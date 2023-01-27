Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball: Bobcats Down Wolves
Three Clarion players reached double-figures in a 70-48 win over North Clarion, in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference basketball action on Saturday (January 28th). Devon Lauer led the way for the Bobcats with 19 points, including two treys. Dawson Smail followed with14 points, while Derek Smail recorded ten points for Clarion.
Bobcats Compete In Ultimate Warrior Tournament; Logan Powell And Mason Gourley Make Podium
The Clarion Bobcats competed in the prestigious Ultimate Warrior Tournament at West Branch High School in Morrisdale on Friday and Saturday (January 27th and 28th). The Ultimate Warrior Tournament is one of the biggest and toughest high school tournaments in the country. There were 42 teams entered throughout PA. Four...
Riversharks Turn In Fine Meet Against Clearfield; Three Swimmers Turn In State Qualifying Times
Photos courtesy of Susan Fenske and Cullen Chadwick. Clarion County YMCA Riversharks hosted the Clearfield YMCA swim team at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Natatorium on Saturday January 28th. Clarion had many swimmers with multiple first place, individual event winners including- Girls 15 & Up: Kathryn Fenske (500 free, 200 free,...
