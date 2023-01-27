Read full article on original website
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Dallas Cowboys Fire CoachOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Mysterious Disappearance of Emperor Tamarin Monkeys Raises Alarm at Dallas ZooJeremy BrowerDallas, TX
Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce Tears Down Current Building, Paves Way for the FutureLeah FrazierDallas, TX
The Savoy Invites Community to Share Old Photos, Memories of the Historic Third Ward Bar to Celebrate Black History Month
Meet me at The Savoy” is a phrase that has been around over the course of 80 years in Houston and still is used today, now with a hashtag, to bring people together at The Savoy, a legendary neighborhood bar deep in the heart of Houston’s Historic Third Ward.
Fort Bend Star
Review: Mama's Café & Brews offers modern twist on Southern comfort food
Here's a piece of biographical detail about myself that I don't often discuss. Shortly after returning to Texas from California in the mid-1990s, I took a job as a waiter at the former Black-Eyed Pea restaurant on FM 1092 in Missouri City while going to college. I'll just lay it...
The Top 6 Most Romantic Valentine’s Dinners In Dallas & Collin County
If you are in need of a plan for Feb. 14, have a look at our favorite picks for romantic dinners in Collin County. From a dinner powered by the aphrodisiac effects of seafood to a Mexican menu to spice things up to tea with the gals, whatever your heart desires this St. Valentine’s Day you’ll find right here.
‘Bringing the family back to the dinner table’ with North Texas food service Á Table
DALLAS (KDAF) — I know you have the desire to eat healthily and make healthy meals, but perhaps you don’t have the time. Picture this, you have a long and busy week ahead and you just can’t find enough time in your day to make healthy meals. Trust us, we’ve all been there. But today we checked out a North Texas meal service that’s making the freshest meals for you and your family. It’s called Á Table.
Another Spot for Quick-Service Salads, Wraps Planned for Houston
This Salad and Go location could open in late 2023.
This $6.95M Tanglewood mansion features the treehouse of your dreams
The Spanish-style Tanglewood home has a view of Houston's Buffalo Bayou in the backyard.
dallasexpress.com
NorthPark Mall Adding Several High-End Brands
Several new stores are coming to Dallas’ NorthPark Center mall, according to The Dallas Morning News. The most significant addition is Joey, a Canadian-based restaurant that calls itself the ultimate in casual dining. The restaurant is going into the former location of Seasons 52, which closed earlier this month. The venue will undergo an $8.5 million renovation, according to state documents. Expected to open later this year, it will be the second Joey restaurant location in Texas, with the other one in Houston.
Dallas Observer
Blackjack Pizza Might Have the Most Underrated Burger in Dallas
More than any other food, Dallas is a city defined by burgers. Ask any North Texan for a burger recommendation — lifelong residents and recent transplants — and they’ll likely rattle off five or six places in quick succession that they swear by unequivocally. A few staple...
Dallas Observer
Dallas' Biggest Restaurant Openings and Closings in January
January has been a busy month on the Dallas restaurant and bar scene. The biggest news for Midwestern hot dog fans is that Portillo's is now officially opened in The Colony. Will Dallas embrace this hot dog institution from Chicagoland? Lines consistently wrapped around the building indicate a resounding yes. Watch out Corn Dog City.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: January 30 to February 5, 2023
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, January 30 through Sunday, February 5, 2023. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this month? Check the 365 Houston calendar for additional shows happening across H-Town. We Came As Romans at...
KHOU
Affordable furniture built to last, made in Houston
Living Designs Furniture has special Presidents Day offer for Great Day viewers. Right now, custom sofas start at $629, and you'll get $100 off for every $1000 you spend, plus free delivery on all orders. You can also get up to half off items in stock with same-week delivery. Visit...
Backstage with Houston's Cirque du Soleil 'Kooza' is a circus all itself
It took a massive crew to bring Cirque du Soleil's "Kooza" tour to Houston.
DFW Chick-fil-A Restaurants Are Offering Free Chicken Nuggets
Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth-area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée to customers from Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10. Guests can visit participating restaurants and redeem their free entrée via the Chick-fil-A One app. “We look forward to rewarding our loyal Dallas-Fort Worth...
addictedtovacation.com
8 Easy Day Trip Destinations Around Houston, Texas (With Pics!)
There are hundreds of great day trip destinations located a few miles from Houston. In this article, we will share the top eight best day trips from Houston. What are the best day trips to take around Houston?. Some of the best day trips from Houston include Galveston, Blessington Farms,...
fox26houston.com
Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list
Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
texasmetronews.com
First Lady Andrea Charmaine King
Andrea Charmaine King was born January 26, 1972, to Ernest Eugene Mason Sr. & Wilma Louis Mason in Dallas, TX. She was a graduate of W. T. White High School Class of 1989 and studied at Pima Community College in Tuscan Arizona then El Centro College in Dallas, TX. She completed her education at Southern New Hampshire University obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
Beloved Fox 26 anchor Jose Griñan back on air after lengthy hiatus
The legendary local news anchor has been off the air since late 2022.
franchising.com
Pinch A Penny Opens New Store in Houston, Texas
Swimming Pool Retail and Services Franchise Adds Newest Location. January 31, 2023 // Franchising.com // Houston, TX - Pinch A Penny opened its newest store in the Memorial area of Houston on Friday, January 27. The new store is located in the Lantern Lane Shopping Center at 12534 Memorial Dr., Houston, Texas 77024.
285-Unit Luxury Rental Community To Be Developed In Frisco, Texas
A brand new 285-unit, five-story multifamily rental community has been announced to be built in Frisco, with construction scheduled to begin in February of this year. According to market news website Yahoo! Finance, the Texas-based project is a joint venture between luxury home company Toll Brothers, Inc. — through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living rental division — and apartment investment group Pondmoon Capital USA.
300-Room Hotel Announced For Universal Studios Frisco Resort
Universal Studios’ announcement of a theme park in Frisco, Texas brought in more questions than answers. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney recently shared everything that we know about the new park, including a hotel. In a Facebook post, Cheney compiled frequently asked questions and responses from residents, in order to...
