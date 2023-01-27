Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Constitutional Amendments Stalled With Pa. House Stalemate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters almost certainly will not see a package of proposed constitutional amendments on the statewide ballot in May’s primary election after a deadline set by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration came and went Friday for lawmakers to pass the measures. The amendments...
US News and World Report
Winter Weather Leads to Scrubbed Flights in Texas, Beyond
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines and American Airlines canceled dozens of flights Monday in north Texas, which is expected to get cold, wet weather most of the week, including a chance of freezing rain. About 30% of all flights at Dallas Love Field Airport, home to Southwest, were canceled...
US News and World Report
3 Kids Taken in Nebraska Carjacking Found With Frostbite
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Three young children were being treated for frostbite in Nebraska Sunday after police said two suspects stole an SUV while they were inside. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, when temperatures were around 0 degrees, a man reported that his 2012 Chevrolet Traverse had been stolen with his three children inside, said Grand Island Police. An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were arrested with the SUV before authorities found the 5-year-old and 1-year-old around 5 a.m. inside a second vehicle that had been reported stolen in Kearney.
