Ellsworth, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Man charged with hit-and-run, fleeing law enforcement sentenced

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An Edgar man charged with fleeing law enforcement and causing a multiple-vehicle crash in the process is sentenced to jail time and probation and is also ordered to pay restitution. 20-year-old Chad Myszka pleaded no contest and was found guilty of fleeing law enforcement, hit-and-run...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Police seek 2 following overnight chase, multiple carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are looking for two men after a wild high-speed chase overnight that involved at least two carjackings, several arrests and a fake call to 911.According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, around 11 p.m. Monday police were pursuing a vehicle that they tried to pull over after it was observed speeding.The sheriff's office says that the vehicle did eventually pull over, and two men got out and fled on foot, attempting to carjack another vehicle that was ultimately not successful.The two got back into the first vehicle and tried to drive away. At that point, an officer...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls armed robbery suspects charged

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Two suspects in an armed robbery on Jan. 21 in Chippewa Falls were charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors each on Tuesday. 20-year-old Jeremiah Maki of Eau Claire and 23-year-old Elijah Johnson of Chippewa Falls were each charged as a party to a crime with armed robbery with the use of force, two counts of substantial battery with the use of a dangerous weapon, and one charge each of false imprisonment with the use of a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property, and misdemeanor theft, according to online court records.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
fox9.com

Ramsey County deputies pursue suspect in stolen truck: RAW

At around 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, Ramsey County deputies pursued a suspect driving a stolen pickup truck. A PIT maneuver was performed to stop the suspect vehicle, with two men fleeing with handguns while two women were taken into custody, including one who was apparently overdosing.
KARE 11

State calls first witnesses in Nicholas Firkus murder trial

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Trial is officially underway for a man accused of murdering his wife on April 25, 2010. Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered opening statements Friday afternoon in Ramsey County court. The state also called its first two witnesses before Judge Leonardo Castro excused the 15-person...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged with homicide, arson in Polk County sentenced

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide and arson in Polk County is sentenced. 45-year-old Joseph Hadro, who is not known to have a permanent address, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree reckless homicide and arson of a building as a party to a crime in Polk County Circuit Court in Oct. 2022.
POLK COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

17-year-old student killed, 14-year-old injured by hit-and-run driver

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old girl was injured by a hit-and-run driver, who struck the two late last week.The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Friday near 78th Street and 12th Avenue in Bloomington.Police say that officers were notified that two people had been struck by a vehicle at that location. Both of them were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. The boy, identified as Donald Earl Gayton Jr., had critical injuries. On Sunday, authorities were notified that he had died due to his injuries.The other victim was 14-year-old Tamya Lynn Gayton. Her injuries...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
wwisradio.com

Chippewa Falls Police Warns of Potential Dangers in Leaving Cars Running While Unattended

(Chippewa Falls, WI) — It may be cold, but waiting a few minutes in a cold car is better than having your car stolen. That’s the thinking behind the latest warning from police in Chippewa Falls. Officers are warning people not to leave running cars unattended. Someone may take whatever is inside, or may take the car altogether. Police in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire say they don’t have any cases of someone driving-off, but they did have some cases of people walking away with things from inside unattended cars.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Ramsey County Medical Examiner's 34 years of work now under question

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's a scenario that seems out of a movie -- 71 autopsies in murder cases are under review because the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's work has come under question.Dr. Michael McGee served in that position for 34 years, from 1985 to 2019.  Earlier this month, Attorney General Keith Ellison vacated the conviction of Thomas Rhodes, who had served 25 years in prison for the murder of his wife. Ellison cited the findings by McGee.This followed the 2021 scathing rebuke of McGee's work in the Alfonso Rodriguez case. Rodriguez was convicted in the 2003 murder of college...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Daniel Holmgren Jr. charged with shooting White Bear Lake officer who was serving arrest warrant

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- The man accused of shooting and injuring a White Bear Lake officer on Tuesday night now faces multiple charges, including first-degree attempted murder.Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr., 33, was also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of use of deadly force against a peace officer.Charging documents say Holmgren had failed to make a court appearance in connection to a pending domestic assault charge. Officers were serving a warrant, and during the arrest, Holmgren was allegedly hostile to officers, threatening to shoot them.A family member let four officers inside the home. The officers announced their presence and spoke to him through a bedroom door, but Holmgren refused to come out.Then Holmgren fired a gun multiple times, striking the officer in the leg, stomach, and pelvis, documents say. The officers returned fire, and multiple agencies responded to the apartment complex. Holmgren eventually surrendered after a standoff that lasted several hours. Law enforcement recovered a Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm from the bathroom next to the bedroom.First-degree attempted murder has a maximum sentence of 20 years, if Holmgren is found guilty.The officer who was shot underwent emergency surgery and is expected to recover, charging documents say.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
715newsroom.com

Party Over For Barron Co. Couple

A pair of adults in Barron County are looking at charges for running a ‘party house’ and tattooing two teenagers. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Chase McCarty and 24-year-old Hannah Rhodes gave local teens alcohol and marijuana and let them get drunk or high at the house. The teens would sometimes do chores for the two. Investigators started looking into McCarty and Rhodes after one of the teenagers who partied with them said something to authorities about a six-year-old who lived at the house.

