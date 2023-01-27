Read full article on original website
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Industrial land in Ann Arbor that has been sitting for decades is getting a new look, name
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor is a place for a lot of outdoor recreation, but on the city’s north side, there are seven acres of land that have been just sitting there for decades. While there are many ideas on what you can do with the land...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Survey: Ann Arbor’s Leslie Park to get new pavilion but where should it go?
ANN ARBOR – Leslie Park is getting a new pavilion this year but it’s up to the community to decide where it will go. Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation (Parks & Rec) is asking locals to help pick out the location through an online community survey. The shelter...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan Medical School boycotts U.S. News & World Report rankings
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Medical School announced on Monday it will no longer take part in the annual ranking of medical schools by U.S. News & World Report. School officials said the way USNWR ranks medical schools has been a concern for some time. “The fundamental...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Church looking to transform house-turned-youth activity center into home again for refugees in Plymouth
DETROIT – Over the next three years, an estimated 4,000 refugees will resettle in Michigan. The folks over at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Plymouth are fundraising to transform a house-turned-youth activity center into a home again so that it can host refugees. Betsy Sole took on fundraising...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police share update after missing teenager found dead
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor police have said that there is no threat to the community in an update following the death of a missing teenager at Pioneer High School. Adriana Davidson,15, was last seen on Friday, Jan. 27, at the high school. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office began...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Over 2K Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan customers impacted by billing errors
DETROIT – If you’re insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan take a close look at your bill, it may belong to someone else. There’s been a billing error that has been affecting more than 2,000 Michiganders. Carol Walsh of Redford told Local 4 that she...
Detroit News
Michigan parents put their son on consent probation. Now they can't get him out of juvenile detention
Hillsdale — Kathy and Gerald Dihle were at a loss over what to do with their 15-year-old son. Brandon was refusing to come home from his friend's house, and the friend's mother told Kathy her son was not there. He was disobedient to his parents, struggling in school and was vaping, Gerald said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Valentine’s adults-only trivia night coming to Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum
ANN ARBOR – Here’s an alternative date night idea to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year. On Friday, Feb. 17, the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum will be hosting an adults-only trivia night featuring “science, romance, and a little friendly competition,” according to an event release. Enjoy...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials emphasize mental health resources at vigil for Pontiac mother, 2 kids who froze to death
PONTIAC, Mich. – A vigil was held Sunday for the Oakland County mother and two young kids that froze to death in a field earlier this month. The mother, 35-year-old Monica Cannady, and her sons, ages 9 and 3, were found frozen to death on Jan. 15 in a field on Branch Street in Pontiac.
Body discovered in water near Holloway dam in Genesee County, sheriff confirms
An investigation is underway after authorities say they recovered a body near the Holloway Reservoir Dam in Genesee County on Monday, the Genesee County sheriff said on Monday
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley
A winter weather advisory for a combination of snow, freezing rain, and sleet is located south of the winter storm warning. Winter weather warnings are in effect for Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Lapeer, and Sandusky.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Oakland County deputy resigns after mother, sons freeze to death in Pontiac -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Oakland County deputy resigns after ‘incomplete’ search for mom, 2 sons who froze to death. An Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy has resigned after...
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘They just lost my business that day’: Councilmember wants to ban cashless businesses in Detroit
DETROIT – It’s a trend that is not slowing down, as new numbers show 80% of people prefer paying with cards instead of cash. It’s even led many small businesses to ditch accepting cash altogether, but that’s not sitting well with one Detroit council member. Many...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Condemned Inkster motel renovated, turned into affordable apartment units
INKSTER, Mich. – After an Inkster motel was condemned by the city, a couple bought it with plans to turn it into apartments. The project is now in the final stages and expected to open in the spring. Jennifer Medhi, Vice President of AAHM Investments is part of the...
fox2detroit.com
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
whmi.com
New Public Restrooms Open In Downtown Howell
A “grand opening” ceremony was held to debut new public restrooms in downtown Howell. The new restrooms are located on Clinton Street, behind the historic Livingston County Courthouse. Getting a public restroom downtown has been a long-term goal, going back many years. There were some delays associated with getting the building installed and the City had to wait for fixtures to be available.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crash closes all lanes of I-96 at Milford Road in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A crash has caused the closure of all lanes of I-96 at Milford Road in Oakland County. A preliminary investigation revealed that a semi-truck driver stopped on the right shoulder and right lane due to having a flat tire when it was sideswiped by another semi-truck Monday (Jan. 30) around 8:15 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
More snow in Southeast Michigan: Saturday night snowfall totals into Sunday morning
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another round of snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow totals vary greatly depending on your location so here are the details. macOS Ventura: 4 new apps you'll loveCleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Another weather system is gearing up to impact us starting around 5...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former employee convicted of raping teen girl in storage room of Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A former employee of a Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights was found guilty of raping a teenage coworker in the sub shop’s storage room. Jerry Jerome Brown-Pegues, 39, stood trial for the August 2020 sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl inside the Jimmy John’s restaurant at 16 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights.
