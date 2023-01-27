Read full article on original website
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Vladimir Putin's Mercenary Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Brags He Is Turning Russian Criminals Into 'Real Cannibals' Before Sending Them To Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s mercenary chief was caught bragging about how he is turning his soldiers into “real cannibals” before sending the men to fight on the frontlines in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Yevgeny Prigozhin, who served as “Putin’s chef” before creating the Wagner Private Military Company in 2014, spoke out this week to showcase how he trains his nearly 50,000 mercenaries after they are released from prison and placed under his direction.According to Prigozhin, the majority of his mercenaries are trained in the Russian village of Molkino before being deployed to assist Putin’s more formal forces in Ukraine.In Molkino, Putin’s mercenary chief...
msn.com
Russian Marines Just Attempted Another Frontal Assault On Ukrainian Positions Around Pavlivka. The Result Was Predictably Bloody.
Three months after it got wrecked trying and failing to punch through Ukrainian defenses, the Russian navy’s unhappiest marine brigade is back in action. And apparently getting beaten, again. The bewildering and tragic plight of the 155th Marine Brigade is a reminder of one of the fundamental flaws in...
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut
Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable. Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
Putin 'Obsessed With Retaking Ukraine,' Says Ex-Defense Secretary: 'Believes It's His Destiny To Recreate The Russian Empire'
Former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates said Russian President Vladimir Putin believes it’s his “destiny” to recreate the Russian Empire. What Happened: Gates, in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” said that the Russian president had made it part of his vision to retake old territories to recreate the Kremlin's former geographic sphere of influence.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Russia warns United States: the end of nuclear arms control may be nigh
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine.
Biden Says Won't Give F-16s To Ukraine But Will Visit This Crucial Eastern European Ally Soon
President Joe Biden on Monday rejected Ukraine's plea to get fighter jets to help fight its war against Vladimir Putin. What Happened: When asked if the U.S. will be sending F-16s fighter jets to Ukraine, Biden replied, "No," reported Reuters. However, he said he would visit crucial ally Poland. “I’m...
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Stormy Daniels Thanks Donald Trump for 'Admitting' She Told Truth
A grand jury is hearing evidence into Trump's alleged involvement in paying Daniels hush money during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Washington Examiner
Ukraine's Zelensky wants the West to deliver him weapons faster
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his Western allies to speed up weapons shipments and to provide more of them as the war approaches its one-year anniversary. While the U.S., Germany, and others came to an agreement to provide Ukraine with tanks earlier this month, Kyiv officials quickly turned their attention back to other long-standing requests.
NATO Country Warns 'Red Lines' Must Be Crossed to Supply Ukraine With Jets
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda weighed in on the debate about which weapons should be sent to Kyiv amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
Ted Cruz Slams Biden Admin for Funding 'Both Sides' of Ukraine War
The State Department announced earlier this month that the United States will send an additional $3.75 billion in military assistance to Ukraine.
Time Out Global
The Museum of London is bringing the Donald Trump baby blimp back
Ah, the baby Trump blimp. It all seems a lifetime ago, doesn’t it? After all, a lot has happened since those sweet days of summer 2018, when then-US president Donald Trump came over to London for the first time to meet the then-monarch Queen Elizabeth and then-PM Theresa May. For those who don’t remember, the ‘blimp’ – as it was christened – was an inflatable depicting the POTUS as an enormous open-mouthed orange baby in a nappy. It was flown over Parliament Square as part of a 75,000-person strong protest against his visit.
MSNBC
The Marjorie Taylor Greene VP rumors are a frog-in-boiling-water moment
MAGA firebrand and serial conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is rumored to be angling for the position of Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick in the 2024 election. Whether that’s remotely likely is hard to say at this point. But the fact that at least some figures on the right see it as plausible speaks to the catastrophic state of the GOP’s establishment politics today.
Putin Transforming Into 'Second-Rate Dictator' — Former Speechwriter Anticipates Potential Military Coup
Russia has named a new commander for its military forces for the second time in just three months. Russia's defense ministry said that 14 people were killed in a Ukrainian strike on a hospital on Saturday. According to a column published by a Russian media outlet, a political consultant and...
DeSantis gets under Trump's skin — and distracts him from the Big Lie
He's back and angrier than ever. I'm talking about Donald Trump, of course. In what is being billed as his first official event since he announced his run for the 2024 GOP nomination, Trump said so himself:. "They said he's not doing rallies, he is not campaigning. Maybe he's lost...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns of U.S. 'Insanity' Over Crimea
The Georgia Republican raised concerns about reports that Ukraine hopes to retake control of Crimea, the territory Vladimir Putin annexed in 2014.
