KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Just days following July 28th’s historic flood, WKCB The Killer B’s staff were cleaning up what was left behind of their building. “I was just in total shock,” said WKCB’s General Manager Randy Thompson. “I had never seen water like that before, and I really didn’t know what we were going to do.”

KNOTT COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO