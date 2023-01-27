SIDNEY- The Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership (SSEP) is exploring ways to encourage more innovation and entrepreneurship in Sidney-Shelby County. Through funding from the Community Foundation of Shelby County and the city of Sidney, the SSEP hired The Montrose Group to conduct a business incubator feasibility study and they are asking anyone who is interested in starting a business in Shelby County to fill out a short survey at this link https://forms.gle/mdBPAu6YHxATcc4aA. The deadline for the survey is Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO