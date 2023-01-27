ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Friday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with 1B Curtis Terry on a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with 1B/DH Jesus Aguilar on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Ethan Fernea to a reserve/futures contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Returned LW Grigori Denisenko to Charlotte (AHL). Recalled G Mack Guzda from Charlotte.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned D Kevin Gravel and C Tommy Novak to Milwaukee (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned D Tyler Tucker to Springfield (AHL). Recalled C Nikita Alexandrov from Springfield.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled LW Max McCormick from Coachella Valley (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Returned RW Jonas Rondbjerg to Henderson (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed G Luke Peressini to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled G Cam Johnson from Florida (ECHL).

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Recalled RW Jeremy McKenna from Kansas City (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned F Patrick McGrath and reassigned F Drew Worrad to Toledo (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled G Jack LaFontaine from Orlando (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled G Tommy Nappier from Wheeling (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed D Andreas Maxso from Brondby IF (Denmark) to a three-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

INTER MIAMI CF — Loaned F Emerson Rodríguez to Club Santos Laguna (Liga MX) through 2023.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Announced G Sean Johnson has departed to join Toronto FC.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired $50,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) from Orlando City in exchange for the discovery priority to F Ramiro Enrique.

VANCOUVER WHIECAPS FC — Announced the retirement of D Florian Jungwirth and will be joining team as an assistant coach.

National Women's Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed F Svava Ros Guomundsdottir to a two-year contract.

