Boys Basketball: Bobcats Down Wolves

Three Clarion players reached double-figures in a 70-48 win over North Clarion, in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference basketball action on Saturday (January 28th). Devon Lauer led the way for the Bobcats with 19 points, including two treys. Dawson Smail followed with14 points, while Derek Smail recorded ten points for Clarion.
