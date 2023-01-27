Read full article on original website
247Sports
Penn State Daily Headlines: Tuesday, January 31
Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
247Sports
UVA basketball: Tony Bennett breaks down Syracuse win, discusses strength of ACC, Virginia Tech matchup
Virginia and coach Tony Bennett improved its win streak to seven Monday with a hard-fought 67-62 road win over Syracuse, the Cavaliers' fifth-straight win at JMA Wireless Dome. With the win, Virginia improved to 17-3 overall and moved a full game ahead of Pittsburgh for solo second in the ACC (9-2) behind Clemson (10-1).
247Sports
How To Watch: Penn State basketball at No. 1 Purdue
Penn State gets a second shot against No. 1 Purdue Wednesday night. The game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind., will begin at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on BTN. The Nittany Lions are 14-7 overall and 5-5 in the Big Ten under second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry. Penn State is coming off of an 83-61 destruction of Michigan at the Bryce Jordan Center Sunday.
247Sports
PREDICTIONS: Penn State hoops at No. 1 Purdue
Penn State (15-7, 5-5) takes on No. 1 Purdue (21-1, 10-1) at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday. These are the Lions247 score and bold predictions for the Big Ten matchup, which is slated to tip off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on BTN. As of...
247Sports
Michigan basketball suffers worst Big Ten loss of the season in blowout to Penn State
The Michigan men’s basketball team lost to Penn State, 83-61, and fell to 11-10 on the season. The Wolverines were led by Jett Howard, who returned from an ankle injury and scored 21 points on 8-for-13 from the floor. No one else reached double-digits for U-M; six points from Hunter Dickinson was a season-low. The Nittany Lions scored 1.69 points per possession in the first half and stayed hot early in the second to build an insurmountable lead.
