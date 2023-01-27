Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Caldwell Parish officials arrest suspect in Anding Heights stabbings
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Sheriff Bennett says three victims were stabbed at Anding Heights on Jan. 30, 2023, around 10:15 in the morning. Bennett said it was an isolated incident between friends and distant relatives. “When we got there, a couple of detectives or a couple of officers...
KNOE TV8
Winnfield woman dies after Lasalle Parish crash
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Hwy 125 in LaSalle Parish around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023. LSP says Faye Johns, 70, failed to yield while turning at the intersection of Louisiana Hwy 124 and 125 causing the vehicle to get hit by an oncoming car.
