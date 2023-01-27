ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Man attacked, knocked unconscious in Gaithersburg Giant says attacker made anti-Semitic statements; 19-year-old arrested

By Cheyenne Corin, Paola Belloso
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A grocery store customer who was assaulted during an encounter with a group of people in Gaithersburg said one person in the group made anti-Jewish comments towards him before hitting him and causing him to pass out.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested 19-year-old Eugene Thompson of Washington, D.C. for the assault that took place in the Giant in the 18200 block of Flower Hill Way.

Detectives said around 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 24, the man who was hurt was shopping when he saw Thompson and some other people creating a disturbance.

According to court documents, the man said the group was throwing fruit and other grocery items at customers and stealing doughnuts from a display case. The man said he approached the group and asked everyone to stop. He said the group surrounded him and that someone threw something, possibly a lime, at his head. There was an argument, and at some point, the man unzipped his hooded sweatshirt. The Star of David necklace he was wearing became visible.

The man said Thompson — who first identified himself as Michael Stewart and told police he was 30 years old — put his hands up as if to fight. The paperwork stated that Thompson, “then stated something along the lines of ‘Lets go f***ing Jew.'” The man, afraid for his safety, told police he tried to talk the group down, but Thompson began throwing punches. While being hit, the man said he heard people in the group yelling, ‘Yeah, do it for Kanye.”

The man told the emergency dispatcher who took his call that he believed he was beaten up because he was Jewish.

The document says Thompson took the man to the ground during the encounter, and the man said once he was on the ground, Thompson began to smash his head. The man said he lost consciousness and couldn’t remember all of the details of what happened after that. He added that he has a traumatic brain injury from a previous incident and has other neurological issues.

That’s when everyone surrounded him and Thompson started making anti-Semitic statements and physically assaulting the man, causing him to lose consciousness. Thompson and the other people left the store. The man’s keys were taken after the assault.

Officers and medics provided medical treatment to the man before he went to the hospital with serious injuries. Police expected him to survive.

Maurice Freeman went to Giant to visit his friend who works there and make sure they were okay after the attack.

“It’s just a sad time in America, you know, it’s just so much hate that has been brewing,” said Freeman.

Police found Thompson at the McDonald’s restaurant in the 18200 block of Flower Hill Way and arrested him.

As they searched Thompson, police said they found the man’s keys which had been taken from him.

The police department said Thompson faces a charge of first-degree Assault as well as charges related to robbery. He was being held without bond as of Thursday. The state’s attorney’s office was working with MCPD to also charge him with a hate crime.

Comments / 8

Denise Bright
3d ago

their in the store throwing fruit, making noise carrying on taking donuts, this man asked them to chill and this single guy attacked him. no workers stepped up and asked them to stop, no one called the police before hand when obviously they saw everything and heard everything. this man a customer steps up and gets attacked. I don't think it was a hate crime at all. I think anybody who challenged this crew would have gotten beat down. no disrespect but many races get attacked daily, why never a mention of it. but if their Jewish or Asian God their bless them, the media goes into a frenzy about hate against them. why is it everyone's not treated the same. regardless of their race. this type of thing shouldn't happen to anyone period. I think the employees and or managers need to action in these stores and businesses when they see and hear a situation that has the potential to become dangerous , especially for the customers and the other employees.

Reply
3
 

DC News Now

DC man charged with attempted murder in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police said they arrested a man who’s accused of trying to kill someone on Jan. 1. The Montgomery County Department of Police said 28-year-old Maurice Ricks of Washington, D.C. faces a number of charges, including Attempted Second-degree Murder. Officers said they went to the 8500 block of 16th St. […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
