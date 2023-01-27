ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ary, KY

wymt.com

Woman missing since EKY flooding declared legally dead

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A woman who has been missing since the flooding in Eastern Kentucky has been declared legally dead. Vanessa Baker went missing from the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County. The Herald Leader says the ruling was made Monday according to findings by Breathitt District Judge...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Johnson County officials looking for missing person

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Johnson County are looking for a missing person. Nina Hitchcock was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sitka community. She was wearing green scrub pants and leaving her home in a silver SUV with two men. If you have any information,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky woman, juvenile dead after Floyd County crash

ALLEN, KY (WOWK) — Troopers say a woman and a juvenile are dead following a crash in Floyd County, Kentucky, on Monday. According to Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post, troopers arrived to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1428 in Allen around 8:04 a.m. Authorities say the Floyd County Coroner’s Office declared Paula Vazquez, […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Elderly tenants still facing issues after EKY flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than six months have passed since the deadly eastern Kentucky floods, and while the water has gone down, some people are still trapped in their homes. An apartment complex in Breathitt County hasn’t had a working elevator since the flood, leaving the elderly tenants...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams told WYMT two county employees were involved in a crash on Monday. He said the crash happened in the Allen community on KY 1428 near the Worldwide Equipment Building. Williams added one...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Fisherman finds body near London Dock

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) The body found near London Dock has been identified as Angelia Satterfield, of Corbin, according to the coroner’s office. She was 48. No other information was immediately available. 1/30/23, 8:16 a.m. A fisherman found a body near London Dock Saturday morning, according to London-Laurel Rescue Squad.
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

New magistrate appointed to fill seat in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear appointed a new magistrate in Harlan County. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said he received an Executive Order from the governor Monday morning appointing Robert Leo Miller, of Harlan, to succeed Clark “Sparky” Middleton as District 1 Magistrate. Middleton died...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall said his office needs help finding family members of two people from Pikeville. Eleanor Stafford, 71, died on Dec. 12, 2022 and Merlin Walters, 57, died Dec. 31, 2022. The coroner said both died at Pikeville Medical Center. If you...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wbontv.com

Shots fired at officers leads to standoff in Estill County before arrest

A large law enforcement presence responded to 110 Old Landing Road in Estill County early Saturday morning January 28, 2023. The incident began with Estill officers attempting to serve a complaint warrant/EP0 on the subject at the address around 12:30 am Saturday. According to officials, the situation quickly escalated when...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KSP investigating deadly shooting following home invasion

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly shooting in Estill County. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home on Richmond Road. Troopers responded to the scene and found Jeffrey Johnson, 43, dead inside the home. Johnson was pronounced dead at the...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man dies in apparent home invasion

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an early morning home invasion in Estill County on Sunday. Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened at a home along Richmond Road. Troopers found 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Irvine dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Coroner: Human fetus found in Paintsville

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville Police are investigating following the discovery of a human fetus. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed to WYMT the baby was found Thursday morning near the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive. We’re told employees from Paintsville Utilities called the police after discovering the body....
PAINTSVILLE, KY

