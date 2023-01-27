Utah Senate approves changes to transgender care bill, passes on to Gov. Cox

Read full article on original website
Bill would require parental permission for Utah teens to use social media
SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of bills in the Utah Legislature address if and how Utah teens could use social media. One was heard by a committee on Tuesday. According to Utah’s Senate leaders, it’s time for the state to put up guardrails on teen social media use.
Potential redesign of new Utah State Flag emphasizes Native American tribes
SALT LAKE CITY — There may be another redesign coming to the new Utah State Flag. The Native American community has pointed out that the star on the new flag, as it was presented late last year, looks like an asterisk. Sen. Dan McCay (R-Riverton) is sponsoring a bill...
LGBTQ advocacy groups to file lawsuit over Utah’s transgender-related surgery law
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Center for Lesbian Rights and the ACLU of Utah will file a lawsuit against the new Utah law banning transgender minors from getting surgeries and limiting hormone treatments. “We’re putting together a challenge as quickly as we can,” said Shannon Minter, the NCLR’s...
Non-public-school students could more easily play sports under a new bill
SALT LAKE CITY– A bill working its way through the Utah Legislature could open the door for online, private, charter, and homeschool students to play sports outside of their home district. The Utah High School Activities Association has voiced its support for H.B. 209 Participation in Extracurricular Activities Amendments,...
Correctional officer assaulted at Utah State Correctional Facility
SALT LAKE CITY — A correctional officer was hospitalized Monday after being assaulted in a restricted housing unit at the Utah State Correctional Facility, officials said. According to a statement from the Utah Department of Corrections, the officer was released later the same day. The identity of the officer is not being released.
Unsheltered Utah opens warming tent for unhoused people to escape frigid temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures in the state plummet far below zero, advocates with Unsheltered Utah built an unsanctioned makeshift warming tent Monday. Inside the tent were propane heaters, fires and chairs. Executive Director of Unsheltered Utah, Wendy Garvin, joins Dave and Dujanovic hosts Dave Noriega and Debbie...
Weather causing delayed starts for several schools across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Due to weather, many schools across the state are on two-hour delayed starts Monday, Jan. 30. Beginning with Logan City School District, the district made a Facebook post on Sunday, Jan. 29, declaring late starts for its schools. The school district’s half-day kindergarten and preschool...
Freezing weather causes delayed start for Cache County School District schools
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Schools in the Cache County School District are on a two-hour delayed start on Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to weather conditions. This comes after the National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning in Cache valley. According to the NWS, temperatures in Cache Valley could...
When it’s this cold, keep your pipes from freezing. Here’s how.
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s so cold today (Jan. 30) that plumbers are expecting calls anytime from customers needing service because of frozen pipes. The overnight low temperature is expected to be 3 degrees Fahrenheit. Duane Nielsen, plumbing manager at Any Hour Services, talks to Dave Noriega and Debbie Dujanovic about preventing pipes from freezing.
