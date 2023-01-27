Read full article on original website
See the Nipsey Hussle Tribute in 'You People' With Lauren London
Late rapper Nipsey Hussle was subtly remembered in scenes from the Netflix movie, which stars his partner London.
Lil Jon Threatens Live Nation Lawsuit Over Lovers & Friends Festival
Lil Jon has threatened to take legal action against Live Nation for staging a second edition of the Lovers & Friends Festival without his involvement. According to TMZ, the multi-platinum producer and his legal team formally reached out to the company on Monday (January 30), in a letter that made it expressly clear that Jon wants to be compensated for the use of the title of his 2004 single.
Lil Wayne Brings Out Drake & 2 Chainz At Club LIV In Miami
Lil Wayne had a crazy show at Club LIV in Miami over the weekend, at one point even bringing out Drake and 2 Chainz. Video of the event shows Drake vibing while Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz play through a few hits, including Young Money’s “Steady Mobbin” and Chainz’s “Watch Out” collab with Wayne from the pair’s lauded joint mixtape ColleGrove.
Questlove To Co-Curate Special Hip Hop 50 Segment At This Year’s Grammys
Questlove has announced that he will bring this year’s Hip Hop 50 celebrations to the Grammy stage by co-curating a special tribute performance at the February awards. Quest, who himself is a six-time Grammy winner, said in a video announcement he will join forces with Nas’ Mass Appeal for a special performance that will include “some of the biggest names from the genre coming together to celebrate Hip Hop history.”
LaLa Anthony Praises Lil Baby For Volunteering On 'It's Only Me' Release Day
LaLa Anthony has praised Lil Baby for helping volunteer at her prison reform group at Riker’s Island the same day he released his latest album, It’s Only Me. During a visit to The Jason Lee Show with her BMF co-star Da’Vinchi earlier this week, LaLa took a second to salute the Atlanta rap star for his humanitarian efforts on the day he released his third studio album, It’s Only Me. According to LaLa, Baby came to Riker’s Island to speak to the children that are a part of her prison reform program.
Jamie Foxx Holds Jam Session With Daughter: 'We Bout To Hit The Road Together!'
Jamie Foxx has turned the spotlight on his youngest daughter, showcasing the teen’s skill on the bass while also revealing a new talent of his own. On Sunday (January 29), the actor and singer took to Instagram to share a video of his recent jam session with his 13-year-old, Annalise Bishop. The clip saw Foxx accompanying his daughter on the drums, while she played the familiar baseline to Chic’s classic 1979 disco soul song “Good Times,” which was famously sampled for the Sugar Hill Gang’s own classic, “Rapper’s Delight.”
Papoose Names ‘Hardest’ Verse He’s Ever Heard: ‘I’d Argue Anybody Down’
Papoose has been around rap the game for over two decades and he’s revealed what he thinks is the “hardest” verse he’s ever heard. The NYC-bred rapper joined Joe Budden for a debate on the AMP platform where he declared Kool G Rap’s 1995 track “Take Em To War” to contain the toughest set of bars he’s ever heard.
Nia Long Says “I Have My Eye On One Person” Following Split From Ime Udoka
Nia Long recently visited the Drew Barrymore Show, where she opened up a bit about dating following her public split from Celtics coach Ime Udoka. Back in September 2022, Long called it quits after finding out her long time partner was allegedly having an affair with a team staffer. Now, the Hollywood star has revealed that she has, indeed, been thinking about getting back into the dating pool. More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan Addresses Public Breakup With Lori Harvey In 'SNL' MonologueKenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being "Obsessed" With Interracial StoriesNia Long Was Told She Looked "Too Sophisticated"...
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Big Sean & Jhené Aiko Serenade Their Baby With 'I Know' Duet
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have given fans another glimpse inside their life as a family of three, with a new social media post featuring their infant son, Noah. The post, which was shared via Big Sean’s TikTok feed, finds the couple sitting in Noah’s nursery facing each other as Aiko bounces the almost 3-month-old on her shoulder while solemnly looking her partner in the eyes.
SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Kandi Burruss and Co. Bring the Drama in First Trailer
Watch: Kandi Burruss Spills JUICY DMs About Khloe Kardashian & More!. Get ready for a girl group reunion for the ages. On Jan. 31, Bravo released the first trailer for the upcoming six-part limited series SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, which will document the two '90s hit-making groups—Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" George and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons of SWV and Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott of Xscape—teaming up for an epic one-night-only performance.
Sheek Louch Refuses To Believe Quentin Miller Helped Write Nas' Verses
Sheek Louch has refused to believe Quentin Miller’s claims that he worked with Nas and helped him write a few of his verses during the King’s Disease sessions. On the latest segment of his conversation with VladTV, The LOX member made it clear that he doesn’t believe any of the rumors that Miller wrote any lyrics for Nas during the sessions for King’s Disease II and III. According to Sheek, people have to be clear on what they contributed to a song.
Jeezy & Quality Control's Coach K Squash Beef At 'Thug Motivation' Symphony Hall Concert
Atlanta, GA - Jeezy and Coach K have finally settled their long-standing feud. The truce was made official at the Snowman’s concert at the Atlanta Symphony Hall on Friday (January 27), where he performed his 2005 debut album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 alongside the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
Fat Joe Blasts Fans For Using Phones At Concerts
Fat Joe wants fans to stop filming on their phones at concerts. Fat Joe called out fans for using their phones to record videos at concerts in a rant on social media. The New York rapper says that he wants attendees to “live in the moment.”. “We live one...
Lil Yachty Responds To Backlash Over Comments About Transcending 'Mumble Rapper' Label
Lil Yachty has responded to the pushback he’s gotten in the wake of comments he made about wanting to shake off his “mumble rapper” label. Lil Boat held a listening party for his latest album — the psychedelic rock-infused Let’s Start Here — in New York last week, where he explained the project was made to change the narrative around how he’s viewed in the music community and give him more credibility as an artist.
Boosie Agrees With Young Scooter About Snitches Going On Tour
Boosie says that he agrees with Young Scooter about snitches teaming up to go on tour. Boosie agreed with Young Scooter on Twitter, Monday, saying that rappers who snitch should all go on tour together and sell cheese at the concessions. Scooter had come up with the idea on his Instagram Story, earlier in the week.
'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Quits, Lashes out at Producers
Shekinah Jo is done with Love & Hip Hop. The current season of VH1: Family Reunion, which reunites old cast members from the Love & Hip Hop franchise who've had issues with one another, has shown Jo has major blowups with several co-stars. And after being physically attacked by Lyrica Anderson in the latest episode, she's airing out her frustrations with producers on the show in an Instagram live video.
LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion’s Head Gown
“We did it 1st baby,” said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.
Bobby Shmurda Denounces Snitches On “Rats”
Bobby Shmurda’s standing on business with his latest release, “Rats.”. Shmurda unveiled a brand new single today that takes aim at the snitches in the world. His new song takes aim at those who’ve failed to stay loyal and abide by the code while also showcasing another side of Bobby. The rapper stretches his vocals out throughout the record to emphasize the pain in his voice, which is rather refreshing in comparison to his previous efforts recently.
Young Scooter Suggests 'Snitch' Rappers Should Go On Tour Together
Young Scooter had some thoughts about a possible tour featuring a lineup of all the rappers that have faced snitching allegations in the past. Scooter fired away on his Instagram Story over the weekend calling for the snitch tour without naming anyone specifically. “MOST YALL RAPPERS SHOULD GET WIT LIVE...
