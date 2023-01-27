ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardena, CA

247Sports

RECRUITING: USC among the Top 11 schools list for 4-star 2024 ATH Jalewis Solomon

USC football hit the state of Georgia hard with offers during the month of January and it has caught the eye of at least one new offeree: four-star 2024 athlete Jalewis Solomon. Solomon put the Trojans among his Top 11 schools list on Saturday along with Georgia, Miami, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Ohio State, Alabama and Colorado.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

WATCH: four-star cornerback and USC target Rodrick Pleasant Polynesian Bowl practice highlights

In the above video, check out Gardena (Calif.) Serra four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant practice highlights from the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii. Pleasant was on Team Mauka and was a very active participant in all of the practice drills. In general the defensive backs didn't do some of the competitive drills you would like to see, like straight one-on-one's against the wide receivers. Most of what we saw from Pleasant when working with his position group was various footwork drills where Pleasant looked very good.
LOS ANGELES, CA

