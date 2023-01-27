Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Woman missing since EKY flooding declared legally dead
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A woman who has been missing since the flooding in Eastern Kentucky has been declared legally dead. Vanessa Baker went missing from the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County. The Herald Leader says the ruling was made Monday according to findings by Breathitt District Judge...
wymt.com
Johnson County officials looking for missing person
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Johnson County are looking for a missing person. Nina Hitchcock was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sitka community. She was wearing green scrub pants and leaving her home in a silver SUV with two men. If you have any information,...
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police announces 14 KSP Telecommunications Academy Graduates
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Before Kentucky State Police officials are out assessing an emergency, many of those calls will come through telecommunications centers like the one at KSP Post 13 in Hazard. “This is a very stressful job. This is a very important job. You are the very first of...
Kentucky woman, juvenile dead after Floyd County crash
ALLEN, KY (WOWK) — Troopers say a woman and a juvenile are dead following a crash in Floyd County, Kentucky, on Monday. According to Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post, troopers arrived to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1428 in Allen around 8:04 a.m. Authorities say the Floyd County Coroner’s Office declared Paula Vazquez, […]
wymt.com
A pillar of one EKY community gives update six-months following historic flood
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Just days following July 28th’s historic flood, WKCB The Killer B’s staff were cleaning up what was left behind of their building. “I was just in total shock,” said WKCB’s General Manager Randy Thompson. “I had never seen water like that before, and I really didn’t know what we were going to do.”
wymt.com
Elderly tenants still facing issues after EKY flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than six months have passed since the deadly eastern Kentucky floods, and while the water has gone down, some people are still trapped in their homes. An apartment complex in Breathitt County hasn’t had a working elevator since the flood, leaving the elderly tenants...
wymt.com
Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams told WYMT two county employees were involved in a crash on Monday. He said the crash happened in the Allen community on KY 1428 near the Worldwide Equipment Building. Williams added one...
Jackson County man has been missing for 1 month
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Timmothy "Little Dave" Hobbs was last seen on Dec. 26, 2022, in McKee.
wymt.com
COVID-19 cases up 20 percent in Kentucky River district, experts say
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell, Harlan, Letcher, Pike and Wolfe Counties are listed as “high” on the COVID-19 community levels map. Kentucky River District Public Health Department Director Scott Lockard said they are seeing plenty of COVID-19 cases. ”We have COVID fatigue, we want to have life...
wymt.com
Kentucky River Community Care launches employment program for youth and young adults
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For several years, Kentucky River Community Care (KRCC) has helped underprivileged adults find housing and job opportunities, but now the organization is focusing on a younger demographic. On Monday, several Hazard community leaders and KRCC representatives gathered to host an open house for KRCC’s Transition Age...
Police searching for missing Laurel County teen
Authorities in Laurel County are asking for help locating a runaway teenager.
WTVQ
Fisherman finds body near London Dock
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) The body found near London Dock has been identified as Angelia Satterfield, of Corbin, according to the coroner’s office. She was 48. No other information was immediately available. 1/30/23, 8:16 a.m. A fisherman found a body near London Dock Saturday morning, according to London-Laurel Rescue Squad.
wymt.com
New magistrate appointed to fill seat in Harlan County
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear appointed a new magistrate in Harlan County. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said he received an Executive Order from the governor Monday morning appointing Robert Leo Miller, of Harlan, to succeed Clark “Sparky” Middleton as District 1 Magistrate. Middleton died...
43-year-old man dies in Estill County home invasion
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday morning.
wymt.com
Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall said his office needs help finding family members of two people from Pikeville. Eleanor Stafford, 71, died on Dec. 12, 2022 and Merlin Walters, 57, died Dec. 31, 2022. The coroner said both died at Pikeville Medical Center. If you...
wbontv.com
Shots fired at officers leads to standoff in Estill County before arrest
A large law enforcement presence responded to 110 Old Landing Road in Estill County early Saturday morning January 28, 2023. The incident began with Estill officers attempting to serve a complaint warrant/EP0 on the subject at the address around 12:30 am Saturday. According to officials, the situation quickly escalated when...
wymt.com
KSP investigating deadly shooting following home invasion
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly shooting in Estill County. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home on Richmond Road. Troopers responded to the scene and found Jeffrey Johnson, 43, dead inside the home. Johnson was pronounced dead at the...
WKYT 27
Man dies in apparent home invasion
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an early morning home invasion in Estill County on Sunday. Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened at a home along Richmond Road. Troopers found 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Irvine dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His...
wymt.com
Coroner: Human fetus found in Paintsville
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville Police are investigating following the discovery of a human fetus. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed to WYMT the baby was found Thursday morning near the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive. We’re told employees from Paintsville Utilities called the police after discovering the body....
wymt.com
High School Scoreboard - January 30, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Only a few weeks remain in the high school basketball regular season. Knott County Central 53, Letcher County Central 43.
