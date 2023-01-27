ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park City’s Chef Handly in good company as James Beard Awards semifinalist

By TownLift // Meredith Kluever
 4 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — Chef Briar Handly of Handle earned a semifinalist nomination in the James Beard Awards category of Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY). Chef Handly was nominated in 2022 in the same category; Caroline Glover of Annette in Aurora, CO, walked away with the award.

Handle is known for its shareable, small-plated, upscale American cuisine and inventive cocktails sourced locally and organic whenever possible.

Nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 29, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards were established in 1991 and is one of five separate recognition programs of the Awards. James Beard Awards policies and procedures can be viewed at jamesbeard.org/awards/policies.

Other notable Utah nominations are:

  • Hell’s Backbone Grill & Farm in Boulder, UT, Outstanding Restaurant presented by Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water.
  • Normal Ice Cream, Salt Lake City, Outstanding Bakery
  • Manoli’s, Salt Lake City, Outstanding Hospitality presented by American Airlines
  • Post Office Place, Salt Lake City, Outstanding Bar
  • Paul Chamberlain and Logen Crew, SLC Eatery, Salt Lake City, Best Chef: Mountain
  • Andrew Fuller, Oquirrh, Salt Lake City, Best Chef: Mountain
  • Young-Ho Kang and Peter Kim, The Angry Korean, South Jordan, UT, Best Chef: Mountain
  • Ali Sabbah, Mazza, Salt Lake City, Best Chef: Mountain

