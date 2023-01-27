ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havelock, NC

Havelock man sentenced to 7 & 1/2 years in prison for receiving child pornography

By Don Connelly
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yqH5B_0kTkdVaC00

WILMINGTON, N.C. –– William McCoy was sentenced today to 90 months in prison for receipt of child pornography.  McCoy, 26, pled guilty to the charge on July 27, 2022.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, on February 24, 2021, Investigators at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding activity on Facebook Messenger.  The user had been identified as William McCoy, who was then a lance corporal stationed at Cherry Point.

The CyberTip showed that in chats dated January 31, 2021, McCoy and 16-year-old female Victim-1 had discussed previously having sexual intercourse.  McCoy referred to a video recording of the encounter and had instructed Victim-1 to watch a video.

On March 2, 2021, an NCIS agent obtained command authorization to search McCoy and his living space, including digital devices.  Agents met McCoy at his commanding officer’s office and seized from McCoy’s person a Samsung Galaxy Note phone.

McCoy waived his rights and agreed to a video recorded interview.  He stated he had dated Victim-1, who he claimed was 22 years old.  He stated that they had been dating for six months and were sexually active.  McCoy gave permission for his phone to be searched, and agents saw multiple sexually explicit photos of Victim-1, as well as a video in which McCoy and Victim-1 are masturbating together over the video chat application Google Duo.

Agents found a phone number for Victim-1, who they contacted and confirmed was currently 17 years old.  McCoy admitted that he lied about Victim-1’s age, that he found out her true age in November 2020, and that they had sexual intercourse in December 2020.

A digital forensic examiner reviewed McCoy’s Samsung Galaxy Note cellphone and found over 50 image files and 150 video files that appeared to depict Victim-1 in child exploitative poses.  Of these, 11 images and 47 videos were confirmed to be child pornography based on content through which the subject could be identified as Victim-1 and therefore a minor. It is believed that all photos were of Victim-1; no other minors were identified within the photos.

Subsequent investigation determined that McCoy had solicited, and in some cases received, sexual photos from at least three other minor females who were connected to Victim-1.  At the same time, McCoy sent photos and videos depicting his penis to minor females, and some were able to describe his military quarters to investigators.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II. Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Jake D. Pugh  prosecuted.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc .

A copy of this press release is located on our website . Related court documents and information can be found on the website of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina or on PACER by searching for Case No. 4:22-cr-00001-M.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Suspect in Washington County murder arrested in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in a murder that happened in Washington County last weekend was captured in Greenville, officials said Tuesday. Raven Williams was captured, arrested and taken into custody late Monday by members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Greenville Police Department. She was […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Traffic stop in Grifton leads to arrest on drug, gun charges

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on drug and gun charges Tuesday in Grifton. Grifton police stopped a vehicle on NC Hwy. 11. They found two pounds of marijuana, 2.8 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms and a rifle with ammunition in the vehicle. Jason Yochim was charged with […]
GRIFTON, NC
WNCT

Mentally challenged teen who went missing found safe

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A 19-year-old who is mentally challenged was reported missing Tuesday morning but has been found safe. Darlene Bowser was reported missing by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. A Silver Alert was issued at the time. She was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday evening, officials said. She was found around 10:30 […]
RICHLANDS, NC
WNCT

Kinston woman facing attempted murder, gun charges

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston woman has been arrested and is facing attempted murder and gun charges. Kinston police arrested Mikia Davis, 24, and charged her with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder. On Saturday at around 11 a.m., police were called to a report of shots fired at the […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Beaufort County upgrades Crime Stopper Software

New technology will soon be available to Beaufort County citizens through an app. New technology will soon be available to Beaufort County citizens through an app. Sober Curious trend aims to help with underage drinking, …. A trend on social media called Sober Curious is impacting many across the country...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville police investigating crash that killed 81-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say they are investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday afternoon. According to a Jacksonville Public Safety media release, a preliminary investigation into the crash shows that Rudolf Batts, 77, was driving a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck south in the center lane of Western Boulevard and entered the […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Local reentry program hoping to reduce likelihood of repeat offenders

WINTERVILLE—Pitt Community College President Lawrence Rouse updated Pitt County Commissioners this month on the college’s latest activities, including the progress being made by the county’s reentry program for former inmates. Since 2021, when the N.C. Department of Public Safety chose PCC as the intermediary agency for the Pitt County Local Reentry Council (LRC), the college […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Hope is Alive opens men's recovery home

Hope is Alive provides a healthy environment and community to recovering addicts. Hope is Alive provides a healthy environment and community to recovering addicts. Sober Curious trend aims to help with underage drinking, …. A trend on social media called Sober Curious is impacting many across the country and in...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Health experts: Nichols’ body cam video has psychological impact

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People across the country are upset over the body cam video released over the weekend showing the brutal beating and arrest of Tyre Nichols. Some mental health professionals are encouraging people to not look at violent videos that can cause psychological harm. “I’ve had some clients who have described repeated fears […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville PD, local ministries holding prayer vigil Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police Department, along with local ministries, are holding a prayer vigil Wednesday “to join in unity to pray for peace in these difficult times.” The vigil will begin at noon Wednesday on the front steps of the Center for Public Safety, located at 200 Marine Blvd. It is open to […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Craven County Schools announces new principals

NEW BERN, N.C. — Craven County Schools announced that Mike Swain’s first day as HJ MacDonald Middle School’s principal was Monday Swain has connections to the HJ School community. He was previously the assistant principal at HJ and has served the school district as a teacher at the middle school and high school level, as […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pitt County seeks community’s advice on new rec centers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County is building two new recreation centers, and they want your input. Tuesday night, they’re getting the community’s help on what they want to see in the centers. They will be focusing on the new Rec. Center North of the Tar River. “It’s a great time for the public to […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Recycling pickup in Greenville put on hold

If you're a Greenville resident and you recycle, you will have to wait for it to be picked up again. The city has suspended recycling collections until further notice. If you're a Greenville resident and you recycle, you will have to wait for it to be picked up again. The city has suspended recycling collections until further notice.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Hwy. 11 back open after accident involving ‘heavy truck’

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — All lanes of N.C. Hwy. 11 North are back open after an accident Monday morning temporarily closed all southbound lanes from Ferrel Road to Wallace Family Road. The accident involved a “heavy truck,” according to a Lenoir County Emergency Services Facebook post.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Carnie Hedgepeth progressing ‘so far beyond’ expectations during recovery

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is “continuing to progress past what any of the doctors ever imagined him to be” while recovering from serious injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident last June, according to acting Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Chris Newkirk. Hedgepeth returned home in October after receiving treatment at a rehab […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Minges family makes leadership gift to ECU Athletics, Pirate Club

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced that the Minges Family has made a Leadership Gift to the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. The gift was presented by Jeff Minges, President and CEO of Minges Bottling Group; Miles Minges, Vice President of Sales […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

42K+
Followers
30K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy