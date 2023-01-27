ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vladimir Putin's Mercenary Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Brags He Is Turning Russian Criminals Into 'Real Cannibals' Before Sending Them To Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s mercenary chief was caught bragging about how he is turning his soldiers into “real cannibals” before sending the men to fight on the frontlines in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Yevgeny Prigozhin, who served as “Putin’s chef” before creating the Wagner Private Military Company in 2014, spoke out this week to showcase how he trains his nearly 50,000 mercenaries after they are released from prison and placed under his direction.According to Prigozhin, the majority of his mercenaries are trained in the Russian village of Molkino before being deployed to assist Putin’s more formal forces in Ukraine.In Molkino, Putin’s mercenary chief...
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut

Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable.          Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
Putin 'Obsessed With Retaking Ukraine,' Says Ex-Defense Secretary: 'Believes It's His Destiny To Recreate The Russian Empire'

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates said ​​Russian President Vladimir Putin believes it’s his “destiny” to recreate the Russian Empire. What Happened: Gates, in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” said that the Russian president had made it part of his vision to retake old territories to recreate the Kremlin's former geographic sphere of influence.
Ukraine's Zelensky wants the West to deliver him weapons faster

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his Western allies to speed up weapons shipments and to provide more of them as the war approaches its one-year anniversary. While the U.S., Germany, and others came to an agreement to provide Ukraine with tanks earlier this month, Kyiv officials quickly turned their attention back to other long-standing requests.
The Museum of London is bringing the Donald Trump baby blimp back

Ah, the baby Trump blimp. It all seems a lifetime ago, doesn’t it? After all, a lot has happened since those sweet days of summer 2018, when then-US president Donald Trump came over to London for the first time to meet the then-monarch Queen Elizabeth and then-PM Theresa May. For those who don’t remember, the ‘blimp’ – as it was christened – was an inflatable depicting the POTUS as an enormous open-mouthed orange baby in a nappy. It was flown over Parliament Square as part of a 75,000-person strong protest against his visit.
The Marjorie Taylor Greene VP rumors are a frog-in-boiling-water moment

MAGA firebrand and serial conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is rumored to be angling for the position of Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick in the 2024 election. Whether that’s remotely likely is hard to say at this point. But the fact that at least some figures on the right see it as plausible speaks to the catastrophic state of the GOP’s establishment politics today.

