wrnjradio.com
Crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia found during traffic stop in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Denville Township. On Jan. 27, at around 12:36 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on Route 53 after observing a vehicle with dark, after-market window tint, police said. Upon approaching...
Deadbeat Dad Caught With 70 Illegal Pills, Drug Cash: Haledon
A deadbeat dad who was being sought by authorities was carrying dozens of illegal pills and hundreds of dollars in proceeds when he was nabbed by Haledon police, authorities said. Detective Sgt. Timothy Lindberg and Officer Jeffrey Welsh were responding to community complaints of drug dealing in the area of...
Repeat Offender Stopped With 120 Heroin Folds, 16 Crack Bags, 50 Ecstacy Pills: Haledon PD
A Paterson man with a history of drug-related arrests was seized by Haledon police who reported finding 120 heroin folds, 16 bags of crack and 50 Ecstasy pills in his car after they stopped him for speeding. Keith Clyburn, 49, also had heavily-tinted front and rear windows on the Chrysler...
Recently Freed Crackhead Ex-Con Tries Robbing Route 23 Pump Jockey At Knifepoint: Wayne PD
A crackhead ex-con who’d been released from state prison last year had just filled the tank of his pickup truck when he pulled a knife on a Wayne gas station attendant, authorities said. The worker refused to hand over any money and the driver fled, they said. It wasn’t...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County man accused of DWI, crashing with kids in car
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man has been arrested and is accused of driving drunk and crashing in Denville Township with kids in the car, according to police. The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, January 29 on Route 10 westbound. While on scene, officers determined...
Caldwell Woman Charged with DUI After Crash at Essex County Airport
FAIRFIELD, NJ -- Fairfield police arrested a Caldwell woman following an accident near the property of Essex County Airport late Saturday night. According to Fairfield police, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Jan. 28, police received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a vehicle had just crashed into the fence on the property of the Essex County Airport located at 125 Passaic Ave. It was reported that the vehicle was a white Nissan SUV and was smoking heavily. As officers were responding to the scene, the 9-1-1 caller reported that the vehicle had made a U-turn and was now traveling north on Passaic Avenue. The caller remained...
Motorcyclist Dead In Ocean County Route 9 Crash
LACEY – A 49-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Route 9 yesterday evening, police said. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. just north of the Sunrise Boulevard intersection in Forked River. According to police, Michael McCabe of Bayville was traveling north on Route 9 in a motorcycle when 55-year-old Anne Danza of Forked River made a left-hand turn from the southbound lane into the parking lot of Sunset Plaza. As a result, Danza collided into McCabe and McCabe ultimately succumbed to injuries.
WFMZ-TV Online
Do you know this man? Police investigate daytime burglaries in Lower Saucon
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County are investigating two daytime burglaries. Lower Saucon Township police say the man pictured above is believed to have been involved in both on Monday near Hellertown. Around 12:30 p.m., someone broke into the back of a home on Red...
Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Wife's Killing: Prosecutor
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean County man in connection with the killing of his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, authorities said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
SWAT Team Called To Somerset County Home After Armed Man Barricades Himself In Bathroom
A standoff between the local SWAT team and an armed man in a Somerset County home that lasted several hours eventually had what authorities described as a “peaceful resolution.”. The Bernards Township Police Department responded alongside the Somerset County SWAT team and the Crisis Negotiators Team to a report...
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown police seek identity of woman who used counterfeit money at CVS
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – The Hackettstown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who used counterfeit money at a business last week. According to Hackettstown police, the incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 26 between 6:22 p.m. and 6:33 p.m. at CVS, located...
Manalapan, NJ drug dealer looking at lengthy sentence after major cocaine bust
🔵 Manalapan man pleads guilty to dealing massive amount of cocaine. 🔵 The guilty plea from Manalapan resident was just one of the 24 cases related to "Operation Checkmate" 🔵 Large amounts of cocaine and marijuana poured into Central Jersey. A Manalapan Township man who was arrested...
Two Hospitalized In Route 46 Gas Station Stabbings: Palisades Park PD
UPDATE: Two Palisades Park men were hospitalized and a third jailed following an overnight stabbing at a Route 46 gas station, authorities said. Both victims were confronted by Gerberth E. Fuentes, 19, outside the convenience store of the Sunoco station on eastbound Route 46 before dawn Monday, Jan. 30, Sgt. George Beck said.
Head-On Crash Causes Injuries, Fluid Spill On Morris County Bridge
A head-on crash caused minor injuries and damaged a stone bridge in Morris County on Monday night, requiring a follow-up structural assessment, authorities said. The Long Valley First Aid Squad responded to the crash on the bridge over the South Branch of the Raritan River at Schooley's Mountain Road. The...
Wayne Driver Lighting Cigarette Causes Head-On Crash In Oakland: Police
Two drivers from Wayne were injured in a head-on crash that Oakland police said was caused when one of them tried to light a cigarette.The distracted 58-year-old smoker crossed the double-yellow line on Ramapo Valley Road, where her KIA slammed into a Honda Pilot driven by a 65-year-old township wo…
wrnjradio.com
Parents reunite with NJ state troopers who helped deliver baby inside Warren County police station
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Some New Jersey state troopers who helped deliver a baby recently got a very happy reunion. The parents and baby Cole stopped by the NJ State Police Hope Barracks as they did earlier this month, except this time it was to thank the troopers.
Pedestrian killed in Bergen County hit-and-run
GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- Bergen County prosecutors are trying to find the car responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in northern New Jersey on Monday morning.CBS2 heard from neighbors on the dangers of living on the county road where it happened.There was a tragic start to the commute in Glen Rock and neighboring Hawthorne."You don't leave your home thinking that's the last time you're going to be leaving your home," a woman from Jersey City said.Prosecutors say just after 6:30 a.m. a car struck and killed a female pedestrian on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues. Monica Pilkington woke up...
Over $2.3K stolen from Lowe’s, suspect wanted
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say cut a fence and broke into Lowe’s stealing over $2,300 worth of items. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on January 19 around 3:17 a.m., the suspect pictured below cut a fence behind the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store and entered […]
New video shows deadly crash in Old Bridge, NJ police chase
OLD BRIDGE — The state has released video and police transmission audio from a pursuit and crash last year that left an innocent bystander dead. The crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Spring Valley Road in Old Bridge at 2:14 a.m. early on Nov. 9. killed Freehold resident 33-year-old Arturo Tlapa Luna, according to the Office of the Attorney General.
Trenton man charged with shoplifting, drug offenses in West Windsor
A Trenton man was charged with shoplifting and drug offenses after he allegedly loaded up a shopping cart with electronic items valued at more than $1,800 at Best Buy on Nassau Park Boulevard, according to the West Windsor Police Department. A police officer who was on patrol was flagged down...
