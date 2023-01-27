ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tale of two streaks when No. 21 Indiana invades Maryland

When a chunk of metal fell off the overhanging scoreboard Saturday at Indiana’s Assembly Hall, it landed near Ohio State player Brice Sensabaugh. The equipment malfunction stood in contrast to the Hoosiers’ smooth offensive execution in their 86-70 win over the Buckeyes as they shot 50 percent from the floor and beyond the arc.
Nebraska looks to turn corner against surging Illinois

When Illinois visited Nebraska three weeks ago, the Cornhuskers owned a slightly better Big Ten record than the Illini. In that game, the Illini cruised to a 76-50 victory in Lincoln, Neb., to accelerate their climb and trigger the Huskers’ tumble. As they head into Tuesday’s rematch in Champaign, Ill., Nebraska (10-12, 3-8) has dropped five of its past six. Illinois (15-6, 6-4) has won six of its past seven games.
Creighton puts 4-game winning streak on line at Georgetown

Surging Creighton aims to kick off the season’s penultimate month with its fifth straight win in a road matchup against Georgetown on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. The Bluejays (13-8, 7-3 Big East) are the league’s hottest team entering February, having won their last four games by an average of 18 points.
