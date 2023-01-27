Pelosi has 'absolutely no intention' of watching hammer attack on husband after video's release



F ormer House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responded to the release of police body camera footage of the attack on her husband Paul Pelosi by saying she has no plans to view it.

Pelosi said she didn't want to see her husband nearly killed after police released the footage and a recording of his 911 call on Friday. The attack occurred in October, and the suspect was allegedly targeting the then-speaker.

“I have not heard the 911 call. I have not heard the confession. I have not seen the break-in, and I have absolutely no intention of seeing the deadly assault on my husband’s life. I won't be making any more statements about this case as it proceeds,” she told reporters in the Capitol on Friday.

She added that "he is making progress, but it will take more time" in terms of his recovery.

San Francisco police released the video from the officer who responded to Paul Pelosi's 911 call in October, showing an intruder hitting him with a hammer after they answered the door. Paul Pelosi was hospitalized but survived the attack.

A San Francisco judge ordered police to release the video after several media outlets sued for it to be made public. The assailant, David DePape, is awaiting trial.

Following the attack, Pelosi said surgeons had to "reshape" her husband's skull.

“What they have to do is they have to take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back so it isn’t scratched or [could] pierce the brain," Pelosi said. "So, it’s a pretty serious operation."

The California Democrat stepped down from leadership at the end of the last Congress. She was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack.