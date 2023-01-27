Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taekwondo instructor sentenced for ex-girlfriend's attempted murder
MINNEAPOLIS — A former taekwondo instructor who tried to have the mother of his child killed has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison. On Monday, Hennepin County Judge Shereen Askalani sentenced Timothy Amacher to 18 years in prison, the maximum sentence without going over Minnesota guidelines. Back...
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with hit-and-run, fleeing law enforcement sentenced
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An Edgar man charged with fleeing law enforcement and causing a multiple-vehicle crash in the process is sentenced to jail time and probation and is also ordered to pay restitution. 20-year-old Chad Myszka pleaded no contest and was found guilty of fleeing law enforcement, hit-and-run...
Police seek 2 following overnight chase, multiple carjackings
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are looking for two men after a wild high-speed chase overnight that involved at least two carjackings, several arrests and a fake call to 911.According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, around 11 p.m. Monday police were pursuing a vehicle that they tried to pull over after it was observed speeding.The sheriff's office says that the vehicle did eventually pull over, and two men got out and fled on foot, attempting to carjack another vehicle that was ultimately not successful.The two got back into the first vehicle and tried to drive away. At that point, an officer...
fox9.com
Eli Hart killing: Mom again turns down plea deal offer; jury selection begins
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Julissa Thaler, the mother accused of killing her son, Eli Hart, has again turned down an offer to plead guilty to second-degree murder and will instead go to trial for first-degree murder. Thaler, 28, of Spring Park, is accused of shooting Eli up to nine times...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls armed robbery suspects charged
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Two suspects in an armed robbery on Jan. 21 in Chippewa Falls were charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors each on Tuesday. 20-year-old Jeremiah Maki of Eau Claire and 23-year-old Elijah Johnson of Chippewa Falls were each charged as a party to a crime with armed robbery with the use of force, two counts of substantial battery with the use of a dangerous weapon, and one charge each of false imprisonment with the use of a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property, and misdemeanor theft, according to online court records.
wearegreenbay.com
Woman with ‘drug-dealing enterprise’ sentenced, involved in death of Wisconsin man
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old Wisconsin woman was sentenced on Wednesday for her alleged involvement in a heroin delivery that resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. Jackie E.F. Snow was sentenced to a 12-year bifurcated prison sentence and was initially charged with First-Degree Reckless...
Coon Rapids Man Facing Illegal Firearms Charge
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Coon Rapids felon is facing charges for having a firearm in his possession. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 45-year-old Lewis Byrd III has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm as a felon. Court records show in December 2022, officers with...
Charges: Driver had been drinking at party before striking teens, killing one
Mourners gathered at a vigil for 17-year-old Donald Gayton Jr. in Bloomington on Monday, Jan. 30. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. An Oakdale woman was allegedly driving drunk when she struck and killed a Richfield student in Bloomington on Friday evening. Prosecutors in Hennepin County have...
fox9.com
Ramsey County deputies pursue suspect in stolen truck: RAW
At around 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, Ramsey County deputies pursued a suspect driving a stolen pickup truck. A PIT maneuver was performed to stop the suspect vehicle, with two men fleeing with handguns while two women were taken into custody, including one who was apparently overdosing.
Police: Boy run over by school bus driver in Brooklyn Park recovering from 'severe internal injuries'
A 6-year-old boy who suffered critical injuries after the driver of a school bus ran him over in Brooklyn Park last week is expected to survive, according to police. Brooklyn Park Police Inspector Elliot Faust said the boy sustained several severe internal injuries, including multiple fractures in his pelvis. The...
State calls first witnesses in Nicholas Firkus murder trial
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Trial is officially underway for a man accused of murdering his wife on April 25, 2010. Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered opening statements Friday afternoon in Ramsey County court. The state also called its first two witnesses before Judge Leonardo Castro excused the 15-person...
Richfield student dies of injuries following Bloomington hit-and-run
One of two Richfield students struck by a suspected drunk-driver while walking in Bloomington on Friday night has died, according to district officials. Richfield Public Schools Superintendent Steven Unowsky and police have identified the students as siblings Donald Gayton Jr., 17, and Tamya Gayton, 14. "We have learned that Donald...
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with homicide, arson in Polk County sentenced
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide and arson in Polk County is sentenced. 45-year-old Joseph Hadro, who is not known to have a permanent address, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree reckless homicide and arson of a building as a party to a crime in Polk County Circuit Court in Oct. 2022.
17-year-old student killed, 14-year-old injured by hit-and-run driver
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old girl was injured by a hit-and-run driver, who struck the two late last week.The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Friday near 78th Street and 12th Avenue in Bloomington.Police say that officers were notified that two people had been struck by a vehicle at that location. Both of them were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. The boy, identified as Donald Earl Gayton Jr., had critical injuries. On Sunday, authorities were notified that he had died due to his injuries.The other victim was 14-year-old Tamya Lynn Gayton. Her injuries...
wwisradio.com
Chippewa Falls Police Warns of Potential Dangers in Leaving Cars Running While Unattended
(Chippewa Falls, WI) — It may be cold, but waiting a few minutes in a cold car is better than having your car stolen. That’s the thinking behind the latest warning from police in Chippewa Falls. Officers are warning people not to leave running cars unattended. Someone may take whatever is inside, or may take the car altogether. Police in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire say they don’t have any cases of someone driving-off, but they did have some cases of people walking away with things from inside unattended cars.
KIMT
Rochester woman found in snowbank for 2nd time in a week after another apparent overdose
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 42-year-old Rochester woman was found in a snowbank for the second time in a week after another apparent overdose. Police said the woman was found in a snowbank in the 800 block of 16th St. SE. on Saturday. The woman was unconscious and responded after she...
Ramsey County Medical Examiner's 34 years of work now under question
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's a scenario that seems out of a movie -- 71 autopsies in murder cases are under review because the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's work has come under question.Dr. Michael McGee served in that position for 34 years, from 1985 to 2019. Earlier this month, Attorney General Keith Ellison vacated the conviction of Thomas Rhodes, who had served 25 years in prison for the murder of his wife. Ellison cited the findings by McGee.This followed the 2021 scathing rebuke of McGee's work in the Alfonso Rodriguez case. Rodriguez was convicted in the 2003 murder of college...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire chief of police releases statement regarding Tyre Nichols’ death
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Chief of Police, Matt Rokus, released a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols. Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died after a confrontation with police officers in Memphis, Tenn. January 30, 2023. Dear Eau Claire Community Members:. The death of Tyre Nichols...
Daniel Holmgren Jr. charged with shooting White Bear Lake officer who was serving arrest warrant
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- The man accused of shooting and injuring a White Bear Lake officer on Tuesday night now faces multiple charges, including first-degree attempted murder.Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr., 33, was also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of use of deadly force against a peace officer.Charging documents say Holmgren had failed to make a court appearance in connection to a pending domestic assault charge. Officers were serving a warrant, and during the arrest, Holmgren was allegedly hostile to officers, threatening to shoot them.A family member let four officers inside the home. The officers announced their presence and spoke to him through a bedroom door, but Holmgren refused to come out.Then Holmgren fired a gun multiple times, striking the officer in the leg, stomach, and pelvis, documents say. The officers returned fire, and multiple agencies responded to the apartment complex. Holmgren eventually surrendered after a standoff that lasted several hours. Law enforcement recovered a Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm from the bathroom next to the bedroom.First-degree attempted murder has a maximum sentence of 20 years, if Holmgren is found guilty.The officer who was shot underwent emergency surgery and is expected to recover, charging documents say.
715newsroom.com
Party Over For Barron Co. Couple
A pair of adults in Barron County are looking at charges for running a ‘party house’ and tattooing two teenagers. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Chase McCarty and 24-year-old Hannah Rhodes gave local teens alcohol and marijuana and let them get drunk or high at the house. The teens would sometimes do chores for the two. Investigators started looking into McCarty and Rhodes after one of the teenagers who partied with them said something to authorities about a six-year-old who lived at the house.
