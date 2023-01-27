Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Edison Stagelight Players to hold open auditions
PIQUA — The Edison Stagelight Players will hold open auditions for their spring production of “Twelve Angry Jurors.” Auditions will take place Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Robinson Theater at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus. “Twelve Angry Jurors”...
Sidney Daily News
New business incubator survey underway
SIDNEY- The Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership (SSEP) is exploring ways to encourage more innovation and entrepreneurship in Sidney-Shelby County. Through funding from the Community Foundation of Shelby County and the city of Sidney, the SSEP hired The Montrose Group to conduct a business incubator feasibility study and they are asking anyone who is interested in starting a business in Shelby County to fill out a short survey at this link https://forms.gle/mdBPAu6YHxATcc4aA. The deadline for the survey is Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
Sidney Daily News
Something for everyone at 2023 Dayton Air show
DAYTON – Air show officials have announced an update for parking plans, several additions to the performer line up for spectators to enjoy, and a family ticket package now on sale for the 2023 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger on July 22-23 at the Dayton International Airport.
Sidney Daily News
Grand jury hands down indictments
SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for rape, possession of drugs, counterfeiting, identity fraud, and pandering obscenity involving a minor, among other charges, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Joseph L. Yelton, 37, of Sidney, was indicted on 13 counts of rape, a first-degree felony, and 13...
Sidney Daily News
Saturday basketball roundup: Sidney can’t keep up with Parks, St. Marys
ST. MARYS — Sidney lost its sixth consecutive game on Saturday evening to an opponent that has won eight consecutive games, but coach John Willoughby is happy the squad showed some effort against a stout opponent. The Yellow Jackets couldn’t slow St. Marys Memorial and Ohio State signee Austin...
