Columbia, SC

S.C. State University hosts forum to discuss police brutality

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The savage beating and subsequent death of 29 year old Type Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee has renewed the discussion over police brutality. Tuesday evening South Carolina State University’s Department of Social Sciences held a forum entitled, “Let’s Talk about Tyre Nichols: Black Bodies and Institutional Violence” to tackle the issue head on.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Memphis Police permanently disband Scorpion Crime unit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Memphis Police are permanently disbanding its Scorpion Crime unit. Five former officers on that unit are charged with murder in the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols that was caught on camera. Now new calls for new police reform as Nichols family prepares to lay him to...
MEMPHIS, TN
Murdaugh’s attorney cross-examines SLED special agent today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Prosecutors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial played a recording Friday of his first interview after the bodies of his son and wife were found. The disgraced low country attorney is charged with killing them on June 7th, 2021. In the interview played in court, Murdaugh told...
COLUMBIA, SC
Richland Co. actively investigates high speed chase

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County investigators are still trying to piece together the circumstances behind the driver of a vehicle they say led them on a high speed chase. Deputies tell ABC Columbia News they tried to make a traffic stop of the vehicle along Two Notch...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Murdaugh Trial Day 7: Jury hears new testimonies, theory on murders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— New details came to light this week in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Testimony continues today after Murdaugh’s defense attorneys suggested a new theory in the cast Monday that there could have been two shooters in the killings. SLED agent Jeff Croft took the stand...
6th officer involved in Tyre Nichols’ death relieved of duty

ABC NEWS— Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill, a sixth officer involved in the Tyre Nichols traffic stop, has been relieved of duty during an ongoing investigation, according to Memphis police. Hemphill, who is white, has not been fired or charged. Hemphill “was relieved when the other officers were relieved,”...
MEMPHIS, TN
Lexington Police accepting 2023 Citizen’s Police Academy applications

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is accepting Citizen’s Police Academy applications for 2023. The academy runs weekly from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights from March 14 through May 16. According to the Police Department’s website, the Academy’s purpose is to provide an opportunity for...
LEXINGTON, SC
Blythewood student charged with bringing gun to school

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WACH) — A Blythewood High School student has been charged after a school employee found a gun in their bookbag. The student, a 15-year-old, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a school administrator notified the school resource officer about the weapon, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
Two previous Town of Summerton employees facing charges

Indictments came down Monday, Jan 23 against two former City of Summerton employees, Amanda Salka and Anthony Smith, regarding the ongoing investigation into the Town of Summerton's water system. Both Salka and Smith are accused of misrepresentation of facts related to the operation of the public water system. The state's Attorney General's office alleges that Salka and Smith knowingly submitted falsified documents to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) during a DHEC investigation of the town of Summeton's water systems.
SUMMERTON, SC
Spring Valley High dismisses for the day following incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning. Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.
COLUMBIA, SC
“The First Responders of First Responders,” City of Columbia hiring 911 operators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Firefighters, law enforcement, and EMS can all play a vital role during an emergency. But first, they have to be dispatched from a 911 Operator. Known as the “First Responders of First Responders,” the Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center is currently looking for people to join their team at 1800 Laurel Street.
COLUMBIA, SC
Sumter deputies awarded Medals of Valor

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Three Sumter deputies were awarded the Medal of Valor at the SC Sheriff’s Association Annual Meeting in Columbia following their heroic actions while on duty. The Medal of Valor is given to those “who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional...
SUMTER, SC
Update: Missing Sumter teenage girl found

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Update: The Sumter Police Department reports Aaliyah Moore has returned home and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Officers and family members are searching for 14-year-old Aaliyah Moore. She was last seen walking north on South Harvin...
SUMTER, SC

