Triple H in charge. Zayn spoke with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport and was asked whether he would have had the same success if the previous regime had still been in charge of creative, and he said that he didn’t know but that he never got on screen with Roman Reigns until the changeover.
The Miz and Xavier Woods Appearing On Pictionary All This Week
WWE’s The Miz and Xavier Woods will appear on the syndicated game show Pictionary all this week, Monday through Friday. The time it will air depends on your local listings. The series is hosted by Jerry O’Connell. Both Miz and Woods will serve as a Celebrity Game Captain for the show. You can find more information here.
Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 100) Review 1.30.23
Well everyone, we did it. Elevation has hit number 100, and as a result we’ll have a very special- wait, I’m being told this is just a normal episode. OK then. Tonight we’ve got Red Velvet, Rush, the budding feud between Athena and Yuka Sakazaki continues, Top Flight, and a main event of Claudio Castagnoli defending the ROH title against Blake Christian. Paul Wight, Matt Menard, and Ian Riccaboni are on commentary.
NJPW Changes STRONG Brand To Encompass All American NJPW Shows
NJPW has announced some big changes to their NJPW STRONG brand, with the brand set to consist of all the company’s shows in America as one of the changes. The company announced on Sunday that moving forward, all NJPW events in the US will be under the STRONG brand, and that the weekly taping format of NJPW Strong will move to a “duel model” of STRONG LIVE and STRONG On Demand.
