Sidney, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kmaland.com

Missouri Valley boys soaking in successful season

(Missouri Valley) -- After six straight years of four wins or less, the Missouri Valley boys basketball team is sitting two games below .500 with three regular-season games left. The Big Reds posted a 17-115 record in the past six years but have posted nearly half that many wins this...
MISSOURI VALLEY, IA
kmaland.com

Atlantic moves into latest Class 3A rankings

(KMAland) -- Atlantic is into the latest IGHSAU girls basketball rankings in Class 3A. The Trojans are one of seven KMAland conference teams ranked in Class 1A, 2A or 3A in the latest rankings. View the complete rankings linked here and the KMAland conference teams listed below. CLASS 1A. 7....
ATLANTIC, IA
kmaland.com

Abraham Lincoln hires Kilburg as head football coach

(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln has hired Peter Kilburg as its new head football coach. Kilburg spent the last two seasons as an assistant for the Lynx. Kilburg replaces John Wolfe as head coach. KMA Sports hopes to have more on this story in the coming days.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Williams posts double-double in East Mills' rout of West Harrison

(Hastings) -- East Mills girls basketball ran its win streak to five consecutive on Monday night with a dominant 54-13 win over West Harrison. And the victory came behind another stellar performance from senior Emily Williams. Williams nearly recorded a triple-double as she finished the contest with 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight steals.
HASTINGS, IA
kmaland.com

Creston clips Glenwood to return to state duals

(Creston) -- Last year, Creston wrestling had its superb dual season end with a heartbreaking loss in regional duals. This year, the Panthers avoided a repeated heartbreak for the program's second state dual tournament trip in the past three years and 15th in program history thanks to a nail-biting 36-33 win over Glenwood.
CRESTON, IA
klkntv.com

Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Robert Allen "Bob" Randle, 73, Maryville

Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 2, 2023. Memorials: Hope Lodge, 1120 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City, MO 64105. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Hayden Drake Hoffmann, age 20, Oakland, IA

Visitation Location: Oakland United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, February 2, 2023. Memorials: Memorials are suggested to the Hayden Hoffmann Memorial Fund. Funeral Home:Rieken-Duhn Funeral Home. Cemetery: Belknap Cemetery. Notes: www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
OAKLAND, IA
kmaland.com

Robert Reed, 93 of Sidney, IA

Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:More information by the evening of Wednesday - 2-1-2023. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

Barbara Batten, 89, of Florida

Service: Graveside memorial service at a later date. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Barbara passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Lakeland, Florida. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com.
LAKELAND, FL
klkntv.com

Brutal wind chills overnight, with more snow expected west

Lincoln saw light snow through Saturday, but most of the accumulations were in northern Nebraska. Snow showers are likely to continue into the early morning hours of Sunday, so final totals are not yet clear. As of Saturday afternoon, some of the more impressive snow reports came from Burton (13″), O’Neill (8″), Ainsworth (8″) and Bloomfield (7.9″).
LINCOLN, NE

