Listen to Jay Hound’s “Neaky”: The Ones
At this point, every neighborhood throughout the five boroughs has their home drill collective. SweepersENT. is the Upper West Side’s, and in the last few months they’ve been releasing a tear of short, uptempo, and brutal singles. Their thing seems to be “live performances” in the style of the From the Block series: They hang up a mic in a local hotspot and rap along to a pre-recording. Crew members Sdot Go and Naz GPG’s have solid freestyles, but Jay Hound’s “Neaky” is a particularly blazing intro to their collective style. Over a beat that merges the throbbing, fast-paced rhythms of club with the ominous mood of drill, Jay Hound raps intensely without sounding like a straight-up imitation of the Bronx’s Kay Flock and Dougie B. Those two are all energy, while with Jay Hound there’s a slight reserve that keeps the emphasis more on the rapping. And in a subgenre where the rapping itself has increasingly taken a backseat, SweeperENT. is a nice addition to the scene.
Jana Horn Announces New Album The Window Is the Dream, Shares New Song: Listen
Jana Horn has announced that her second album is on the way: The Texas-born singer-songwriter’s second LP is titled The Window Is the Dream and it’s out April 7 via No Quarter. Listen to the record’s lead single, “After All This Time,” and find the album’s full tracklist below.
Listen to Mercury’s “WYHA”: The Ones
After Atlanta-based rapper Mercury released her energy-cleansing project Tabula Rasa last year, she met 16-year-old beatmaking whiz FearDorian through a skateboarding friend. Their collaborative EP, Fear Mercury, is a four-track collection of interplanetary plugg, trap, and drill, with a guest feature from Brooklyn rapper Salimata and samples of underground mainstays Yung Lean and Coco & Clair Clair. Its final thrill-seeking track, “WYHA,” spins Basement Jaxx’s 2001 hit “Where’s Your Head At?” off a burnt-out hard drive. Rapping in a nonchalant, cloudy tone, Mercury takes stock of reality, repeating, “Where your head at, where your bread at,” and flaunting her ingenuity by shouting out her Aquarius moon placement. Fearless and free, she beats to her own drum on this trashing, raved-out vortex.
Skrillex and Bladee Share Video for New Song “Real Spring”: Watch
Skrillex has teamed up with Bladee for a new song. “Real Spring” is the latest in a string of collaborative singles from Skrillex, following “Rumble” (with Fred Again.. and Flowdan), “Way Back” (with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd), and “Leave Me Like This” (with Bobby Raps).
Death Cab for Cutie Pay Tribute to Low’s Mimi Parker With Cover of “The Plan”: Listen
Death Cab for Cutie’s take on “The Plan” will appear as the closing entry on a new acoustic version of Asphalt Meadows. Also featured is an acoustic version of “Pepper,” which you can hear below, too. The new album, Asphalt Meadows Acoustic, is out March 10.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Taylor Swift Shares New “Lavender Haze” Video: Watch
Taylor Swift has shared a new video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” Swift wrote and directed the softly psychedelic visual, which finds her wandering through her home in a dream state as flowers sprout from the carpet and her house floats through the cosmos. The clip also stars Laith Ashley de la Cruz, a transgender actor and activist, as Swift’s lover. Take a look below.
NeNe Leakes addresses son Brentt’s sexuality after he seemingly comes out as gay
NeNe Leakes set the record straight — no pun intended — after her son Brentt seemingly came out as gay. “Brentt is not gay,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said during a “Breakfast Club” interview Monday. “Not to my knowledge.” Leakes, 55, shared that she spoke with the 23-year-old on the phone after receiving calls from friends who were “concerned” about his TikTok video on Saturday. “He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok thing,'” she explained. “And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’ “And he...
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Watch Lil Baby Perform “California Breeze” and “Forever” on SNL
Lil Baby was the musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live (January 28), performing his songs “California Breeze” and “Forever.” The Atlanta rapper was backed by a full band for “California Breeze,” while pianist Chloe Flower accompanied him during “Forever.” Michael B. Jordan served as host. Check it out below.
Steve Gunn and Bing & Ruth’s David Moore Announce Album, Share New Video: Watch
Steve Gunn and Bing & Ruth’s David Moore have come together for the new album Let the Moon Be a Planet. It comes out March 31, and it serves as the first volume of Reflections, Rvng Intl.’s new series of contemporary collaborations. Below, watch the video for Gunn and Moore’s new song “Over the Dune.”
Vic Mensa and Thundercat Share New Song “Strawberry Louis Vuitton”: Watch the Video
Vic Mensa, Thundercat, and R&B singer Maeta have joined forces on a new song titled “Strawberry Louis Vuitton.” Virgil Abloh, the late designer and former menswear director at Louis Vuitton, heavily influenced the accompanying video, according to a Vic Mensa. Take a look at “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” below.
Barrett Strong, Motown Singer and Temptations Songwriter, Dies at 81
Barrett Strong, the vocalist known for giving Motown Records its first hit with “Money (That’s What I Want),” and for the songs he wrote for the Temptations, has died, Billboard and Rolling Stone report. His death was confirmed by Motown founder Berry Gordy, who, in a statement shared with Billboard, called his songs “revolutionary.” No cause of death was given. Strong was 81.
Chlöe, Avalon Emerson, Parannoul, Kara Jackson, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
“Echolalia”
Pierced by arrows, pricked by thorns—canonical images of love often feature a kind of penetration, a breaking through the drywall of one’s sense of self. In the video for Yves Tumor’s latest single “Echolalia,” which announces their forthcoming album Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds), the artist is tied down and nailed through the heart. Tumor sings with a masochist’s tenderness over strutting rock, pleading for the touch and torture of a figure they repeatedly address as “God.”
Thursday’s Geoff Rickly Announces New Book Someone Who Isn’t Me
Thursday’s Geoff Rickly is releasing his first fiction novel later this year. It’s titled Someone Who Isn’t Me and it’s out July 25 via Rose Books. The story follows a man seeking psychedelic ibogaine treatment for heroin addiction at a clinic in Mexico, and Rickly based it on his own experience doing the same.
Madonna Biopic for Universal Pictures Scrapped
A feature film about Madonna’s life and career is no longer moving forward at Universal Pictures, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Deadline report. The film was first announced in 2020. Madonna has worked on drafts of the script with both Diablo Cody and Erin Cressida Wilson. Actress Julia Garner was reportedly set to star in the lead role. Last week, Madonna announced the extensive Celebration Tour, kicking off July 15 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.
“Pray It Away”
Violence is a tempting option when you see an unfaithful ex carry on like they didn’t completely wreck you. This is the gist of Chlöe’s stripped-down new single “Pray It Away,” which follows a smattering of tracks from the past two years that seemed impressive, but sometimes too engineered, and the much-delayed announcement of her solo debut album In Pieces. Part her mentor Beyoncé, part Tamar Braxton, the song is an arresting showcase of her contralto. Over muted organ, Bailey seethes like a mother of four who’s just come home after a 14-hour shift to discover her husband sitting on the sofa playing video games: “Maybe I should go and take it to church/… But I’ma just pray it away before I give him what he deserves first.” Her youthful vernacular keeps things fresh though, and by the time a choir joins in on the bridge, you’ll be wishing her ex a speedy journey to the ER.
How Hagop Tchaparian Went From Pop-Punk Star to A-List Tour Manager to Globe-Trotting Electronic Musician
Hagop Tchaparian knows how to make an entrance. On a weekday morning in Barcelona, I’m standing in the plaza where he and I have agreed to meet, scanning faces for someone who resembles the fortysomething electronic musician, when I hear a suspiciously familiar beat pumping through a smartphone speaker behind me. I wheel around and there he is, tall and athletic in skater duds, grinning wildly and thrusting his iPhone toward me: Tchaparian has dialed up a DJ mix from my own SoundCloud page and is playing it back at me. “Recognize that?” he cackles, as a look of bewilderment spreads across my face. He relishes catching me off guard.
