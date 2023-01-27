New bill highlights exceptions to Oklahoma’s anti-abortion laws

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma lawmaker is hoping to make some adjustments to Oklahoma’s abortion laws.

Last year, abortion automatically became banned in Oklahoma when Roe v Wade was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court .

That’s because the state enacted a trigger law to ban the procedure if the precedent of Roe was overturned, meaning a woman’s right to choose was struck down.

Oklahoma’s trigger law makes abortion illegal, but it does include an exemption considering the life of the mother.

In 2022, lawmakers also filed measures with criminal penalties for doctors and others who perform or assist in abortion health care.

Now, an Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill that would modify when abortions would be considered legal in the state.

Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, has filed Senate Bill 834 would emphasize exemptions to Oklahoma’s current ban on abortions.

The measure highlights that abortions would be allowed to preserve the life of the mother, in cases of rape, sexual assault, or incest of a minor.

It also says that an abortion would not be in violation of Oklahoma law if it was to save the life of another unborn child, remove a dead unborn child whose death was caused by a miscarriage, or remove an ectopic pregnancy.

It also states that the “use, prescription, administration, procuring, or selling of any type of contraception shall not be a violation” of the law.

Senate Bill 834 also focuses on in vitro fertilization, saying treatments for women who are trying to get pregnant would not go against the state’s abortion laws.

