eastcountymagazine.org
GO WILD: SENIORS ADMITTED FREE IN FEB. TO SAN DIEGO ZOO SAFARI PARK
January 29, 2023 (Escondido) – Throughout February, admission is free to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido for seniors age 65 and up. Enjoy the sights on an Africa Tram, see the platypuses and other Aussie species at Walkabout Australia, wander through Tiger Trail, take a stroll around Mombasa Lagoon, ride on the African tram, and relax with refreshments on the patio at Kijamii Overlook. There's a world of sights to see at the Safari Park.
National City taco man earns viral attention in TikTok
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Teodoro Jimenez is a 'taquero' and father living in National City; he expressed his appreciation for the dozens of customers recently supporting his taco stand from a now-viral post. “It’s been my dream,” said Jimenez. This week business has been booming for Jimenez;...
wdayradionow.com
Chicken of the Sea offers $1 million to find Mermaid
(San Diego, CA) -- One seafood company is offering a big reward for anyone who can go under the sea and find a mythical creature. Chicken of the Sea will give someone a million dollars if they submit video evidence and set up an interview with a mermaid. The contest's...
Red Panda climbs tree, escapes from San Diego Zoo habitat; captured hours later
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Zoo guests were stunned to see a Red Panda that had climbed up a tree and out of its habitat early Sunday morning. According to San Diego Zoo officials, Adira, a 2-year-old Red Panda, used her climbing skills to scale a tree into a neighboring enclosure.
‘The Last Wild Horse’ born in San Diego
A species of wild horse was recently born in Southern California, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced Friday.
sandiegoville.com
Texas-Based Mooyah Burgers Opens First San Diego Location
Texas-based Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes, which currently has over 100 locations around the globe, is ready to unveil its first San Diego outpost. Founded in Plano, TX, in 2007 by Rich Hicks & Todd Istre, Mooya Burgers Fries & Shakes is now a franchise with over 100 locations in 20 U.S. states and nine countries in North America and the Middle East. Mooyah offers a menu centered around made-to-order, 100% Angus beef burgers, all natural turkey burgers, and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers, all served on non-GMO potato and multi-grain buns that are baked in-house daily. Other offerings include Hebrew National hot dogs, real ice cream shakes, and hand-cut French fries that undergo a 24-hour, six-part cooking process.
Netflix series stars of 'Selling Sunet' opening new office in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The Oppenheim Group, stars of the hit Netflix series "Selling Sunset," announced their plans to open a new sprawling office in San Diego. The real-estate giant group took to social media to share that their fourth and newest office was planned to open in the La Jolla area of San Diego.
The Check-In: 48 hours in San Diego, a river cruise 8 decades in the making, and more
Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel. Arizona's Havasu Falls reopening to visitors Adventurers who had to postpone their trip to Havasu Falls will be able to reschedule, starting Feb. 1. Havasu Falls is situated on the Grand Canyon-adjacent Havasupai Indian Reservation, which closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19. The tribe, which controls access to the falls, also then paused all planned trips to the area. For the reopening, only people who had their campground reservations suspended due to COVID can sign up — although if someone is unable to reschedule, their spot will be up for grabs....
Sushi Ichifuji to Debut This Spring in Linda Vista
Japanese Omakase Restaurant to Replace Sushi Diner
delmartimes.net
Were you in North County from the late 1960s to early 2000s? Could you identify places, people?
Volunteers are needed to help identify people, places and events in historical photos taken in North County from the late 1960s to early 2000s that were taken by newspaper photographer Dan Rios. Rios’ photographs cover 33 years of San Diego history, including an important era in the development of North...
San Diego's 'Sunset Cliffs Sea Cave' Comes with a Stern Warning for Visitors
Following this important rule will keep your visit a safe one.
NBC San Diego
Carlsbad Flower Field Tickets on Sale Now For Spring Reopening
Get your cameras ready to take pictures of the famous Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch as tickets are on sale now for the spring season. This year's theme is "Live Colorfully" which is only fitting for the 55 acres of vibrant pink, red, orange, yellow, and white Giant Tecolote Ranunculus, making it the perfect location for dates, photoshoots, family outings, or, to simply get into that spring feeling.
'Going to be a very safe environment': No disruption to San Diego Tet Festival
It's been a traumatic week for the Asian-American Pacific Islander community, but the recent mass shootings that have rocked our country aren't stopping many AAPI communities from celebrating.
7 places to eat empanadas in San Diego
The savory Latin American staple sure makes its mark around these parts. 🥟
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in El Cajon, CA
El Cajon is a touristy city in San Diego County, known as a valley area in California, as it’s surrounded by several mountains. Because of its location in San Diego, El Cajon experiences a Mediterranean climate that makes it a popular destination for outdoor activities. Several free attractions are...
San Diego Channel
Pet of the Week: Little Dipper
(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Little Dipper. Little Dipper traveled to California along with siblings from our rescue partner in Louisiana! Now, Little Dipper would like to dip his way into your heart. A litter of eight, these precious terrier-blends are bound to steal your heart. 12-week-old Little Dipper has benefited from a foster family and is now ready to find his forever home! He is 9 pounds and may grow to be about 50 to 65 pounds. He will bring a whole lot of love to one lucky family. Could it be yours?
treksplorer.com
Best San Diego Hikes: The Top-Rated Hiking Trails & Walks
Craving outdoor adventure on your Southern California trip? Look no further than scrambling along some of the best hikes in San Diego. Wedged between the Laguna Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, San Diego County presents hikers with no shortage of opportunities to immerse themselves in nature. Whether you’re looking for...
hispanosnews.com
Factory fire in Tijuana sends thick plumes of smoke over San Diego County
TIJUANA, Baja California — A cardboard factory fire in Tijuana, Mexico, sent thick plumes of smoke billowing over San Diego County early Saturday morning. Firefighters in Mexico were dispatched to the Garita de Otay neighborhood in Tijuana around 5:30 a.m. following reports of a commercial fire, according to a journalist with Zeta Tijuana reporting in Mexico.
