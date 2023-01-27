Three quick observations from Monday night’s 111-105 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. DOWN TO THE WIRE – No matter how brilliantly devised the game plan might be, it pretty much goes out the window when the other team starts the game making its first four shots, you miss your first four and it’s 10-0 before the game is three minutes old. Or so you might think. But the Pistons tied Dallas at 13 by the midway point of the quarter, took a lead soon after and played from in front for much of the middle chunk of the game and by as many as 11 points midway through the third quarter. The Pistons led by one going in the fourth quarter, but were outscored 9-2 – with MVP candidate Luka Doncic on the bench – to open the quarter and fall behind by six points. They never caught up, though the game went down to the final minute with Doncic’s jumper with 42 seconds left, bouncing high off the rim before falling, to give Dallas a four-point lead more or less the clincher when the Pistons failed to get a call as Bojan Bogdanovic – who led the Pistons with 29 points – was bumped in the corner as he launched a 3-point shot.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO