ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Dollar Tree Is Raising Prices: What You Need To Know

By Taylor Milam-Samuel
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KqW4m_0kTkbmQP00

Dollar Tree changed its standard price point from $1 to $1.25 in 2022, and there are more changes coming. The Fortune 500 company has also been working on Dollar Tree Plus , a new initiative for expanding the products that are available in stores. The new stores will offer $3 and $5 products — a departure from the company’s long-standing $1 price point.

See the List: GOBankingRates’ Best Banks of 2023
Find: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money Filing Taxes
Explore: Shoppers Turn to Dollar Tree for Groceries Amid Inflation

More Dollar Tree Plus! Stores

Dollar Tree expects to have at least 5,000 Dollar Tree Plus stores by the end of 2024. These stores will offer products at three different price points — $1.25, $3 and $5. There are a limited number of stores, but the new products are also available for purchase online.

Combination Stores Are in the Works

Some existing Dollar Tree stores will also get a Dollar Tree Plus update. The company has plans to introduce up to 3,000 Combo Stores over the next few years. Combo Stores are in Dollar Tree locations that already exist, and will offer additional Dollar Tree Plus items. Other aspects of the store will remain the same.

How To Get the Best Deals

The Dollar Tree Plus initiative allows consumers to shop for more items at competitive prices. There are new cleaning items, household goods, clothing and children’s toys. To get the best deals, customers should still compare prices before making a purchase. Some of the items are a great bargain , but other items can certainly be found cheaper elsewhere.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Dollar Tree Is Raising Prices: What You Need To Know

Comments / 60

C. Vanessa
16d ago

Soon enough there will be 20 and 50 dollar items and no more $ 1.25 items. Well when I went to a Dollar Tree Store years ago an older man brought up some item and asked the price, the clerk told him, " A dollar!" she looked at me with an exasperated facial expression and said something like, " If one more person asks me how much something is I'm going to kill the person!" uhh haha, she then pointed to all the signs all over the store saying Dollar Store and her apron that said Dollar Store, the shopping carts said Dollar Store, the huge sign outside said Dollar Store, soooo funneee..wellll now when someone asks how much, it actually will be a good question. This planet sucks!

Reply(3)
21
Cecelia
16d ago

Well, why not? Everyone is raising prices everywhere! So I guess dollar tree needs to do like everybody else. Who cares if it takes everything out your pockets to eat and get other things for the home. This just makes me mad that they feel the need to make people pay more for stuff that is cheaply made.

Reply
11
Gj Peay
14d ago

Well corporate needs to change the name. $1 for items was fantastic. Some of that mess is not even worth a dollar, but was fun and different. Make sure you take that cheap and I do mean cheap Awesome dishwashing off the shelf. No suds at all. A dollar was too much for that garbage

Reply(1)
6
Related
GOBankingRates

8 Best Deals at the Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree is a popular go-to store for frugal shoppers, but many customers might not realize just how much they can actually save by shopping there. From household items and party supplies to pantry...
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Minha D.

Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the US

Retailers are constantly changing their strategies to keep up with the changing shopping habits of customers. Over the last few years, many retailers have decided to close their brick-and-mortar stores and pull out of malls, which were once the heart of American shopping experiences. In this article, we'll be discussing the upcoming closures of several clothing retailers, including Marshalls and H&M, which will begin this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kendra M.

Walgreens in trouble over toilet paper as shopper outraged by hidden extra cost on ‘essential item’

Mary Bach of Pennsylvania recently took Walgreens to court and won. Her case? She had multiple receipts from store locations across the state that proved she was charged taxes for toilet paper, and in Pennsylvania, it’s illegal to tax certain items—including toilet paper. Unbelievably, Walgreens was only taxing their own brand of toilet paper, not other brands like Scott. The court ruled in her favor, but Walgreens has yet to change the mistake in their system. And if they don’t comply with the ruling? Bach plans to take them back to court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AOL Corp

Walmart just dropped a ton of weekend deals — starting at just $5!

The days are starting to get just a little bit longer, and Walmart's weekend deals a whole lot hotter! Snag a Shark vac for less than $100, a 55" smart TV for under $360 and earbuds for only $26! And oh yeah: If you're ready to start getting in shape for summer, we've got deals on workout equipment as well.
Blogging Big Blue

February SSDI payments: What you need to know before receiving your money?

On Friday, February 3, the Social Security Administration will issue the first February checks to long-term SSDI payments recipients. January was the first-month SSDI recipients received a substantial increase in their payments due to the Social Security Administration’s annual cost-of-living adjustment, which is intended to keep payments in line with inflation.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
236K+
Followers
17K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy