Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor police share update after missing teenager found dead

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor police have said that there is no threat to the community in an update following the death of a missing teenager at Pioneer High School. Adriana Davidson,15, was last seen on Friday, Jan. 27, at the high school. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office began...
ANN ARBOR, MI
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

New Public Restrooms Open In Downtown Howell

A “grand opening” ceremony was held to debut new public restrooms in downtown Howell. The new restrooms are located on Clinton Street, behind the historic Livingston County Courthouse. Getting a public restroom downtown has been a long-term goal, going back many years. There were some delays associated with getting the building installed and the City had to wait for fixtures to be available.
HOWELL, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crash closes all lanes of I-96 at Milford Road in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A crash has caused the closure of all lanes of I-96 at Milford Road in Oakland County. A preliminary investigation revealed that a semi-truck driver stopped on the right shoulder and right lane due to having a flat tire when it was sideswiped by another semi-truck Monday (Jan. 30) around 8:15 p.m.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Former employee convicted of raping teen girl in storage room of Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A former employee of a Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights was found guilty of raping a teenage coworker in the sub shop’s storage room. Jerry Jerome Brown-Pegues, 39, stood trial for the August 2020 sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl inside the Jimmy John’s restaurant at 16 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI

