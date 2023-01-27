Read full article on original website
Almost Everyone Agrees Damian Lillard Will Be Named A 2023 All-Star
Unfortunately, it was no surprise that Damian Lillard didn't get voted in as an All-Star starter for the 2023 event when the final tallies were announced last week on TNT. He's never made the year exhibition via vote of the fans, players (at least those who bother to submit ballots) and media despite the best effort in Rip City. That doesn't stop anyone from trying, but after 11 seasons, Lillard has never gotten all that close to being named a starter, though he has been named an All-Star six times.
Keys to the Game - 01.31.23 (Bulls vs Clippers)
The Chicago Bulls (23-26) return home to the United Center after closing out a three-game road trip on a successful note with a 19-point victory (128-109) over Orlando Saturday night. The Bulls lost the opening two games in very frustrating fashion but bounced back nicely against the Magic for a much-needed win.
Recap: Wizards beat Spurs 127-106, earn sixth-straight win behind Avdija's career-high 25 points
The Wizards strolled into San Antonio on Monday night seeking a season-best six-straight wins. Kristaps Porzingis returned to the court in dominant fashion on both offense and defense and Deni Avdija poured in a career-high 25 points, leading the Wizards to a 127-106 victory over the Spurs. This win was the first road win in San Antonio for the Wizards since 1999, snapping a 22-game losing streak.
Russell Westbrook passes Gary Payton for 10th in all-time assists
Russell Westbrook’s statistical dominance saw him climb another rung in the NBA record books Monday night. The former Kia MVP passed Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton for 10th in all-time assists during the Lakers’ 121-104 loss in Brooklyn, making him the third active player in that group.
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Five Things to Know About the Clippers vs. Cavs
Last Matchup: 11/7/22 – LAC 119 – CLE 117 | Paul George: 26 PTS – Donovan Mitchell 30 PTS. The Clippers have won 10 of the last 13 meetings with the Cavaliers, including a 119-117 win on November 7 this season. During this span, two of the Clippers' wins came by exactly two points while the other eight were all by 14 or more points.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 15 (Jan. 23-29), the NBA announced today. This is the second consecutive week the Bucks have had the Player of the Week after Jrue Holiday won the honor last week. Leading the Bucks...
76ers Host Magic, Seeking Eighth Straight W | Gameday Report 49/82
The 76ers (32-16) will seek their eighth consecutive victory Monday, hosting the Orlando Magic (19-31). After an impressive 126-119 victory over the Denver Nuggets (34-16) on Saturday, the Sixers are 20-4 in their last 24 games. The Sixers have risen to No. 2 in the Eastern Conference, trailing the No....
Game Preview: Pacers vs Lakers
Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. As he narrows in on breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record, LeBron James will make his annual visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, when the Pacers (24-28) take on the Lakers (23-28). James needs 117 points to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's 38,387...
Preview: Wolves vs. Kings
The Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25) are back on Monday night to take on the Sacramento Kings (27-21) at Target Center. Minnesota is on a three-game win streak after defeating Sacramento on Saturday night, 117-110. Anthony Edwards had a game-high 34 points in the competition, scoring 16 of them in the third quarter. D’Angelo Russell added 25 points, and Jaden McDaniels had 15 points.
Ball Sets Triple-Double Record, Bucks Push Past Hornets
Late 3rd-Quarter Run by Milwaukee, Inefficient Rim Shooting Lead to Charlotte Loss. The second trip of the month to Milwaukee for the Charlotte Hornets didn’t end with the same successful result as the first, but they still gave the hometown Bucks all they could muster plus saw star point guard LaMelo Ball make history in a 124-115 loss on Tuesday night.
Injury report released ahead of Tuesday game in Denver
NEW ORLEANS (26-25, 8TH IN WEST) Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy, Jonas Valanciunas. DENVER (34-16, 1ST IN WEST) Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic.
CavsHQ - Cedi's Career Night
Tim Alcorn and Jim Chones sit down with Kelsey Russo from The Athletic to recap Cedi Osman's career night in a home win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Iheartmedia's gambling analyst Scott Davidson also joins to discuss some helpful gambling tips.
Gameday update: Pelicans at Nuggets (1/31/2023)
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (26-25) at DENVER NUGGETS (34-16) 9 p.m. Central, TNT, WRNO 99.5 FM. A national TV audience will tune in for a Western Conference matchup that has already produced two of the most memorable games of the season from a New Orleans perspective, both good and bad. On Dec. 4 vs. Denver, Pelicans reserve point guard Jose Alvarado delivered a performance few in attendance at the Smoothie King Center will forget anytime soon, pouring in a career-best 38 points and going 8/11 from three-point range in a 121-106 win. On Jan. 24, New Orleans rallied in the fourth quarter to take a one-point lead in the final minute, but Denver’s Nikola Jokic hit a floater for a go-ahead score to give the Nuggets a 99-98 road triumph. Since the early-December meeting between these clubs, Denver has the NBA’s second-best record at 20-8 (Philadelphia is 20-6 during the same span).
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Jan. 30
There are eight games in the NBA on Monday, but we could be missing several stars. The Lakers will be playing the first game of a back-to-back set when they face the Nets, so they have decided to rule out LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (foot). Luka Doncic (ankle) did not play Saturday against the Jazz and is questionable for the Mavericks’ matchup against the Pistons. Let’s dig into all the options and highlight some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
"Opportunity To Be Successful" | Utah Rookie Walker Kessler Named To 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game
Among Walker Kessler's many goals for his career in the NBA and life, in general, is opening up a chain of Waffle House restaurants and being an NBA starter. Although the Waffle Houses may have to wait a little longer, Kessler has already achieved one goal after moving into the starting lineup for the Jazz over the past few weeks.
Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum out for Sunday game at Milwaukee
Brandon Ingram will be sidelined for the second game of New Orleans’ weekend back-to-back, listed as out on Sunday’s injury report due to left great toe injury recovery. Ingram joins four other Pelicans players with that status at Milwaukee, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), CJ McCollum (right thumb sprain) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
Trending Topics: Picking East All-Star reserves
Periodically, NBA.com’s writers will weigh in on some of the most important topics around the league. Who are your All-Star reserves from the Eastern Conference?. Editor’s Note: The All-Star reserves will officially be announced on Thursday night on TNT (7 ET). STEVE ASCHBURNER:. • Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers.
Chuck Checks In - 01.31.23
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Los Angeles Clippers (28-25, 14-14 on the road) at Bulls (22-26, 13-10 at home). 7PM. Radio: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6: 45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 ppg. LAC: George:...
Blazers Close Out Homestand With Close Win Versus Hawks
PORTLAND -- A close win is worth the same as a blowout win in the standings, but it’s certainly nice to be able to do both. After failing for over a month to get a win by single digits, the Trail Blazers pulled out a 129-125 victory versus the Atlanta Hawks in front of a crowd of 18,262 Monday night at Moda Center.
Pistons put up a fight in Dallas, but Doncic’s 53 carries the day
Three quick observations from Monday night’s 111-105 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. DOWN TO THE WIRE – No matter how brilliantly devised the game plan might be, it pretty much goes out the window when the other team starts the game making its first four shots, you miss your first four and it’s 10-0 before the game is three minutes old. Or so you might think. But the Pistons tied Dallas at 13 by the midway point of the quarter, took a lead soon after and played from in front for much of the middle chunk of the game and by as many as 11 points midway through the third quarter. The Pistons led by one going in the fourth quarter, but were outscored 9-2 – with MVP candidate Luka Doncic on the bench – to open the quarter and fall behind by six points. They never caught up, though the game went down to the final minute with Doncic’s jumper with 42 seconds left, bouncing high off the rim before falling, to give Dallas a four-point lead more or less the clincher when the Pistons failed to get a call as Bojan Bogdanovic – who led the Pistons with 29 points – was bumped in the corner as he launched a 3-point shot.
